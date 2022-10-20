Clay County, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department reports two personal injury crashes that occurred at almost exactly the same time late Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was westbound on 420th street South of Royal when he ran a stop sign. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was Southbound on 160th Avenue and their vehicles collided at a high rate of speed. Whiteside’s vehicle entered the ditch where he and a passenger were able to get out before his Trailblazer burst into flames. Shiley’s Mazda ended in a cornfield where she was trapped and had to be extricated by the Everly and Royal First responders. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to the Spencer Hospital.

CLAY COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO