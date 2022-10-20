ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, AL

Cassie Carli’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo being extradited to Alabama

By Christopher Lugo
UPDATE – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 Spanevelo was booked into their jail in Ashville, Ala., at 6:16 p.m.

The office said he was booked without bond until he goes before a judge.

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — According to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office, Marcus Spanevelo is currently being extradited to St. Clair County Jail in Alabama.

The ex-boyfriend of Cassie Carli was recently charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with the disappearance and death of Carli.

New information in deadly Summerdale crash that killed Mt. Vernon Police Officer

Abuse of a corpse is classified as a Class C felony in Alabama and carries a range of punishment of one to 10 years. St. Clair County District Attorney Lyle Harmon said the charge has been pending against Spanevelo since May 2022.

Earlier this month, Spanevelo was scheduled for trial, but prosecutors in Florida dropped the case , stating his actions would be better prosecuted in Alabama.

Spanevelo was charged in Santa Rosa County, Fla., for tampering with evidence and giving false information concerning a missing persons investigation.

An autopsy report for Carli done by Alabama medical examiners stated her cause and manner of death are “undetermined ,” but Harmon said that is still under investigation.

“This current charge does not limit any agency or state from pursuing additional charges at the appropriate time,” said Harmon. “I am prevented by the Alabama Rules of Professional Conduct from discussing matters involving current investigations and active cases other than the information that I provided alone. Therefore, I will not be making further statements regarding this investigation unless additional charges are brought.”

St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office came to Santa Rosa County to extradite Spanevelo. WKRG News 5 has reached out to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, but have not heard back.

