Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Active police presence at school in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Students were evacuated from Old Forge Elementary, and High School Monday afternoon and there was a heavy police presence as a threat was made against the school. Officials say the Old Forge, Taylor, and Moosic Police departments were at the scene and sent teams of officers as well as […]
Students return to Old Forge High School after threat
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A school in Lackawanna County was evacuated Monday afternoon after officials received a threat. Students at Old Forge High School were evacuated around 1 p.m. Police searched the school and say nothing was found. Students at Old Forge High School were able to return to...
Frances Willard parents react to Scranton consolidation plan
SCRANTON, Pa. — Parents in the Scranton School District are making their voices heard, pending the approval of the area's financial recovery plan. A meeting at West Scranton Intermediate School is scheduled for Monday, October 24, at 6:30 p.m., for parents to express their take on the consolidation plan.
Jury acquits Wyoming man of laundromat fire
WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury acquitted a Wyoming Borough man of setting a fire inside a laundromat more than three years ago. Michael Inman, 32, of Monument Avenue, was charged by Wyoming Borough police with igniting a fire in the basement of the 8th Street Laundromat on Aug. 16, 2019, according to court records.
Flames gut home in Monroe County
EFFORT, Pa. — There's not much left of a home after a fire in Monroe County. Flames broke out on Filbert Lane in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort, just before midnight Sunday night. There is no word if anyone was hurt or what led to the fire. See news happening?...
Library system in Luzerne County gets new website, needs new building
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — As the Osterhout Free Library opened for the day, spirits were high. The system that operates this and nine other library locations in Luzerne County debuted a new website to serve the needs of the community better. "The website is new, and it meets current standards,"...
Mayor announces round of grants for Scranton businesses
SCRANTON, Pa. — Millions of dollars in grants is now available to small business owners in Scranton — two rounds of funding for small business financial recovery and an innovative wage boost grant, both funded by Scranton's ARPA plan. The first phase of applications for the first $1...
Kids get 'wheel life experiences' in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The airport hosted the free event called 'Wheel Life Experiences' to give kids a chance to get up close and personal with planes and other airport vehicles. Children were able to go inside some of the vehicles and learn all about them, as well as...
Deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania
SUNBURY, Pa. — Election Day is just two weeks away, but Monday was the deadline to register to vote. The Northumberland County voter registration office in Sunbury was a busy place. "I am trying to complete my voter registration process, so I am good to go to vote this...
WNEP-TV 16
Wildlands Conservancy Pensrose Swamp Preserve
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — We'll visit the newest preserved property in Luzerne and Carbon Counties that is now open to the public, the Penrose Swamp Preserve Beaver Creek tract. The Wildlands Conservancy, along with DCNR, made this beautiful piece of property available to outdoorsman in our area.
WOLF
Man with suspended license arrested for involvement in car crash
PLAINS TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One person was injured and another was taken to jail following a crash in Plains Township Monday morning. According to Plains Township Police, the crash occurred around 9:08 PM on State Route 315 near Jack Williams. Responding officers were told that one person...
Carbon County man arrested in Monroe County robbery
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A man who robbed a store in Monroe County wearing a clown mask and wielding a "samurai sword" has been caught, according to state police. William Clancy, 39, of Albrightsville, was taken into custody Saturday after police identified him as the man who robbed a Uni-Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road in Chestnuthill Township, near Effort on October 13.
Lawyer for Kathleen Kane wants DUI charge dismissed, says sobriety test was ‘fishing expedition’
SCRANTON, Pa. — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results of...
Bazaar of the Bizarre in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It was a bizarre event Sunday in Wilkes-Barre where hundreds of people filtered through the F.M. Kirby Center for the "Bazaar of the Bizarre.'" The event featured nearly 50 local vendors that specialize in unique items bringing the style of horror, punk rock, oddities, and tattoo culture together under one roof.
Man accused of robbing Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after allegedly robbing a Turkey Hill in Wilkes-Barre. Police say it happened around 3 a.m. Friday along Hazle Street. Jaquil Nelson reportedly walked into the store, pulled out a gun, and demanded money. Wilkes-Barre Police later found nelson...
Spreading kindness for 'Go Orange Day' in Wayne County
HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.
Concession stand ransacked in Schuylkill County
MAHANOY CITY, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are searching for whoever allegedly vandalized a concession stand. Officials say someone broke into the Mahanoy City Girls Softball Field concession stand along East Mahanoy Street earlier this week. Field officials say a door was damaged, a cash register was smashed,...
Tamaqua students dismissed early after threat
TAMAQUA, Pa. — In Schuylkill County, a non-specific threat caused three schools in the Tamaqua School District to go on lockdown. Police have confirmed there is no credible threat after investigating. All schools in the Tamaqua School District will go back to their regular schedules Thursday. Want to see...
Pa. man dies after trash truck he was driving rolls over him: coroner
A 55-year-old Bethlehem man died Friday after being run over by the trash truck he had been driving in Berks County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Scott L. Fichter was pronounced dead from multiple traumatic injuries at 6:18 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said in a news release.
Celebrating United Nations Day in Lackawanna County
SCRANTON, Pa. — Students in Lackawanna County took part in a celebration of United Nations Day. More than 100 community leaders and high school students attended the event at the Saint Mary's Center. Students were able to attend workshops related to global development and civic engagement and learn about...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 1