ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City’ Spends 10 Consecutive Years on Billboard Album Chart

By Ethan Shanfeld
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04WHZd_0igvR06e00

Kendrick Lamar ’s “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” celebrates its 10th year anniversary this week, and with it a huge achievement — the album has remained on the Billboard 200 chart since its release.

According to chart history , “Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” has spent 520 weeks on the Billboard 200, making an even 10 years. The album peaked at No. 2 on Nov. 10, 2012, about three weeks after its debut.

Lamar’s two followup records, “To Pimp a Butterfly” and “Damn.,” have also spent triple-digit weeks on the Billboard album chart, with the former racking up 135 weeks and the latter at 287. Both of those albums, released in 2015 and 2017, respectively, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as did this year’s “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” and 2016’s “Untitled Unmastered.”

“Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City” sold 242,000 copies upon its debut, earning the highest first-week sales for a male hip-hop artist in 2012. It is the longest-charting hip-hop album in history.

The album features some of Lamar’s most celebrated songs, including “Swimming Pools,” “M.A.A.D. City,” “Backseat Freestyle, “Money Trees,” “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe” and the fan favorite “Sing About Me, I’m Dying of Thirst,” which clocks a 12-minute runtime.

Earlier this month, the album landed at No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s ranking of greatest concept albums . Mosi Reeves wrote that “Good Kid” is a “complex tale of how Lamar finally manages resist his city’s gangland traps and embrace his Christian faith. Subconsciously but importantly, the album eschews the G-funk style that defined L.A. hip-hop for decades.”

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Drake, 21 Savage Announce Joint Album ‘Her Loss’

Drake and 21 Savage have announced a joint album, “Her Loss,” due out on Friday, Oct. 28. The date and title were first revealed in the new music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the pair’s collaboration on Drake’s previous album “Honestly, Nevermind,” which was released only four months ago. After Drake announced that the “Jimmy Cooks” music video would drop on 21’s 30th birthday, online speculation about a joint album gained momentum. Drake also surprised fans Wednesday, appearing unannounced at a 21 Savage concert in Atlanta. Drake and 21 have become regular collaborators over the years, with songs like “Knife Talk,” off Drake’s album...
Variety

‘Khendreek!’ — Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Big Steppers’ Tour Mesmerizes Paris: Concert Review

The Parisian crowd is chanting but it’s not immediately clear to American ears what they’re saying. It gets louder as the object of their adulation stands on the stage and calmly soaks it in. Then it snaps into focus: “Khendreek! Khendreek! Khendreek!” People had been saying all day before Kendrick Lamar’s second sold-out show at Paris’ Accor Arena on Saturday that the crowd’s reaction on the previous night made his summer concerts in Brooklyn, Las Vegas and even the four-night, North American tour-closing stand in his hometown of Los Angeles seem tame. We’ll see, we thought — but damned if they weren’t...
Variety

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx ‘Got the Idea’ for ‘Django Unchained’ From His Pitch

After less than seven minutes in a heated interview between Kanye “Ye” West and Piers Morgan on “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” the rapper made claims that director Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx “got the idea” for the concept of their 2012 film “Django Unchained” from him. West — who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 — said he pitched a similar idea when initially brainstorming the music video for his 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which features Foxx. Ye released the official music video in 2005, which centers on a montage of Foxx and Ye dancing with various pin-up models. The...
Variety

Following Leslie Jordan’s Death, ‘Call Me Kat’ at Fox Will Pause Production

Production on Season 3 of “Call Me Kat” will pause production following the death of Leslie Jordan, Variety has learned. The actor died on Monday in a car accident age 67. Season 3 is currently airing on Fox, having premiered on Sept. 29. Since the comedy series debuted in 2021, Jordan has held the series regular role of Phil, the head baker at Kat’s (Mayim Bialik) cafe, who is newly single in Season 1. In Season 3 Episode 7, which is currently set to air on Nov. 10, he gets his first love interest, a man named Jalen played by John...
Variety

Kim Kardashian Denounces Hate Speech After Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks

Kim Kardashian voiced her support of the Jewish community in wake of her ex-husband Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic remarks. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote Monday on Twitter without directly addressing West. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”
Variety

UTA Chief Jeremy Zimmer Implores Agents: ‘Please Support the Boycott of Kanye West’

Public instances of anti-semitism around Los Angeles have prompted UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer to issue a company-wide memo addressing the matter. In a note sent to staff on Oct. 23 under the subject line “Rise of Anti Semitism and Hate,” Zimmer, whose agency represents such music clients as Bad Bunny, Jonas Brothers and the Kid Laroi, outlined the company’s policy on the heels of anti-Jewish comments made by Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West. “As a company we stand for a wide diversity of voices and ideas; But we can’t support hate speech, bigotry or anti-semitism,” Zimmer wrote....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ Is First Album in Five Years to Move a Million Units in a Week… and She Did It in Three Days

Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” has become the first album to register a million units in a week in five years. The last album to do it? Taylor Swift’s “Reputation,” all the way back in 2017. Moreover, “Midnights” accomplished the feat in just its first three days on the market. Luminate tells Variety that the new record checked in with 1.2 million album-equivalent units over the Oct. 21-23 weekend. There’s an “only in 2022, kids” element to this, too: nearly half the total units accumulated during those first three days came in… vinyl sales. Luminate reports that nearly 500,000 copies were sold in the...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: YoungBoy Never Broke Again Signs With Motown

On the heels of YoungBoy Never Broke Again‘s “The Last Slimeto” album, which was released on Aug. 5 as the rapper’s final obligation to Atlantic Records, Variety has confirmed that the artist — also known as NBA YoungBoy — has signed a deal with Motown. Terms of the deal have not been disclosed, but signing was highly competitive, according to sources. YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana and first signed with Atlantic Records back in 2017. He went on to release four albums, the latest of which is poised to debut at No. 1...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony and More Added to 2022 Latin Grammys Performers Lineup

The Latin Recording Academy has announced additional performers for the 23rd annual Latin Grammy Awards, including current nominees and past winners Ángela Aguilar, Marc Anthony, Banda Los Recoditos, Carin León, Nicky Jam and Sin Bandera. Aguilar is nominated for best ranchero/mariachi album for “Mexicana Enamorada” and best regional song for “Ahí Donde Me Ven.” Anthony is up for a total of four awards including record of the year and album of the year (“Pa’lla Voy”); previous Latin Grammy winners Banda Los Recoditos are up for best banda album (“Me Siento A Todo Dar”). León is nominated for the first time...
Variety

‘Doctor Who’: David Tennant Confirmed as 14th Doctor, With Ncuti Gatwa to Follow

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series, regenerated on Sunday, Oct. 23, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November 2023. “David Tennant, previously known as the 10th Doctor, is now also known as the 14th Doctor. Confused? Don’t worry, he seems a little perplexed too,” the BBC said in a statement. “Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows...
Variety

CAA Drops Kanye West as a Client, MRC Scraps Completed Documentary

Kanye West is no longer a client at CAA, Variety has confirmed. In addition, a completed documentary about West will be shelved in light of his recent antisemitic comments, MRC studio executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley announced in a memo on Monday. “This morning, after discussion with...
Variety

Maisie Williams Admits ‘Game of Thrones’ ‘Definitely Fell Off at the End’

Maisie Williams is weighing in on the “Game of Thrones” final season discourse. On a Twitch stream with her brother James Williams, the Arya Stark actor said she recently rewatched “Game of Thrones” and admitted, “It definitely fell off at the end.” She added that the HBO series “started really strong.” “It kinda popped off,” Maisie said. “For the longest time… I could never see it from the outside. So I could never say that and actually understand it. For the first time, it feels good to be proud of it. It was 10 years of my life.” She continued, “I was heartbroken when...
Variety

Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry Support Will Smith at ‘Emancipation’ Screening: ‘It‘s Truly Powerful and Moving’

Will Smith’s comeback got a boost from the likes of Rihanna and Dave Chappelle, who were just two of several high profile guests in attendance at a recent screening of “Emancipation.” The Antoine Fuqua-directed slavery drama marks Smith’s first movie release since the 2022 Oscars, where he slapped presenter Chris Rock on stage. In a photo posted to Instagram, Smith is seen attending the “Emancipation” screening alongside Rihanna, Chappelle, Kenya Barris and ASAP Rocky, among others. Smith wrote in the caption: “EPIC night!! Thanx for coming to see #Emancipation. Hope ya’ll enjoyed!!” “Emancipation” stars Smith as a runaway slave who becomes known...
LOUISIANA STATE
Variety

Kanye West Streams, Airplay Nosedive in Wake of Antisemitic Comments

Two weeks of controversy have caused consumption of Kanye West’s music to drop precipitously. According to the latest data from Luminate, albums by Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) are down 23% (through Oct. 20, as compared to the previous week) and airplay (spins on radio) has dropped off to the tune of 13% in the U.S. On some stations, like Los Angeles’ KIIS-FM, the rapper’s rotation in the last week went down to zero.
Variety

Sacheen Littlefeather’s Native American Heritage Disputed in Column Featuring Interviews With Her Sisters

Three weeks following the death of Sacheen Littlefeather, the activist who famously accepted Marlon Brando’s Oscar for “The Godfather” at the 1973 Academy Awards, a new column alleges that Littlefeather had been posing as a Native American through her life. Published Saturday in the San Francisco Chronicle, the piece features quotes from Littlefeather’s sisters, Rosalind Cruz and Trudy Orlandi, who called the activist’s identity as a Native American a “lie.” Notably, several Native American writers and activists have denounced the Chronicle column on social media, saying that its writer, Jacqueline Keeler, has long-exercised a vendetta against Littlefeather, among other figures...
SALINAS, CA
Variety

Whitney Houston Biopic Producer Matt Jackson Signs First-Look Deal With Fifth Season

Jackson Pictures, the Matt Jackson-run production company behind Sony’s forthcoming Whitney Houston jukebox biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” has entered a multiyear first-look agreement with Fifth Season. Formerly known as Endeavor Content, Fifth Season will work with Jackson Productions across film, television, and documentary divisions to develop premium content for all platforms. Jackson and his senior vice president Joanne Lee will anchor the deal on behalf of their company. CAA and attorney Neil Sacker negotiated the agreement on behalf of Jackson. Fifth Season is coming off recent prestige hits including Apple’s “Severance” and Netflix’s awards player “The Lost Daughter.”...
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Champions ‘Black Adam’ 90% Audience Score: Making Fans Happy Is the ‘Only Thing That Matters’

Dwayne Johnson is praising fans in the wake of “Black Adam” launching to $67 million at the domestic box office and $140 million worldwide. The movie now marks Johnson’s biggest box office opener in the U.S. as a leading man. While “Black Adam” was widely panned by film critics (its Rotten Tomatoes score is 39% from 219 review), audiences appear to be responding more favorably. Johnson has repeatedly touted the movie’s 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is “the highest audience score for a DC theatrical film” since Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. “A huge THANK YOU to the fans...
Variety

‘Hustle’ Star Adam Sandler to Receive Performer Tribute at Gotham Awards

Adam Sandler will receive a performer tribute at the 32nd Gotham Awards ceremony, taking place on Nov. 28 in New York City. It was recently announced Michelle Williams, star of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” will also receive a performer tribute at the Gothams. “Adam Sandler’s spectacular performances across some of the most popular films of the past three decades have inspired the community of filmmakers that we represent here at The Gotham time and time again,” says Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of The Gotham Film and Media Institute. “Whether creating absurdly specific characters, telling jokes, or singing clever songs that we...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Karol G Talks Stadium-Hopping on the $trip Love Tour, Dream Movie Roles and That Post-Punk Cover of ‘Bichota’

Colombian reggaeton star Karol G has achieved what a select few of her countrymen can lay claim to: she is a household name in the U.S. Credit the American teenagers who’ve embraced La Bichota as one of their own, with admiration and respect. “I feel like a great part of my success so far has been that connection: it has taken me a lot of effort and sacrifice to get to where I am today,” she tells Variety. “Lots of people know that and I’m lucky enough that people are getting to know me and have tasked themselves with learning my...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy