Colorado Springs, CO

Halloween on the cheap: Where to get your DIY on

By Rebecca VanGorder
 4 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Thrifting has become a fun and budget-friendly trend that can set the tone for Halloween costumes and decorations in 2022.

With budgets being tightened and inflation on the rise, a Halloween costume is a luxury some may be rethinking. Goodwill of Colorado has the goods to help anyone, from the enterprising thrifter to the mom just looking for a deal, find a great costume as well as decorations for this spooky season.

>>Get your “Eeek” on with Goodwill this Halloween
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
    Courtesy: Goodwill of Colorado
>>Goodwill launches online store for thrifters

Bradd Hafer, Manager, Marketing & Communications for Goodwill of Colorado said, “This site has a plethora of information/resources related to Halloween costuming/accessorizing, party planning, decorating, and more — including blogs, Pinterest posts and DIY videos” referring to Goodwill’s Halloween site.

Hafer shared some trends that Colorado Springs Goodwills have been noticing this year:

>>Make Halloween GREAT without breaking the bank at Goodwill of Colorado
  • Customers are more frequently shopping for Do-It-Yourself/DIY merchandise vs. ready-to-wear/packaged merchandise
  • Teens to adults are more frequently looking for retro costumes/accessories (e.g., Cindy Lauper, Alice Cooper)
  • Younger kids are more interested in superhero, cartoon characters, and traditional costumes (e.g., fairy princess, pirates, vampires)
  • Most heavily shopped Halloween décor are outdoor vs. indoor decorations (e.g., RIP tombstones, hanging skeletons/ghosts/signs, inflatable figures)
  • In general, stores are observing heavier volumes of Halloween shoppers than previous year(s)
  • Platters, cups, saucers, and other serving dishware also are popular Halloween items “flying off the shelves”
