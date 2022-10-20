Read full article on original website
seminoles.com
Noles Sweep Wake Forest to Cap Off Successful Weekend
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida State Seminoles (14-7, 6-4) continued their domination at home with a three-set sweep (25-17, 25-20, 25-12) over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (12-9, 4-6) on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles improve to 11-1 at Tully Gym and 6-4 versus ACC opponents. The Noles were simply...
seminoles.com
Soccer Defeats No. 20 Pitt 1-0 on the Road
PITTSBURGH, Pa. – The No. 4 Florida State soccer team (11-2-2) took down No. 20 Pitt (12-4-1) 1-0 on the road on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles bounced back after a 2-1 loss to No. 2 UNC on Thursday night. The Seminole defense was strong all game, allowing only four...
seminoles.com
Noles Dominate Quad Meet
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 21/NR Florida State swimming and diving teams picked up four wins on Friday at the Morcom Aquatics Center. The No. 21 men’s team (1-0) defeated Florida Southern (192-69) and the women (3-0) were victorious over West Florida (224-73), North Florida (238.00) and FSC (232-59).
