Every adult in that house should be charged. I can't wrap my head around the fact that children had access to a loaded gun.... my heart breaks for the baby that lost his little life and my heart breaks for the baby that pulled the trigger. I can't imagine what his life will become as he grows and learns what he did...I just truly hope this child will always know it was NOT his fault.... let the parents carry that burden for the rest of their lives
There will be, and should be charges. Gun laws would do nothing to prevent this. This was a person who did not obey laws. No serial number (hot gun), and not even stored safely. Poor little babies.
Like I said before, the home owner/renter should be charged for not adequately securing any gun when there are children living in the home or even just visiting.
Comments / 17