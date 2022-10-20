Read full article on original website
Reprieve from smoke expected for some communities near Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Eastern Area Silver Incident Management Team is in the area and will transition to take command of the fire at 6:00 p.m. Saturday. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 127,283 acres and is 55 percent contained. A weekend winter weather advisory is in effect, officials...
Eugene Police: Streets reopen after morning protest involving 'storytime drag show' at pub
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department reports roadways have reopened to regular traffic following a traffic advisory Sunday morning due to a protest near Old Nick's Pub. "Please avoid Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues, and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street," EPD reported during the closure. "There...
One man dead in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON, Ore. — A Lebanon man died on Saturday night after a fire started in his double-wide mobile home in rural Lebanon. According to officials, The occupant’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911. Reports were relayed to the Incident Commander (IC) that there was a possibility of a victim in the home with a dog. The IC arrived to find a fully involved mobile home fire. The IC, after making his 360 assessment, quickly determined the residence was untenable for survivability and that he would not send firefighters inside the structure, making it a defensible fire.
Old Nick's Pub looking to beef up security after Sunday's protest
EUGENE, Ore. — In the aftermath of Sunday's protest at a "Drag Queen Storytime" event, Old Nick's Pub is looking to hire additional security to protect performers, patrons, and the pub itself. The pub's owners opened a GoFundMe campaign early Monday morning titled, "Help Old Nick's pay for added...
Protesters clash in Eugene after word spreads of drag show involving 11-year-old
EUGENE, Ore. — Tensions erupted outside a Eugene pub Sunday morning after word spread of a drag queen event involving an 11-year-old child. The controversial event gained national attention and attracted hundreds of people to Old Nick’s Pub. A portion of Washington Street was shut down as protesters...
Kotek stops in Eugene for campaign, meets with UO students to promote reproductive rights
EUGENE, Ore. — Democratic nominee for governor Tina Kotek began the second leg of her "get out the vote" tours in Eugene on Monday, pushing for reproductive rights. After wrapping up her "Fighting for Working Families" tour, Kotek visited the Democratic party headquarters and the University of Oregon as part of her "Defending our Reproductive Rights" tour. Kotek is focusing on the differences between her stance on abortion and her main opponent, Republican Christine Drazan.
'One of the best experiences': Rain doesn't keep fans away from College GameDay in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — We've been talking about it all week - but College GameDay has officially came and went. Oregon Ducks fans were up early with many arriving Friday night and some even getting there the day before. Despite some heavy rain, the crowd was unfazed and showed the...
'It's a one-of-a-kind event': Strangest Things Haunted Farm is ready to scare you
EUGENE, Ore. — Prepare to be scared. On the east side of the Johnson Farm property is a long walk through your worst nightmares. The Strangest Things Haunted Farm is a unique experience this spooky season not just for its scares, but for it's sheer length. Owner and CEO...
