Hillsborough County, FL

Florida Deputy Foils Kidnapping Attempt After Man Speeds Away In Truck With Two Young Children — Watch The Video

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyThC_0igvRTNE00
reelz

Bodycam footage captured a tense moment between an alleged kidnapper and a deputy in Hillsborough County, Florida. In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! , Reelz series host Sean “Sticks Larkin” takes a deep dive in this segment of On Patrol: Live 's "Crime of the Week."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K3F0W_0igvRTNE00
reelz

The footage begins with the officer desperately attempting to get a stolen white Chevy Silverado truck to pull over. However, when the driver slows to a stop in an apartment building parking lot, the deputy finds an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old sitting inside the vehicle.

WATCH: DEPUTY GOES ON FOOT & BY CAR TO CHASE DOWN SUSPECTS DURING PREMIERE OF REELZ'S RIDE-ALONG SERIES 'ON PATROL: LIVE'

The officer orders the man to roll the window down and demands to know what he is doing with the children, who then chime in on the terrifying situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MBj5Y_0igvRTNE00
reelz

"This guy is driving my dad's car," one of the boys says from inside the truck. "He's not my dad."

The deputy attempts to get the suspect to step out of the vehicle so that they can "figure this out," but the man hesitates, insisting that he isn't at fault and that if he leaves the truck, the officer will "punch" him.

SHOCKING SECURITY FOOTAGE REVEALS BRAVE STORE OWNER TALKING GUNMAN INTO PEACEFULLY LEAVING PREMISES

Moments later, the frantic father finally catches up with them and confirms the driver is the man that stole his vehicle and sped off with his children, prompting the deputy to more firmly pull on the suspect's arm and tell him to get out of the vehicle.

Following another few seconds of hesitation, the Florida deputy is finally able to coax him to exit the driver's seat so that he can arrest him .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JViGe_0igvRTNE00
reelz

“On Patrol: Live” rides Fridays and Saturdays at 9ET/6PT on REELZ.

Watch REELZ on DIRECTV 238, Dish Network 299, Verizon FiOS 692, AT&T U-verse 1799 and in HD on cable systems and streaming services nationwide. Find REELZ on your local cable or satellite provider at www.reelz.com .

Comments / 18

Alicia
3d ago

Omg thank God the boys are safe 🙏 and reunited back with their families .... TAKE THIS MEN TO PRISON TO DO TIME FOR A LONG TIME ‼️

Reply
22
Hakuna Matata
3d ago

Omg the horror!!! Proud of you son. He is not my father!!! Poor babies. Life in prison he will repeat

Reply
12
Digital_Lo
2d ago

How did that dad keep his cool? my husband would have ended the driver even with the cop standing there!

Reply
4
