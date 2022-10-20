ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Rangers proposed for Colorado Springs urban trails

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3speg4_0igvVGHr00

There is a plan in the works to add rangers along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail and the Midland Trail in Colorado Springs. It is proposed staffing addition to Colorado Springs Parks. If approved it is close to a $400,000 investment toward lessening issues and in turn raising the comfort level for trail users

Colorado Springs resident Michelle Grey comes to the Greenway Trail to run. She avoids coming alone. “I think when I'm by myself, I think it's any of the underpasses that you have to go under, I just get a little bit more nervous.”

Grey is not alone, City leaders get complaints about safety concerns along trails.

“We've heard from our public on the amount of homelessness activity along the major trail corridors and not feeling safe at times,” said Colorado Springs Parks Maintenance and Operations Manager, Eric Becker

Homeless camps and loitering are at the top of the list of issues. It also includes problems like vandalism, litter, and pets off leash,

There is a proposal to add two sets of park rangers who will patrol urban trails.

“So that could be out on foot, They could be out on their bikes, and they could be in vehicles. And they'll be working in pairs just to keep them safe and have backup when needed. And if needed,” said Becker.

The rangers will increase enforcement when necessary.

At other times they will be friendly faces acting as ambassadors.

“It's also going to be a resource for the public to be able to help guide them with directions or input around the city,” said Becker, “So I think it's as much of a presence out on our trails to make our citizens and our users our trail users feel safe is one of the main components of this new ranger team.”

The ranger program starts at the first of 2023 as long as the budget request gets final approval from Colorado Springs City Council.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Colorado Springs voters to decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs voters will decide on recreational marijuana sales with ballot issues 300/301. 11 News spoke with both sides of the measures. Ballot issue 300 would legalize recreational marijuana sales, while ballot issue 301 would put a 5% tax on it. According to El Paso County voting information, city taxes would be increased $5,600,000 annually beginning Jan. 1, 2023, for the purpose of funding public safety programs, mental health services and PTSD treatment programs for veterans.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Fire breaks at busy intersection east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs firefighters responded to a fire at a busy intersection just east of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday night. The fire was quickly under control by firefighters. The fire department says the fire broke out between two vacant buildings on Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

25 years later, Colorado reflects on what's changed since 1997 blizzard

Keith Peterson had a four-wheel drive, but he didn’t know how to use it. Much like the rest of Colorado during the Oct. 24, 1997, blizzard, he learned on the fly. The snowstorm ranks among the worst in Colorado’s recorded history, dumping 19 inches of snow on Colorado Springs and up to 4 feet in Monument exactly 25 years ago. The storm caught many unprepared, including those at Denver’s University Hospital.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Tumbleweeds swallow home south of Colorado Springs

SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Tumbleweeds gobbled up a home in the Security-Widefield area Sunday morning!. Viewers sent 11 News eye-popping photos just after 10 a.m. of the massive pile of tumbleweeds burying a front yard, a vehicle and encroaching on the house itself. “I looked out my backyard, it didn’t...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: More funding, more homeless — go figure

The compassion of Coloradans knows no bounds when it comes to the homeless. An eye-opening study released Friday by Colorado think tank Common Sense Institute has concluded that more than $1.7 billion will be spent combatting homelessness over three years — from 2021 through next year — a staggering increase in funding.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Tumbleweeds trap Fountain couple in their home

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Strong winds Saturday night and into Sunday morning in Southern Colorado downed power lines and tree limbs. But for one couple living in Fountain, the wind brought out so many tumbleweeds, they can't even get out of their own driveway. "We couldn't even get out of here,...
FOUNTAIN, CO
KKTV

Fire in Black Forest area under control; Highway 83 back open

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Highway 83 is now back open following a brief closure in the Black Forest area late Sunday morning for a small fire. Officials tell 11 News the fire spread to a couple of trees near the intersection of Highway 83 and North Gate, but that firefighters were able to knock it down before it spread any further. 11 News saw smoke from our mountain cam around 11:15 a.m., but the smoke plume quickly dissipated and is not visible as of 11:30 a.m.
BLACK FOREST, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado

Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
DIVIDE, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy