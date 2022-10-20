Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Talent Says Hulk Hogan Thought Andre The Giant Was Going To Kill Him
Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant had one of the most iconic wrestling rivalries in history, but their issues were not always contained inside the ring. According to Mario Mancini on the latest episode of "The Mario Mancini Show," Hogan once thought Andre was going to legitimately kill him, which led to him, "screaming down the hallway."
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Calls Out Joe Rogan
Ric Flair wrestled his last match earlier this year, but the 73-year-old wants to put Joe Rogan in a Figure-Four leglock. On a recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," which featured wrestling superfan Rick Rubin as a guest, the titular host questioned the legitimacy of the Figure-Four and stated that it wouldn't be effective in a jiu-jitsu competition. "[The move] doesn't work. So as someone's setting up a Figure-Four, you're literally giving up an inside heel hook," Rogan said. "It's kinda funny, in that regard, that, you know, you are doing this thing but this thing in the real world is the worst thing you do."
PWMania
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results – October 22, 2022. Pre Show Hosts: Sam Roberts (Dressed as Stone Cold Steve Austin), McKenzie Mitchell & Dave LaGreca. We found that the Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller match is now a Casket Match. The pre show was mostly highlight videos of the...
tjrwrestling.net
Kevin Nash Reveals WWE Hall of Famer Refused To Join The NWO
Kevin Nash has discussed the WWE Hall of Famer who turned down a spot in the famed NWO group during their time in WCW. The NWO is one of the most popular and widely recognised groups in wrestling history, beginning life in 1996 when Kevin Nash and Scott Hall were joined by the turncoat Hulk Hogan, declaring war on WCW. The faction soon added Ted DiBiase as its money man and The Giant before their version of Sting and Sean Waltman also donned the black and white.
wrestlinginc.com
Taya Valkyrie Comments On Possibly Signing With AEW
Taya Valkyrie is taking the wrestling world by storm right now, with appearances in many notable companies. Over the course of the last six months, Valkyrie has been competing in the likes of the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA), Major League Wrestling (MLW), IMPACT Wrestling, and Lucha Libre AAA — capturing championship gold in the latter three promotions. Most recently, she defeated Kamille to retain the AAA Reina De Reinas title. One major company has eluded her though: AEW.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals Shane McMahon Recently Contacted Him
Shane McMahon has been part of some big moments in WWE history, but his future with the company is currently unknown. Following the Royal Rumble premium live event back in January it was reported that Shane McMahon was quietly let go from WWE, and there’s no word on whether or not the new regime could be interested in bringing him back at some point.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Reacts To AJ Styles Name-Dropping Him On WWE Raw
A week after being shockingly pinned by Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles compared the third-generation wrestler to former WWE enhancement talent James Ellsworth. Styles would name-drop Ellsworth during a promo segment on the 10/24 "WWE Raw" where The O.C. and Judgment Day exchanged words ahead of their showdown at Crown Jewel. At one point during the exchange, Dominik compared himself to a legendary WWE Hall of Famer, which seemed to annoy Styles.
wrestlinginc.com
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Dayton, Ohio 10/22/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the WSU Nutter Center in Dayton, Ohio. * WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss defeated Damage CTRL (Bayley & WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai) * Omos (w/...
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Responds To Critics Who Make 'The Worst Comments'
Alexa Bliss is one of several WWE stars who have been quite open about the unacceptable degrees of harassment they have received as public figures. In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Bliss elaborated on the toll the wrestling business can take on an individual, especially when their already-difficult job is compounded by constant criticism of their personal lives rather than just their onscreen character.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (10/24/22)
WWE invades the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley in a non-title match. – Austin...
ComicBook
WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
wrestlingrumors.net
Drew McIntyre Pays Special Tribute To Missing WWE Star
It was a special day. WWE runs several events every single year and some of them stand out for one reason or another. You never know when you are going to see something special happen in the ring at any given time and it can be fun to go back and look at some classics. One of the bigger current WWE stars is doing just that on the anniversary of a special match.
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Wrestler Claims Hulk Hogan Feared André The Giant
Hulk Hogan was allegedly scared of André the Giant. According to former WWE Superstar Mario Mancini, Hulk Hogan in the past had huge worries revolving around his safety with André the Giant also being in World Wrestling Entertainment’s locker room. At WrestleMania 3 in 1987, Hulk Hogan...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Addresses Decision Not To Give Bron Breakker Steiner Family Name
Given his family's lineage, many believed that Bron Breakker should've adopted the "Steiner" name, similar to his father and uncle, but WWE had other plans at the time. It was reported that Breakker himself came up with the name, stating that the inspiration came from his time playing football. Someone...
itrwrestling.com
Sasha Banks Pictured In The Ring For The First Time Since WWE Walkout [Photo]
Sasha Banks and Naomi haven’t appeared on WWE television since the May 13th edition of Friday night SmackDown where they defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler. After appearing at the two following two live events, the pair walked out of the May 16th Monday Night Raw taping. Following what was...
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Claims Hulk Hogan Nixed Early Randy Savage WWF Title Plans
There’s a game changer. It takes a special kind of star to rise to the top of WWE. Getting there is not easy and it often means making moves that hurt some people in the process. This might not be the nicest thing in the world, but it is the kind of thing that happens with almost every top star. Now a former WWE name is telling a story about one of the biggest stars WWE has ever seen.
stillrealtous.com
Goldberg Takes A Shot At Top WWE Superstar
It’s been a while since Goldberg has wrestled a match inside a WWE ring as he last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber back in January. Unfortunately for Goldberg it was Roman Reigns who picked up the win that night and it seems that Goldberg still has a chip on his shoulder when it comes to The Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On WWE's Offer To Saraya Before She Joined AEW
Saraya shocked the wrestling world last month when she appeared in AEW, the company's latest signing. Initially, there was confusion about Saraya's physical status, but reports now say the former WWE Divas Champion is physically fit to compete. Fightful is reporting that Saraya had interest from both AEW and WWE...
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Congratulates Top AEW Star On New Contract
Earlier this week it was revealed that Chris Jericho has put pen to paper on a new contract with AEW, and WWE's Ronda Rousey was quick to say, "Congrats, Jericho," during her recent 'God Of War' video on "The Baddest Stream On The Planet." "Congrats on your extension to your...
