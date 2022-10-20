ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Construction begins on Habitat for Humanity’s 39-home development in west Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE — Construction has started for Habitat for Humanity of Charlotte’s new 39-home affordable housing development in west Charlotte,

Thanks to nine acres of land donated by the City of Charlotte where the Plato Price School once stood the community will be built Morris Field Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. The school served African American children up until the 1960s.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles was among the first to begin the hammering on Thursday morning.

Lapri Holmes and her 15-year-old are moving into one of the homes, which are expected to be finished next year.

“I have no words for it. I can’t even believe that we’re even at this point,” Holmes said. “When the house is actually standing, I’ll be very thankful at that time.”

Ally Charitable Foundation, Myers Park United Methodist Church and the Merancas Foundation are the other three cornerstone investors, who are alll donating $1 million each.

Online applications are available quarterly for Habitat Charlotte Region’s Homebuyer program. You can learn about applying here.

