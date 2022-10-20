Halloween on the cheap: Where to get your DIY on

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thrifting has become a fun and budget-friendly trend that can set the tone for Halloween costumes and decorations in 2022.

With budgets being tightened and inflation on the rise, a Halloween costume is a luxury some may be rethinking. Goodwill of Colorado has the goods to help anyone, from the enterprising thrifter to the mom just looking for a deal, find a great costume as well as decorations for this spooky season.

Bradd Hafer, Manager, Marketing & Communications for Goodwill of Colorado said, “This site has a plethora of information/resources related to Halloween costuming/accessorizing, party planning, decorating, and more — including blogs, Pinterest posts and DIY videos” referring to Goodwill’s Halloween site.

Hafer shared some trends that Colorado Springs Goodwills have been noticing this year:

Customers are more frequently shopping for Do-It-Yourself/DIY merchandise vs. ready-to-wear/packaged merchandise

Teens to adults are more frequently looking for retro costumes/accessories (e.g., Cindy Lauper, Alice Cooper)

Younger kids are more interested in superhero, cartoon characters, and traditional costumes (e.g., fairy princess, pirates, vampires)

Most heavily shopped Halloween décor are outdoor vs. indoor decorations (e.g., RIP tombstones, hanging skeletons/ghosts/signs, inflatable figures)

In general, stores are observing heavier volumes of Halloween shoppers than previous year(s)

Platters, cups, saucers, and other serving dishware also are popular Halloween items “flying off the shelves”

