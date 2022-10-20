ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

WR Elijah Moore requested a trade. Should the Vikings make the move?

By Tyler Forness
 4 days ago
After being selected with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the New York Jets, wide receiver Elijah Moore requested a trade.

In last week’s 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers, Moore only received one target but didn’t record any stats. So far this season, Moore hasn’t been used much at all recording just 16 receptions for 203 yards and zero touchdowns.

Within minutes of the trade request going public, SNY’s Connor Hughes reported that the request for the trade is strictly usage-based.

You can argue that this isn’t the best way to handle things for the second-year player from Ole Miss. The Jets are 4-2 and are currently riding a three-game winning streak.

As they should, the Jets and general manager Joe Douglas have publically said that they have “no plans at all” to trade Moore. Historically speaking, former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said that both about Percy Harvin and Stefon Diggs before they were each moved for multiple draft picks.

This begs the question: would new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah make the move for Moore? Let’s take a look at how things might shape up.

Moore being a second-round pick has a minimal salary. His contract structure is similar to Ross Blacklock’s. This season, the Vikings would only have to pay Moore $690,012.53 as it would be the prorated amount of his salary. The next two seasons are also reasonable at $1,472,766 and $1,879,149 per Over the Cap.

He would be a good fit as a twitchy route runner who can win in multiple ways but specifically creating separation with quickness in and out of breaks. He also has the ability to stretch the field which the Vikings don’t have outside of Justin Jefferson.

The cost would be hefty with the price likely being a day two pick and, with the Vikings sitting at 5-1, their second-round pick would be the more likely option.

Adofo-Mensah has already shown a willingness to trade draft picks for young players that are on cost-effective deals. He did that with both Blacklock and Jalen Reagor. Could he do it with Moore? It would certainly cost a higher price, but it could help the Vikings’ offense be more explosive.

