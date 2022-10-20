Read full article on original website
You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
New location of Lou Lou Food & Drink taking over vacant space in NuLu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — New Orleans cuisine will soon be available in the heart of NuLu. Jared Fox Matthews, the owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink, is taking over the space left vacant by Decca, a restaurant that resided on East Market Street near South Shelby Street. Officials said...
Louisville Cardinal
University Dining addresses Panda Express closure, shortened MarketPlace hours
After being shut down for nearly a month, the University of Louisville Dining Services announced they are set to reopen Panda Express before the end of the fall semester. The restaurant recently had to shut down due to issues with the fire suppression system according to Lisa Ennis, the director of Auxiliaries and Asset Management.
People repel down side of hotel to raise money for Kentuckiana organization
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of brave souls repelled down 18 stories in the middle of downtown Louisville Saturday morning. 'Over the Edge' gave thrill-seekers the chance to repel down the side of the Hyatt, while raising money for Down Syndrome of Louisville (DSL). DSL is a resource to...
wdrb.com
Fashion Encore event in Louisville to fund projects helping children, families in need
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fashion event happening in Louisville will help support children and families in need. The 46th Fashion Encore event is happening Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Nearly New Shop, which is on the lower level of the Mid City Mall on Bardstown Road.
foodanddine.com
Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note
2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
Local Seltzery announces new weekly event in Nulu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activities in the NuLu neighborhood are heating up with The Local Seltzery announcing a new event called, 'NuLu Nights.'. This event will spotlight local artists and businesses. It will kick off on Oct. 20 and happen every Thursday evening throughout the remainder of the year. 'NuLu...
'It's about what you give': Master P gets key to city of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rapper, Master P, was honored on Friday evening for his work done with the city of Louisville and it's youth. Percy Miller was given the key by the Mayor Greg Fischer and community activist Christopher 2X . "On behalf of a grateful city, I'm going to...
New Albany donut shop adding location near Brown Hotel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do-nut worry Louisville residents, a new donut shop is headed your way!. Honey Creme Donut Shop is expanding one of its locations' into downtown. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
WLKY.com
Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers
CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
leoweekly.com
As Winter Nears, Restaurant Stress Is About More Than COVID
Here comes another winter, the third since the global pandemic started early in 2020, and – talking mostly about the restaurant, food and drink scene here – where in the heck are we?. For a lot of us, things are feeling pretty good. Sure, quite a few of...
Metro Council members propose using $13 million in ARP funding to address redlining
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville leaders gathered to announce their newest American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant proposal Monday. In a press conference, Councilmember Keisha Dorsey (D-3) along with several other Metro Council members and Louisville leaders proposed $13 million in ARP funds to address redlining in the metro. "We talk...
Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's. The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as...
Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter in Broadway in Louisville’s Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway!. Enter for the chance to win opening night tickets and a full evening of glamour!. Pretty Woman for a Day official contest rules. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO...
foodgressing.com
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Wave 3
18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
WHAS11
