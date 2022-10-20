Lightning looking to fight through early-season funk

Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) skates away after fighting the Flyers' Justin Braun (61) during Tuesday's game in Tampa. Of Thursday's practice, Perry said, “We talked about execution, we talked about pace, we talked about good habits, and if the execution wasn’t there, we heard it from 'Coop.'" [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

BRANDON — The Lightning were reminded with Tuesday’s home-opening loss to the Flyers that this is not last season’s team.

Even though this group has most of its players back from a squad that went to three straight Stanley Cup Finals and can make the claim of being the most battle-tested in the league, it finds itself in an unfamiliar place less than two weeks into the season.

Last place.

It is still early, and it’s not even that the Lightning have lost three of their first four games. But the way Tuesday’s loss at Amalie Arena played out still stung two days later. Tampa Bay dominated Philadelphia in every facet of the game and led by two goals early but couldn’t hang on to the lead in a 3-2 loss.

“It’s learning,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. “We did a lot of good things in the game. In a game that’s your home opener, you have a 2-1 lead going into the third, it’s inexcusable that you cough that up, especially to a team that’s as injury-riddled as they were. So we just have to learn from it, and therein lies the process. You’ve got to learn and build off that.”

Cooper’s mantra is “process over outcome,” and the Lightning’s day-to-day commitment to being their best when it matters most in the postseason — treating the regular season as a dress rehearsal for more meaningful games — is why they’ve been so successful.

Now, mired by their slow start, that process played out during a loud, fast-paced, high-energy practice Thursday at TGH IcePlex before the Lightning flew to Sunrise for Friday’s game against the Panthers, the first of back-to-back contests.

“We talked about execution, we talked about pace, we talked about good habits, and if the execution wasn’t there, we heard it from ‘Coop,’” forward Corey Perry said. “He was screaming all practice. That’s kind of what we want. We want to get better. That’s what you need sometimes.”

After Tuesday’s loss, Cooper called out his players — something he rarely does — suggesting they played like “they can just throw your stick (on the ice) and (think) we’re going to be OK.”

The players didn’t need to be told twice. They knew that they outplayed the Flyers — they had 71 shot attempts, 22 more than Philadelphia — but let the game slip away with a stagnant third period and a costly turnover in their own end by defenseman Erik Cernak that led to the deciding goal.

“That does hit home, because if you look back at that game, we’re up 2-0,” Perry said. “The game should have been over. The good teams put teams away and don’t let them back into the game. So that’s something we talked about, and as a group we have to look ourselves in the mirror, and I think a lot of guys did that (Wednesday), and it showed in practice.”

How good was last year’s team at closing out games?

They took away points from 37 of the 38 games (a 33-1-4 record) in which they led entering the third period and outscored their opponents by 22 goals (102-80) in the final period. This season, the Lightning have been outscored 8-2 in the third.

“Is our record where we want it to be?” Cooper said. “No. Do I feel like we’re finding ourselves? We are. And it may end up we may not win some other games here for a bit or we might, but I look at today. Did we get better (Thursday)? We 100% got better (Thursday), and we’ll be better (Friday).

“Now, is it gonna result in us winning the game? I don’t know. But if we just keep getting better, eventually it will. And that’s what we’re looking for in this team. Again, a lot of new blood in here and we’re just looking to get better. And like I said, we took a step forward today and hopefully we will (Friday).”

Again, it’s early in the season. But, with games on back-to-back games Friday at Florida and Saturday at home against the Islanders, the Lightning know that they have to start collecting points. They have just two through four games, their fewest to start a season since 2008-09.

“You can’t keep falling behind,” Cooper said. “We’re behind, but it’s really, really early behind. But if it’s a month from now and we’re still doing this, now you might be ringing some alarm bells. But we’re not doing that now.”

• • •

