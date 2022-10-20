>Search Warrant Reveals Real and Toy Guns Near Dead Toddler. (Lancaster, PA) -- Lancaster police have detailed items they uncovered in the search of a home where a toddler was killed by a young child Tuesday. Officers say they found a nine millimeter handgun that didn't have a serial number on a table next to the child's body. Two toy guns were also on the floor next to the victim. Police said Wednesday that a three-year-old fired the fatal shot. They say their search of the home in the 500 block of Woodward Street also turned up suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO