My thanks to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday. We have lost many county businesses over the decades, which should cause the Chamber great concern. However, it appears that our economy has stagnated just slowly enough that county leaders are not alarmed at this real and present crisis. However, with my vantage as a 41-year resident, I am alarmed. As always, my focus is on the need for Los Alamos County to develop housing for the many thousands of people forced to commute into the County daily, and for the many thousands more who would be working here in community-support jobs if reasonable housing were available. Commuters pay a high price to work here. LANL new hires are reported to have a 60% attrition rate within the first 5 years. These folks are making the big bucks, and still will not stay—whether because of their commute, or because of a stagnant local economy.

LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO