Florida Deputy Foils Kidnapping Attempt After Man Speeds Away In Truck With Two Young Children — Watch The Video

Bodycam footage captured a tense moment between an alleged kidnapper and a deputy in Hillsborough County, Florida. In an exclusive recap obtained by OK! , Reelz series host Sean “Sticks Larkin” takes a deep dive in this segment of On Patrol: Live 's "Crime of the Week."

The footage begins with the officer desperately attempting to get a stolen white Chevy Silverado truck to pull over. However, when the driver slows to a stop in an apartment building parking lot, the deputy finds an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old sitting inside the vehicle.

The officer orders the man to roll the window down and demands to know what he is doing with the children, who then chime in on the terrifying situation.

"This guy is driving my dad's car," one of the boys says from inside the truck. "He's not my dad."

The deputy attempts to get the suspect to step out of the vehicle so that they can "figure this out," but the man hesitates, insisting that he isn't at fault and that if he leaves the truck, the officer will "punch" him.

Moments later, the frantic father finally catches up with them and confirms the driver is the man that stole his vehicle and sped off with his children, prompting the deputy to more firmly pull on the suspect's arm and tell him to get out of the vehicle.

Following another few seconds of hesitation, the Florida deputy is finally able to coax him to exit the driver's seat so that he can arrest him .

