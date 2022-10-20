Dow Rises 400 Points as Short-Term Yields Fall on Potential for Fed to Slow Rate Hikes

Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
European Markets Advance as Investors Watch Earnings, Monetary Policy
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets nudged higher on Tuesday as global investors assessed the outlook for monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve and digested a swathe of corporate earnings. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.4% in early trade, with tech stocks adding 1.7% to...
NBC San Diego
Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys
Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Are Flat as Investors Await Big Tech Earnings
Stock futures flat on Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to big technology earnings for further clues into the health of the U.S. economy. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average struggled for direction, and S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed. Shares of Amazon slipped slightly...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong Markets Dip After Whipsawing, Asia-Pacific Markets Rise
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks were volatile while mainland China markets continued to slide Tuesday, while other major Asian markets rose after Wall Street's second straight positive session. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was about flat in the final hour of trade...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Avis, Pinduoduo, Starbucks, Alibaba and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday:. Tesla — Shares of the electric vehicle company fell 1.49% after Tesla cut the starting prices for some of its vehicles in China. The price decreases apply to Model 3 and Model Y cars. CEO Elon Musk said last week that he saw signs of a recession in China.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
NBC San Diego
Dow Futures Rise Slightly as Wall Street Tries to Build on Its Best Week Since June
U.S. stock futures rose slightly Monday, as traders tried to add to sharp gains seen in last week. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 91 points, or 0.3%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. The moves come after yet another volatile...
NBC San Diego
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. You want earnings? We've got earnings. It's the biggest week yet for this earnings season, particularly for megacap tech names. Google parent Alphabet, Microsoft, Facebook parent Meta, Apple and Amazon all are scheduled to deliver quarterly reports. Companies have generally reported solid results, with some exceptions. This trend has contributed to volatility in the market as investors look for a bottom. On Friday, stocks surged to cap their best week since June, even as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise rates again while inflation remains hot. (Follow live market updates.) Here are the major companies reporting this week:
NBC San Diego
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
NBC San Diego
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Down Around 6% in Mixed Asia Trade; Japan's Yen Weakens Despite Reports of Intervention
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Hong Kong stocks and mainland China markets fell sharply Monday while other major Asia-Pacific markets rose. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index spiraled down about 6% to its lowest levels since April 2009, with the Hang Seng Tech index down more than 8%.
NBC San Diego
Inflation Is Dominating the Conversation on Earnings Calls. Here's What Execs Are Saying
About two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings in the first two weeks of the season (Oct. 10-21) had representatives mention inflation, according to a search of conference call transcripts by FactSet. Included among those companies are PepsiCo, Citigroup and Abbott Laboratories. "The environment clearly is still...
NBC San Diego
Facebook and Google Face Skeptics on Wall Street This Week Amid Digital Ads Collapse
Meta, Alphabet and Pinterest report earnings this week as investors look for signs of recovery in online ads. Snap's third-quarter report last week set a concerning tone, as the company said many advertisers are "decreasing their marketing budgets." Amazon could be a bright spot in the industry after the e-commerce...
NBC San Diego
China GDP Beats With a Bounce in the Third Quarter, Delayed Data Shows
BEIJING — China reported Monday that third-quarter gross domestic product grew by 3.9% from a year ago, beating expectations. The data was originally set for release on Oct. 18, but was delayed late on Oct. 17 with no explanation. China's Communist Party held its 20th National Congress from Oct. 16 to Oct. 22.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Tesla, WeWork, Alibaba and More
Tesla (TSLA) – Tesla fell 2.5% in the premarket after cutting Model 3 and Model Y prices in China by up to 9%. The price cuts come amid signs of softening demand in China. Chinese EV makers are also seeing their shares under pressure, with Nio (NIO), down 10.4%, XPeng (XPEV), losing 11.3% and Li Auto (LI), falling 10.3%.
NBC San Diego
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT – General Motors is set to report its third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.88. Revenue: $42.22 billion. Most investors are expected to look past the Detroit automaker's results during the quarter...
NBC San Diego
Watch Now: ETF Edge – the Hunt for Yield… and, Maybe, Growth?
CNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in investing right now: ETFs. Every Monday, Bob Pisani will be joined by a panel of top market participants to offer educational and actionable advice to help you build your best portfolio.
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Qualtrics, W.R. Berkley, Discover Financial and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Discover Financial — Shares fell about 1.8% after Discover Financial posted weaker-than-expected earnings for the recent quarter and noted that it expects operating expenses to rise more than previously anticipated for the full year. Cadence Design Systems - Shares of...
NBC San Diego
Two Potential Opportunities for Value Creation Emerge as Starboard Takes a Stake in Salesforce
Company: Salesforce (CRM) Business: Salesforce is a global leader in customer relationship management (CRM) technology that brings companies and their clients together. It was founded in 1999 and is a pioneer in the cloud software space. It started as a tool to help enable sales teams to increase their productivity while also improving the end customer experience. Over the last 20 years, they have expanded into other areas to help companies connect with and better serve customers, including Sales Cloud, Marketing & Commerce Cloud, Platform & Other, Integration Cloud, Analytics Cloud and Service Cloud.
NBC San Diego
63% of Americans Are Living Paycheck to Paycheck — Including Nearly Half of Six-Figure Earners
With persistent inflation eroding wage gains, the number of Americans living paycheck to paycheck is near a historic high, according to a recent report. Almost half of those earning more than $100,000 say they are just getting by. As rising prices continue to outpace wage gains, families are finding less...
NBC San Diego
Meta Shareholder Writes Critical Open Letter Saying Company Needs to Slash Headcount and Stop Spending So Much Money on ‘Metaverse'
Altimeter Capital Chair and CEO Brad Gerstner, in an open letter to the company, said Meta has too many employees and is moving too slowly to retain the confidence of investors. The Meta investor recommends a plan to get the company's "mojo back." It includes reducing headcount expenses by 20%...
