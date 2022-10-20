Read full article on original website
Lisa Shin’s Distractions
This letter is in response to the recent letter by Lisa Shin “Where Candidates Stand On The Nuisance Code”. To be blunt and to the point: her letter is fearmongering and distraction techniques. The Republicans have had a rough couple of days in the papers, and this is a poor attempt to pivot away from that.
Reelect Randall Ryti
I’m writing to declare my endorsement for Randall (Randy) Ryti for County Council. A number of people have made compelling arguments in their endorsements. With my endorsement, I would like to focus on some specifics I believe have the greatest impact to the future of this county. When some...
Candidate Stradling Apology
My thanks to the Los Alamos Chamber of Commerce for hosting a Candidate Forum on Thursday. We have lost many county businesses over the decades, which should cause the Chamber great concern. However, it appears that our economy has stagnated just slowly enough that county leaders are not alarmed at this real and present crisis. However, with my vantage as a 41-year resident, I am alarmed. As always, my focus is on the need for Los Alamos County to develop housing for the many thousands of people forced to commute into the County daily, and for the many thousands more who would be working here in community-support jobs if reasonable housing were available. Commuters pay a high price to work here. LANL new hires are reported to have a 60% attrition rate within the first 5 years. These folks are making the big bucks, and still will not stay—whether because of their commute, or because of a stagnant local economy.
Open Letter To Los Alamos County Councilor David Izraelevitz
If you don’t read more than the first six bullets of this letter, that’s OK. Here is what you need to know:. 1. Energy is the ONLY currency. Whoever controls your energy supply controls you, and your babies. And your babies’ babies. 2. One hundred years ago...
Community Concerns About Racism
We are deeply concerned about recent racist behavior witnessed at Los Alamos Public schools and addressed by Dr. Jose Delfin, LAPS superintendent, in an email on October 21. No matter how unintentional, there is no excuse for racist overtones or openly racist behavior, by students or adults alike. We, as citizens of this small town, must rally around anti-racism efforts – both in the schools and in the greater community.
Community Meeting Wednesday At Fuller Lodge To Discuss Legacy Waste Cleanup At Los Alamos National Lab
The Department of Energy’s Environmental Management Los Alamos Field Office and its legacy environmental cleanup contractor, N3B Los Alamos, are hosting a hybrid community meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. MT, Wednesday, October 26, at Fuller Lodge in Los Alamos and using the Webex platform. Topics will include the project to retrieve and ship off-site radiologically contaminated corrugated metal pipes from Technical Area 54, Area G.
Higher Density Housing Is Water-Wise
For a lot of reasons, proposals to increase the stock of high-density, affordable housing in any town are always met with opposition by some residents. Some of the reasons are terrible, and I just wrote a letter about that. But some opposition follows much more reasonable lines, such as this worry about water resources.
PAC 8 Video Of Chamber Of Commerce Oct. 20 County Council Candidates Forum Now Available
Candidates for Los Alamos County Council participating in Thursday’s Chamber of Commerce Forum are, from left, Randall Ryti, Suzie Havemann, Melanee Hand, Theresa Cull, Gary Stradling, Sharon Dry and James Wernicke. Candidate Reggie Page did not attend. The PAC 8 recording of the event may be reviewed at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox?projector=1.
LAPS And School Board Response To Oct. 5 LAMS Event
As the community has now learned, on October 5 a large number of Los Alamos Middle School (LAMS) football players chanted a racial epithet in the boy’s locker room after the game with the Sante Fe Indian School. (Los Alamos Reporter, October 22). Such chanting is highly offensive to...
George Marsden Honored With Jimmy Carter Community Service Award Sunday During Democratic Party Chili Cook-Off
Los Alamos Teen Center Director George Marsden and his wife, Chandra at the Sunday’s Democratic Party of Los Alamos Chili Cook-Off at Fuller Lodge. George was presented with the Jimmy Carter Community Service. Watch for upcoming interview with Los Alamos Reporter. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Los Alamos County...
Applications For Sandoval County Online Master Gardener Classes Being Accepted
Applications for 2023 Sandoval County Extension Master Gardener Training Program are now being accepted. The classes for the training program are provided by New Mexico State University Extension Services and begin in mid-January. The training program follows a statewide standard curriculum and schedule of core horticulture classes over 15 weeks....
Good Bye Reel Deal Welcome SALA Event Starts At 11 A.M. Saturday
Join SALA Los Alamos today at the Reel Deal to learn more about Los Alamos cinema history and about the plans for the events center. They will be streaming the presentation on https://sala.losalamos.com/ or https://youtu.be/g2IdlGmqDZU.
Members Of LAMS Football Team Involved In Oct. 5 Chanting Incident Following Game At Santa Fe Indian School
An incident that occurred October 5 following a football game between Los Alamos Middle School and Santa Fe Indian School is causing concern among both parents of Los Alamos School District students and members of the community. Members of the LAMS team reportedly chanted, “Go back to the res” in their locker room following the game.
County: Canyon Road Reopens To Traffic
Canyon Road reopened to traffic Monday 1t 3 p.m. Photo Courtesy LAC. Los Alamos County Public Works Department is pleased to announce that TLC Plumbing and Utility has reached substantial completion on the Canyon Road Reconstruction Project. The roadway and sidewalks will be open today, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m.
Dark Night Star Party Saturday At Spirio Fields One Hour After Sunset
Los Alamos County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Divisions have partnered up with the Pajarito Astronomers for the Dark Night program. Anyone with an interest in star gazing and the chance to look through a telescope is invited to come out to Spirio Soccer Fields Saturday night at Overlook Park in White Rock. Arrive at nightfall for viewing, or around sunset for setting up. Jupiter and Saturn will be visible most of the night as well as star clusters and deep space objects. If arriving at night and approaching Spirio Fields, please use parking lights if possible.Bring a red flashlight for safety. This gathering is weather permitting. Updates and more information available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/229264765356234 Photo of the Triangulum Galaxy by Jeremy Best.
