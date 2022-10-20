Read full article on original website
Related
Supporters, opponents weigh in on Ohio cash bail reform under Issue 1
TOLEDO, Ohio — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. The proposed constitutional amendment comes in response to an Ohio Supreme Court ruling...
wosu.org
Ohio Issue 2 could spur legal challenges for 17-year-old voters, says OSU law professor
Ohio 17-year-olds have long had the right to vote early and in primaries, so long as their 18th birthday falls on or before Election Day. Issue 2 would bar local governments from allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections. But it also adds a line to the existing statute: "No...
Nov. 8 election: Who’s on the ballot for Ohio Supreme Court?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Abortion, redistricting and a slew of other hot-button issues are on Ohioans’ ballots this fall, albeit indirectly. Ohio is gearing up to administer one of the nation’s most competitive state supreme court races on Nov. 8, with six candidates vying for a seat on the seven-member bench that has the ultimate […]
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
sent-trib.com
Nov. 8: What to know to vote for Ohio attorney general
Ohioans will vote for the attorney general, whose role is to defend state laws, in the Nov. 8 general election. The race is highly contentious, with incumbent Dave Yost, a Republican, running against Democrat Jeff Crossman. The two have differing opinions on a variety of hot-button issues. Yost, who has...
Times Gazette
You should vote for Issue 1
In case you’ve missed the mountain of political ads all over the television and internet, Ohio will hold an election on Nov. 8. Plenty of attention has been given to the various candidates for elected office, but very little has been given to the ballot issues which will also be decided by Ohio voters. Issue 1 and Issue 2 are both constitutional amendments, and any time the fundamental document which outlines the powers of our government is changed, then we should definitely pay attention.
All Ohioans are hurt as politicians ignore the people’s will
Our Columbus legislators choose to to write laws that hinder Ohio rather than promote its growth. Ohio continues to decline economically. The average salary of its citizens is lower than comparable states. Ohio schools and universities educate the young to see them leave for opportunities elsewhere. Ohioans voted twice for...
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
FirstEnergy cuts off its ‘dark money’ spigot in Ohio, disclosures show
COLUMBUS – Akron-based utility FirstEnergy has stopped using “dark money” in Ohio after agreeing to disclose future contributions, temporarily abandoning a controversial political spending tactic that was a critical cog in the largest bribery scandal in state history. Besides some nominal payments, the company has cut off...
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
Poll: Interest highest in years for midterm elections
Your Local Election Headquarters COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – With just more than two weeks before Election Day, voters are saying this year’s midterm elections are more important than ever. In a new poll by NBC News’ Meet The Press, voter interest has reached an all-time high for a midterm election, with 57 percent of registered […]
Ohioans to decide if non-citizens can vote in local elections
"We have a village value about being a welcoming community to all backgrounds, identities, and so this makes sense for us," Village Council President Brian Housh said.
wksu.org
'Ohio has a particular appetite for Christian Nationalism,' group says
A group called Vote Common Good that targets evangelicals who are not comfortable with extreme right-wing politics held a public training at Central Christian Church in Springfield for about 20 people last week. Their stop was part of a tour across the midwest leading up to the midterm elections where...
Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Attorney General Dave Yost has rejected a petition to let voters decide if the […] The post Ohio AG Yost rejects proposal to let Ohio voters decide on raising minimum wage to $15 an hour appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say
Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say. The post Paying the disabled like everyone else would reduce poverty, economists say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Lawmaker don't plan to follow CDC recommendations on children's vaccines
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A CDC advisory committee is recommending that the COVID vaccine be added to the immunization schedule for children and adults, but Ohio lawmakers say not so fast. The Centers for Disease Control encourages children 6 months and older, as well as adults, to get the COVID vaccine, plus boosters when they are eligible. The schedule is meant to help guide doctors in determining when to administer vaccinations, especially for kids. This includes vaccinations for polio, measles, whooping cough, and tetanus.
What manufacturing workers make in Ohio
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
beckersasc.com
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
Comments / 0