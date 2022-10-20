ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittston, PA

WBRE

Active police presence at school in Old Forge

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
OLD FORGE, PA
Newswatch 16

Students return to Old Forge High School after threat

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A school in Lackawanna County was evacuated Monday afternoon after officials received a threat. Students at Old Forge High School were evacuated around 1 p.m. Police searched the school and say nothing was found. Students at Old Forge High School were able to return to...
OLD FORGE, PA
Times Leader

Jury acquits Wyoming man of laundromat fire

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wyoming Borough man of setting a fire inside a laundromat more than three years ago. Michael Inman, 32, of Monument Avenue, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the 8th Street Laundromat on Aug. 16, 2019, according to court records.
WYOMING, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames gut home in Monroe County

EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses

SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The airport hosted the free event called 'Wheel Life Experiences' to give kids a chance to get up close and personal with planes and other airport vehicles. Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as...
WNEP-TV 16

Wildlands Conservancy Pensrose Swamp Preserve

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We'll visit the newest preserved property in Luzerne and Carbon Counties that is now open to the public, the Penrose Swamp Preserve Beaver Creek tract. The Wildlands Conservancy, along with DCNR, made this beautiful piece of property available to outdoorsman in our area.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash

PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County

HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat

TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

