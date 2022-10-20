Read full article on original website
algonaradio.com
Deadline Approaching to File Claims Against Emmetsburg Funeral Home
–Time is running out for area residents who may have been harmed by an Emmetsburg funeral home to file a claim with the Iowa Insurance Division. According to a release from the IID, letters have been sent through the postal service to the known customers of Joyce Funeral Home, but they want to make sure anyone impacted knows how to file a claim.
algonaradio.com
kilrradio.com
Estherville Woman Wins $30,000 Lottery Prize
(Storm Lake)--An Estherville woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize. Jessica Cazares claimed the 52nd prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Win Big” scratch game. Cazares purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, located at 800 S. Grand Ave. in Spencer, and claimed her prize Thursday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
algonaradio.com
New Pickleball Courts Ready for Play
–The City of Algona held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning for the new Pickleball courts at South Park. Recreation Manager Nick Diers tells KLGA News that they are excited for the community to see the finished product. Diers says the project came about after they received feedback from area...
kiow.com
Road Work Scheduled in Hancock County
The Hancock County Road Department has scheduled a road work project. B20 or 290th Street from Ames Avenue to James Avenue will receive some work from now until Friday. The road will get 2′ HMA Resurfacing with 1″ mill. The project extends 8.93 miles and should take 5-6 days, pending weather.
Albia Newspapers
Milford, Iowa man suing Dickinson County deputy for false arrest, violation of freedom
SIOUX CITY — A Milford, Iowa, man claims in a federal lawsuit that his arrest by a Dickinson County deputy sheriff lacked probable cause and violated his U.S. and Iowa constitutional rights. Ryan Wolterman says Deputy Shawn Syverson violated his freedom from unlawful arrest in November 2020, when he...
2 injured in a weekend Webster City stabbing
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Two people are recovering after a stabbing in Webster City over the weekend. Officers were called to the 1500 block of Superior Street just before midnight Saturday on a report of an assault, according to the Webster City Police Department. When officers arrived, they found two men with stab wounds. After […]
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler pleads guilty to drug charges
MASON CITY, Iowa – A traffic stop for a bad muffler has now led to a guilty plea. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional facility. Stucker was pulled...
kicdam.com
Injuries Reported in Two Saturday Afternoon Crashes in Clay County
Clay County, IA (KICD) — The Clay County Sheriff’s department reports two personal injury crashes that occurred at almost exactly the same time late Saturday afternoon. Around 4:45 21-year-old Cole Whiteside of Greenville was westbound on 420th street South of Royal when he ran a stop sign. 58-year-old Lisa Shiley of Royal was Southbound on 160th Avenue and their vehicles collided at a high rate of speed. Whiteside’s vehicle entered the ditch where he and a passenger were able to get out before his Trailblazer burst into flames. Shiley’s Mazda ended in a cornfield where she was trapped and had to be extricated by the Everly and Royal First responders. All three individuals were transported by ambulance to the Spencer Hospital.
