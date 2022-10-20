Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Rumor Claims Silver Surfer Will Be Special Presentation
A new Marvel Studios rumor claims that Silver Surfer will be a Special Presentation. Cosmic Circus reports that the company is developing the solo project in the same vein as Werewolf by Night. It would be interesting to see what Marvel has planned for the cosmic side of things in the next two phases. Just like the spooky side of the MCU has taken big steps forward with the first Special Presentation and Moon Knight, there are some gaps to fill for fans who have been dreaming of seeing Nova and the Kree/Skrull War happen at some point. It sounds like there will be some Galactus sprinkled in there for good measure as well. However, the studio itself has not announced, nor confirmed anything.
ComicBook
Batman/Spawn Full-Color Todd McFarlane Variant Cover Revealed (Exclusive)
Todd McFarlane's Batman/Spawn crossover comic, Batman/Spawn #1, is set to arrive in December and will reunite McFarlane and Greg Capullo on the one-shot which will see the two dark heroes unwillingly pit against each other by a sinister foe. It's an event that fans have been waiting nearly two decades for. But now, fans have something else to get excited about. ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the full-color McFarlane variant cover for Batman/Spawn #1. The reveal of the full-color version of the cover comes after McFarlane revealed the black and white version to us on Saturday with this new full-color version offering rich new details to the cover. The colorist on the piece is FCO Plascencia who has an extensive history doing work on Batman as well as is the current colorist for Image's King Spawn series.
ComicBook
Avengers From the Past and Present Assemble Against an Army of Mephistos
The first look at Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 features the present day and prehistoric versions of Earth's Mightiest Heroes and Mephisto's Council of Red. The November one-shot begins the end of writer Jason Aaron's nearly five-year run on the Avengers, with Mephisto stepping forward as the main antagonist causing chaos throughout the timestream and multiverse. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover will span Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever. Aaron is joined on Avengers Assemble Alpha by superstar artist Bryan Hitch, and a look at the conflict in the one-shot can be seen in the first look images.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Has Surprising Answer About Marvel Future
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law came to an end last week, and Marvel fans are eager to find out if the show will be getting a second season or if Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk will be showing up again in another project. There are many places Jen could pop up, including World War Hulk, which hasn't been officially announced but was teased in the finale. Maslany recently spoke to TV Line about the series and was asked about her MCU future. Currently, Maslany claims to know nothing about what's next, but we're all hoping that's a classic Marvel actor lie.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Bill Murray's Marvel Character
Bill Murray in the Marvel Cinematic Universe looks a lot like Bill Murray. The first trailer for Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania debuted Monday, introducing the Saturday Night Live and Ghostbusters star as a swaggering inhabitant of the Quantum Realm. The trailer shows the Ant-Fam — Avengers Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Scott's daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) — transported into the dimension, one of the many realities conquered by the time-lord Kang (Jonathan Majors). Watch it below.
ComicBook
Did Henry Cavill's Superman Return Just Crush Marvel's Ant-Man 3 Trailer?
Marvel released the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and as you will see in the social media reactions below, the biggest reaction from fans isn't about Kang The Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) or new Marvel heroes (Cassie Lang) – it really more about Superman. Unfortunately for Marvel Studios, for the first time they may have been trumped in PR maneuvers by Warner Bros. and DC Films: while the Ant-Man 3 trailer was dropping, Henry Cavill officially announced his Superman return!
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Celebrates Anime's Debut With Power
Chainsaw Man is now working its way through its premiere anime season this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime's debut by bringing Power to life! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been massive in its own right as it was not only the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, but it has also already been one of the biggest premieres. Things got off to an explosive start in the first couple of episodes as fans were introduced to some heavy hitters from the manga like Power.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Debuts New Poster Featuring Kang the Conqueror
Kang the Conqueror looms large in a new trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ant-Man 3 officially kicks off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige declared the Multiverse Saga at San Diego Comic-Con. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released its first trailer earlier today, giving fans a new look at Jonathan Majors as the villainous Kang. Much like previous Ant-Man posters, a new poster for the third film in the trilogy shrinks Ant-Man and Wasp down, while also unmasking Kang the Conqueror.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania Releases Ant-Sized Version of New Trailer
The promotional cycle for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially underway. Monday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the project, unveiling Jonathan Majors' Kang to the masses for the first time. Now that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have found adequate time to take in the first version of the trailer, the marketing minds at Disney quickly put together another look at the film.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Edit Echoes Fan-Favorite MCU Posters
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived on Monday, showcasing what fans can expect from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. The film, which is currently scheduled to open in the winter of 2023, is set to have major ramifications on the franchise's larger "Multiverse Saga", while also advancing the individual stories of the members of the Ant-Man family. Quantumania's first teaser poster played up that dichotomy — and a new fan-made edit of it showcases it even further.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Breaks Silence on His Return as Superman: "A Very Small Taste of Things to Come"
Spoilers ahead for Black Adam, in theaters now. Henry Cavill took to Instagram today to officially confirm his intent to return as Superman, sharing a new image of himself in the costume and promising that there is much more to come. The star said that he waited until after Black Adam's opening weekend had happened, in the hopes that he would not spoil the mid-credits stinger in which Cavill's Superman turned up to have a chat with Dwayne Johnson's antihero. Now that the internet at large knows all about that, though, Cavill is on the record that this is just the beginning.
ComicBook
Star Trek's 10 Original Movies Have Found a New Streaming Home
Star Trek's 10 original movies have found a new streaming home on HBO Max. The films recently left Paramount+ after joining the streaming service in November 2021, making every Star Trek movie became available to stream on the same platform that is the exclusive streaming home of every episode of Star Trek television for the first time. However, the exit of the Star Trek films featuring the Star Trek: The Original Series cast and the Star Trek: The Next Generation meant those films were no longer available to stream anywhere, leaving Paramount+ in the United States with only 2009's Star Trek and its sequel, Star Trek Into Darkness. Star Trek Beyond remained on AMC+.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire: Rae Dawn Chong Reveals the Episode 4 Detail that Surprised Her (Exclusive)
This week's episode of AMC's Interview With the Vampire was a turning point for Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson). Not only did the episode see Claudia (Bailey Bass) get turned to a vampire and join Louis and Lestat (Sam Reid) in their slowly unravelling family dynamic, but Louis also was hit with the death of his mother, Florence. Viewers got to see Florence, played by Rae Dawn Chong, lying at rest in her coffin at the wake and while the event and her death both have consequences for Louis, according to Chong there was a detail about her experience filming the episode that was a bit surprising to her: the casket.
ComicBook
Beetlejuice 2 Might Not Include Tim Burton, Director Reveals Why
Beetlejuice 2 might not end up including Tim Burton and he has some ideas why. Deadline reports that he made some of the comments during a recent Masterclass. Now, Plan B productions has been confirmed as working on the sequel earlier this year. But, Burton seemed to be ambivalent about his own involvement. When approached by the outlet, the filmmaker clarified that "nothing is out of the question." It's a weird space for the long-requested follow-up. Beetlejuice was nothing short of a smash hit many moons ago. With the current landscape of remakes and reboots, it seems like the perfect cultural artifact to shine-up. However, just because these beloved projects can come back from the dead, that doesn't mean their entire creative teams are along for the ride. Doing his part to aid in the mystery, Burton tried to address all the fervor in his signature tone. Take a look at his read of the situation down below!
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Pits the War Devil Against Asa Mitaka
Chainsaw Man is one of the biggest franchises in anime right now, and season one is bringing more fans to Tatsuki Fujimoto's award-winning manga. Of course, the series only recently returned to print as Fujimoto needed to prepare content for part two. The comeback has hit it off with fans as Asa Mitaka and the War Devil play well with Denji. And now, two fans are going viral for bringing the new leads to life.
ComicBook
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Poll Proves Mineta Is the Actual Worst
My Hero Academia has a lot of characters, and some of them are more notorious than others. Guys like All Might and Izuku continue to drive buzz with Shigaraki while other fighters have faded into the black. Some of its most popular heroes have climbed the ranks out of goodwill while fans love to hate others. And according to a new poll, well – Mineta has come out as the actual worst character.
ComicBook
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay "Shouts At The Devil" With Videl
Videl retiring from the battlefield, spending her time mostly raising Pan and not harnessing the energy that she was able to discover following her training with her partner Gohan. Luckily, Son Gohan has picked up the slack in his own training, with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero giving Goku's son a serious power-up wherein he can access the power of his "Beast" transformation that not only transforms his hair into a shade of grey, but also might make him the most powerful Z-Fighter in the universe.
Comments / 0