WHAS11

You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

University Dining addresses Panda Express closure, shortened MarketPlace hours

After being shut down for nearly a month, the University of Louisville Dining Services announced they are set to reopen Panda Express before the end of the fall semester. The restaurant recently had to shut down due to issues with the fire suppression system according to Lisa Ennis, the director of Auxiliaries and Asset Management.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodanddine.com

Diamond Station’s owner pens an eloquent closing note

2022 has been a year of reckoning for Louisville bars. Many continue to successfully weather the seemingly endless perfect storm of an atrophied labor pool, skyrocketing costs, ceaseless societal distemper, and for some of them, plain bad luck. But others have called a halt. On October 13 the owners of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Local Seltzery announces new weekly event in Nulu

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activities in the NuLu neighborhood are heating up with The Local Seltzery announcing a new event called, 'NuLu Nights.'. This event will spotlight local artists and businesses. It will kick off on Oct. 20 and happen every Thursday evening throughout the remainder of the year. 'NuLu...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

New Albany donut shop adding location near Brown Hotel

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do-nut worry Louisville residents, a new donut shop is headed your way!. Honey Creme Donut Shop is expanding one of its locations' into downtown. The shop, which has been serving southern Indiana for decades, has established a walk-up window at 651 South 4th Street, close to the Brown Hotel. It's in collaboration with CC's Kitchen @ the Marketplace, which shares the same address.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Kroger unveils 'store of the future' with more hi-tech options for customers

CINCINNATI (Steve Watkins) — Kroger Co. unveiled its "store of the future" Thursday, testing the concept in Greater Cincinnati,according to Louisville Business First. Cincinnati-based Kroger launched the new store concept first at its Monroe store just off Ohio 63 on Heritage Green Drive about a week ago but made it official with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Belle of Louisville to set sail on a 'Ghost Cruise'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Belle of Louisville will set sail on a "spook-tacular" ride. The ghost cruise is sold out with hundreds expected to attend the journey that will take riders back to the 1940's. The 108-year-old steamboat has been in Louisville for 60 years and will serve as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Click here to enter in Broadway in Louisville’s Pretty Woman for a Day Giveaway!. Enter for the chance to win opening night tickets and a full evening of glamour!. Pretty Woman for a Day official contest rules. 1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment now open West Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 18th Street Row Houses Redevelopment is now open in West Louisville. OneWest’s hosted an ribbon cutting and grand reveal on Thursday in the Russell neighborhood. It’s an extension of the incubator program conceived by Chef Space. It will help aspiring chefs afford their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville local news

