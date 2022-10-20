HAWLEY, Pa. — Wayne County has gone orange. Orange bows hang all around Wallenpaupack Area High School. Wayne County Commissioners declared October 20th Go Orange Day. This effort is all part of Rachel's challenge. Rachel Scott was one of the teenagers killed in 1999 during the Columbine shootings. After she died, Rachel's parents found journals she had written with messages of kindness and how making one person's day a bit brighter can change their perspective.

