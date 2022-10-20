Read full article on original website
Arrest Files For Friday October 21st
Jamie Covington, 35 of Collinsville, charged with Unlawful possession a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude, and possession of marijuana 2nd degree by the Centre Police Department. Thomas Darden, 43 of Lagrange, Georgia, charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office searching for teen last seen Saturday
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing teenager.
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
Subligna Man Accused Of Assaulting Two Women
A thirty-three-year-old man was arrested after allegedly assaulting two women last Sunday on Nugget Ridge Road in Chattooga County. WZQZ Radio reported that the Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office stated that Corey Duke Gregory of Subligna was intoxicated when he got into an argument with a woman who was attempting to help another woman whose vehicle had broken down. Gregory allegedly shoved one of the women against the vehicle while a juvenile was inside. Gregory also apparently pushed the other woman to the ground. Gregory was charged with simple battery and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, October 21, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, October 21, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
Jefferson County pastor arrested, charged with child solicitation
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pastor of a Jefferson County church has been arrested and charged with a child sex offense, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon confirmed. “It has alarmed us,” Moon said. “I mean it really has, it hurts our hearts anytime a child is a victim of any crime, but specifically something this […]
UPDATE On Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — UPDATE on Missing Person Makenna Joy Purvis. As of 10/22/2022 Makenna is still missing. Makenna’s family and friends are very worried about her. They ask that if Makenna sees this message, please come home or at least call someone to just let the. m...
Valley Head Man Reaches Plea Agreement On Murder Charges
A Valley Head resident, Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement for the murder of William Goldin in 2018. The plea agreement will give him a 20 year sentence and He will also have to pay court costs which totals $679. He also was given credit for time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
Former coach arrested, banned from baseball park after confrontation during game
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A former youth baseball coach is facing charges. Rodney Lynn Clemones is accused of cursing and becoming unruly during a game at Heritage Park, according to the Floyd County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Investigators say he was...
Sources: Jimmy Spencer wanted plea deal to avoid death, but prosecutors wouldn't agree
Testimony wrapped up for the week Friday in accused triple murderer Jimmy Spencer's trial in Marshall County. Spencer was out of prison on parole despite a life sentence when the killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's 7-year-old grandson Colton Lee occurred in Guntersville in 2018. Prosecutors say the...
DeKalb County murderer enters plea agreement
VALLEY HEAD, Ala. (WAFF) - A man from the United Kingdom who was arrested in 2018 for murdering a DeKalb County man has entered a plea agreement. Marcus Ricketts entered a plea agreement that will give him 20 years in prison, he will also have to pay court costs which total $679. He also was given time served meaning he has already served four years and three months of his 20-year sentence.
Alleged ‘confession letter’ details DeKalb County man’s 2018 murder
A 26-year-old British man pleaded guilty to the 2018 murder of a DeKalb County man whose body was found buried in a barrel in the woods, according to court documents.
Renewed attention on local cold case - 5 years later
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga — Five years after a woman was found shot to death in the bathroom of her Paulding County home, the case is now getting renewed attention. It was recently profiled on a national crime show, and the Paulding County Sheriff’s office tells Channel 2 it remains an active investigation.
October 18, 2022 – Calhoun County Most Wanted
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
2nd meth-trafficking gang member sentenced to prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Robert Lewis Coney Jr., 50, of North Augusta, S.C., was sentenced to 108 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, according to federal prosecutors.
Local Motorcycle Gang Member Sentenced for Trafficking Methamphetamine
A local member of a violent motorcycle gang has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to trafficking methamphetamine. Fifty-year-old Robert Lewis Coney Jr. of North Augusta, and co-defendant Donnie Lee Curtis of Tunnel Hill, Georgia, were arrested during a drug deal last year in the parking lot of a Grovetown motel.
20 Drug Charges From 2 Arrests
Over the weekend, Centre Pd made a total of 20 drug charges stemming. Friday, October 14 at approximately 9:15 pm, Officer Kilgore initiated a. routine traffic stop with Kimberly Lillard 42 of Centre, AL. This stop. resulted in the recovery of 10 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of. methamphetamine, 8...
Bridgeport man killed in Jackson County crash
A Bridgeport man died early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said the incident happened at about 5:35 a.m. Wednesday on Jackson County 33 near Jackson County 191, about three miles north of Skyline. Michael D. Cooper, 65, died...
1 dead, 2 injured in Jackson County crash
A two-vehicle crash near Skyline left one dead and sent two to the hospital on Wednesday.
Frequent Accidents At Intersection Cause Concern
3 Two Vehicle Accidents at the Intersection In Front of Walmart Within 48 Hours. On Tuesday 2 separate auto accidents occurred at the intersection on west Main Street in Centre in front of Walmart. Another multiple vehicle accident occurred there on Thursday afternoon also. A frequency of accidents at this intersection has been a concern of law enforcement, local officials, and the public for a while.
