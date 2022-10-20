Read full article on original website
Educators receive grants from water district
The Southwest Florida Water Management District has awarded grants to 10 educators at Polk County schools as part of its Splash! school grant program. The program provides up to $3,000 per school to enhance student knowledge of freshwater resources in grades K-12, the district said in a news release. Coming...
Duval schools' math, reading levels fall in test that shows worse changes nationally
Duval County students’ fourth-grade test scores fell for both math and reading as part of a national slide blamed on interruptions of in-person schooling caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, data released Monday by the U.S. Education Department showed. Eighth-grade math performance also dropped while reading improved minutely, essentially holding steady, said data from...
