Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

Indiana gas tax to increase

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Thanksgiving travelers take note!. Indiana’s Department of Revenue has served notice that the state’s gasoline-use tax will increase by 1.1 cents per gallon on Nov. 1. Indiana has two separate state gas taxes, one stays the same from month to month, at 33...
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

New Prairie public meeting on gender policy

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Big updates coming to the ‘River Queen’ in Elkhart

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An iconic piece of Elkhart’s history is being put into safe storage for the winter. On Monday, the “River Queen” was taken out of the river for what manager Tom Shoff calls a mission to repower her. That means they’re working to...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

New Prairie School Corp. discusses gender policy at board meeting

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the New Prairie United School Corporation held a public meeting for a plan that could impact students’ lives. The meeting invited the public’s input on a support plan for New Prairie students who identify as transgender or nonbinary. The district superintendent,...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
Local News Digital

Most major Indiana utilities to report disconnection & customer arrearage data

INDIANAPOLIS — Eight Indiana utilities – including five of the six largest energy utilities – will share monthly data on disconnections and customer arrearages with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) through early 2024. The following utilities will report the data under new settlement agreements with the OUCC:
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program to begin Oct. 31

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program will begin Monday, Oct. 31, and will run through Dec. 5. City crews will make two passes to collect leaves from neighborhoods, street by street, based on the schedule available here. Residents will not need to call to request a pickup.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A Tribute to Women Special: Part 1

MISHAWAKA, IN
WISH-TV

Search underway for South Bend Community Re-entry Center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — A man walked away from the South Bend Community Re-entry Center late Friday evening and officials are searching for him, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. After Shah’heed Webster, 21, finished work around 11:40 p.m., he didn’t return to the South Bend Community...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department welcomes 4 new officers

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department just got a little bit larger!. Four new police officers were sworn in on Monday, Oct. 24, and they bring a wide range of experience to the city!. Including Patrolman Max Chaffee, who recently completed an internship with the department. Originally...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

End of Slavery Day a Paid Holiday Now

(La Porte County, IN) - The day marking the end of slavery will now be recognized as a federal holiday by the La Porte County government. The La Porte County Commissioners Wednesday night unanimously voted to give county employees the day off for Juneteenth. Last June, several members of the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

‘Cleats for a Cause’ auction ends Oct. 31

LAGRANGE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast

MISHAWAKA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Woman dies after house fire in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - One woman is dead after a house fire in Benton Harbor on Monday. According to officials, the Benton Harbor Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire in the 800 block of LaSalle, on the city’s northside. BHDPS arrived on the scene near 2 p.m. and found a small house with thick smoke coming out.
BENTON HARBOR, MI

