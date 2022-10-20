PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (11-2-2) took down No. 20 Pitt (12-4-1) 1-0 on the road on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles bounced back after a 2-1 loss to No. 2 UNC on Thursday night. The Seminole defense was strong all game, allowing only four...

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO