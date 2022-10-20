Read full article on original website
Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveils new ‘Youth Advisory Council Room’
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Mayor’s Office unveiled the Youth Advisory Council’s new meeting room in city hall with a ribbon-cutting. Current and former members of the Youth Council came out to city hall to see their work be brought to life. The room will be used...
Indiana gas tax to increase
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
New Prairie public meeting on gender policy
Sleep-related deaths among infants on the rise in St. Joseph County. There have been eight sleep-related deaths in St. Joseph County so far this year. Folks got a chance on Monday to start registering for Christmas assistance programs at the Kroc Center.
Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
Most major Indiana utilities to report disconnection & customer arrearage data
INDIANAPOLIS — Eight Indiana utilities – including five of the six largest energy utilities – will share monthly data on disconnections and customer arrearages with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) through early 2024. The following utilities will report the data under new settlement agreements with the OUCC:
Indiana State Police accepting applications for dispatchers at Toll Road Post
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are currently accepting applications for regional dispatchers at the Toll Road Post to staff the Regional Dispatch Center that operates out of the facility located at 52422 County Road 17 in Elkhart County. This dispatch center covers the length of the Toll...
South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
Registration for Christmas assistance programs underway at Kroc Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thousands of families across St. Joseph County will need support to get through a challenging holiday season. But thanks to the generosity of our community, The Salvation Army Kroc Center will be able to help those families. Members of public got a chance to start...
A Tribute to Women Special: Part 1
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 26 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
Search underway for South Bend Community Re-entry Center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A man walked away from the South Bend Community Re-entry Center late Friday evening and officials are searching for him, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. After Shah’heed Webster, 21, finished work around 11:40 p.m., he didn’t return to the South Bend Community...
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!. Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!. Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally...
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - E. Day Road in Mishawaka now has some westbound lane restrictions. These are in place between Edison Lakes Parkway and Winding Brook Drive. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through this area. Crews are hoping to be done with...
End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now
(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31
Authorities responded to a home in the 1100 block of Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Indiana State Police say it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday near the 111-mile marker in LaGrange County. 19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Officers were...
First Alert Forecast
Lane restrictions in place for westbound traffic on E. Day Road in Mishawaka. There are barricades in place, so please remember to use caution when driving through these areas. Mishawaka’s leaf pick-up program officially underway. Updated: 25 minutes ago. Leaves will be picked up weekly on the day before...
Portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend closed for installation of new guardrail
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A portion of North Shore Drive in South Bend is now closed for the next two weeks as crews install a new guardrail. The closure is in effect from Parkovash Avenue to Iroquois Street. The detour routes are Michigan Street or Angela Boulevard. This closure...
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor on Monday. According to officials, the Benton Harbor Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 800 block of LaSalle, on the city’s northside. BHDPS arrived on the scene near 2 p.m. and found a small house with thick smoke coming out.
