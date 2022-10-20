ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

‘Part of America’s story’: Colorado expanding Sand Creek Massacre memorial site

By Chase Woodruff
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKXlR_0igvQkK400

Patrick Spottedwolf, a member of the Arapaho tribe, speaks at a ceremony marking the expansion of the Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site in southeast Colorado on Oct. 5, 2022. (Chase Woodruff | Colorado Newsline)

The federal memorial marking the site of one of the worst atrocities committed by the United States against Native Americans will more than double in size with a new land acquisition, federal officials announced in Colorado earlier this month.

The Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site, the Kiowa County location where in 1864 hundreds of Cheyenne and Arapaho people were murdered by a regiment of U.S. Army volunteers dispatched from Denver, was first opened to the public by the National Park Service in 2007. The addition of 3,478 acres to the NPS unit will bring a total of about 6,500 acres surrounding the massacre site under federal ownership.

The acquisition, financed in part by the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund, is part of an effort by Interior Secretary Deb Haaland — a member of the Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American cabinet official in U.S. history — to “tell a more complete history of America.”

“I see it as my responsibility to raise the visibility of Indigenous peoples, our cultures, our heritage, and the traumatic history that we continue to live every day,” Haaland said in a ceremony at the Sand Creek site on Wednesday. “We have persevered through colonization and through cruel massacres like the one that took place here.”

Drawn by promises of peace from territorial officials, an estimated 750 members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes were encamped along Big Sandy Creek on the morning of Nov. 29, 1864, when a cavalry regiment commanded by Col. John Chivington launched a brutal assault on the camp.

An estimated 230 Native people were killed in the slaughter, most of them women and children. U.S. Army soldiers mutilated their victims and collected body parts as souvenirs as the surviving Cheyenne and Arapaho fled in terror.

“I’ve thought deeply about what happened to our people on the killing fields at Sand Creek,” said William Walksalong, a tribal administrator for the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and a descendant of the massacre’s survivors. “Humans can be cruel, and do horrific things to other humans.”

In the aftermath of the massacre, many in the fledgling frontier town of Denver greeted Chivington and his men — who portrayed the action as a defeat of a much larger force of fighting men — as heroes. But dissenting accounts from soldiers who refused to take part in the attack soon reached federal officials, prompting several investigations. Despite a congressional panel’s recommendation in 1865 that Chivington and his men be punished for their “brutal and cowardly acts,” no perpetrators were ever charged.

The Sand Creek Massacre had a devastating, generations-long impact on the Cheyenne and Arapaho, who today are part of several federally recognized tribes with reservations in Oklahoma, Wyoming and Montana. But the atrocity was largely forgotten or mischaracterized in Colorado’s official histories; for many years, a marker at the site commemorated it as the “Sand Creek Battle Ground.”

“Words matter,” said NPS Director Chuck Sams, a member of the Cayuse and Walla Walla tribes. Like Haaland, he is the first Native American to hold the position in the agency’s 106-year history.

Under Haaland’s leadership, the Interior Department has launched a Derogatory Geographic Names Task Force, which last month announced the renaming of nearly 650 place names across the country that formerly contained the word sq***, a slur for Indigenous and Native American women. Earlier this year, the department also released the initial findings of its investigation into federal Indian boarding schools , where many Native American children were abused or went missing in the 19th and 20th centuries.

“Stories like the Sand Creek Massacre are not easy to tell but it is my duty — our duty — to ensure that they are told,” Haaland said. “This story is part of America’s story.”

“We recognize and acknowledge our history, no matter how dark and painful, and obviously Sand Creek was only one part of the abuse and turmoil that Native Americans suffered and endured,” Hickenlooper said. “We can’t change that past, but we can ensure the story and the victims are remembered.”

But some members of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes who traveled to the Sand Creek site Wednesday said that remembering the horrors of the massacre isn’t enough. Patrick Spottedwolf, an Arapaho hereditary chief, spoke of the need for Native people to “start businesses out here.”

“We as Cheyenne, we as Arapaho, this is our homeland. We were here,” Spottedwolf said. “We ought to be charging Denver rent.”

Cheyenne tribal member Michael Bearcomesout suggested that land around the site could become the location of a university or a retirement center.

“We’re here all day listening to people talk about saving this site so that we remember,” Bearcomesout said. “But not once did we hear anything about paying back the Cheyenne and Arapaho people for what happened here.”

This story was originally produced by the Colorado Newsline which is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus, including the Daily Montanan, supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity.

The post ‘Part of America’s story’: Colorado expanding Sand Creek Massacre memorial site appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 1

Related
99.9 KEKB

Which River is the Longest One in the State of Colorado?

America's longest river is the Missouri River which measures an amazing 2,341 miles from the Centennial Mountains of Southwestern Montana to the Mississippi river. In Colorado, our longest river isn't as long as the Missouri River, but it is the 4th longest river in America. Do you know which one is the longest in our state?
COLORADO STATE
Daily Montanan

Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion

Thank you to the 6,507 people who submitted comments opposing the expansion of the Holland Lake Lodge. But if you oppose turning over Holland Lake Lodge to the POWDR corporation because it exploits public lands for private profit, be aware that the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act and the Lincoln Prosperity Proposal do the same. All three proposals have […] The post Blackfoot-Clearwater, Lincoln Prosperity Proposal worse than Holland Lake expansion appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LINCOLN, MT
Daily Montanan

5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative

Montana voters will decide Nov. 8 whether to approve a ballot initiative declaring that an embryo or fetus is a legal person with a right to medical care if it survives an abortion or delivery. The measure would impose severe penalties on health workers who don’t provide that care. Legislative Referendum 131 was approved for […] The post 5 things to know about Montana’s ‘born alive’ ballot initiative appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Secretary of State files 3 political complaints against organizations which defeated her in court

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has filed formal complaints against three Montana organizations for what her office says are violations of Montana law when it comes to voter registration. However, those three organizations are among the organizations that successfully sued Jacobsen for three voter laws that have been ruled unlawful, and they say the […] The post Secretary of State files 3 political complaints against organizations which defeated her in court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Don’t let Rosendale defund Fish, Wildlife and Parks

Every October, Montana politicians dig out their blaze orange for photo opportunities in which they speak reverently about their love of hunting.  These theatrics can hide the reality of what they actually do to support – or undermine – wildlife conservation and hunting opportunity. One startling example is Rep. Matt Rosendale’s support for legislation to […] The post Don’t let Rosendale defund Fish, Wildlife and Parks appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens

Mark Carpenter is a kidney transplant recipient who thought the COVID-19 vaccine would work for him, and he also figured health care providers who treat him would be vaccinated. But his body didn’t develop much immunity with the vaccine, and COVID-19 could severely affect his heart, lungs and one functioning kidney, he said. He’s had […] The post Montana doctors, nurses argue for public health; state argues for power to protect citizens appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend

Put your flip flops away and get your skis waxed. A cold front is moving across Montana, and it’s going to drop snow in the mountains this weekend just as rifle season starts, according to the National Weather Service. Billings and Great Falls could see snow, and more than 12 inches could fall in a […] The post Brrr … Montana mountains, some cities, to get snow this weekend appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

From workforce development to robots? ARPA money moves from training workers to automation

Warren Smeltzer said he oversees the training of about 500 to 600 people a year. He received funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Workforce Training Grant funds, but last month lawmakers decided to reallocate that money to business automation. Smeltzer is the Training Director at the Helena branch of the Laborers’ International Union […] The post From workforce development to robots? ARPA money moves from training workers to automation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
COLSTRIP, MT
Daily Montanan

Montana’s elected officials weigh in on Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal

Talk to the community — and listen. Do a thorough environmental analysis. Pay attention to conflicts with grizzly bears. Those are just some of the comments in the mix from elected leaders in Montana regarding the proposal to expand Holland Lake Lodge, a private resort operating on public land. The thousands of people commenting include […] The post Montana’s elected officials weigh in on Holland Lake Lodge expansion proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session

A bill that would ban drag performances in all public venues will be introduced in the first days of the next session of the Idaho Legislature in January, Idaho Family Policy Center President Blaine Conzatti told the Idaho Capital Sun. Conzatti and other conservative activists around Idaho and across the country have protested against events in public spaces that feature drag […] The post Bill prohibiting public drag performances to be introduced in upcoming Idaho legislative session appeared first on Daily Montanan.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Montanan

Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital

I would like to provide the perspective of a hospital chaplain on the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, or LR-131, on the ballot this November.   I served as a hospital chaplain for 12 years.  On numerous occasions I was called to labor and delivery to provide support to parents facing the heart-rending situation of their […] The post Understand how LR-131 would affect families in the hospital appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal

Following extensive bargaining, Gov. Greg Gianforte and public employee unions this week reached an agreement for the state pay plan, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office. Covering the 2024-2025 biennium, the agreement includes wage increases, health benefit cost freezes, one-time payments, and other contractual changes, according to the news release. It characterized […] The post Gianforte, unions announce state employee pay plan proposal appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana wants to be the next wine country

It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested. McGuire has […] The post Montana wants to be the next wine country appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CORVALLIS, MT
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about independent legislature theory

A U.S. Supreme Court case originating in North Carolina could bring far-reaching changes to elections and the balance of political power in nearly every state. North Carolina Republicans want the nation’s highest court to rule that state courts cannot throw out congressional districts that legislatures draw, arguing that the U.S. Constitution’s Elections Clause makes legislatures […] The post U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments about independent legislature theory appeared first on Daily Montanan.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

Judge rejects GOP challenge to student-loan forgiveness program

A federal judge has rejected GOP efforts by six states to block the Biden administration’s plan to forgive as much as $20,000 in individual, federal student loans for more than 40 million people. Six states led by Republicans took the administration to federal court last month, arguing that the president had no authority by creating […] The post Judge rejects GOP challenge to student-loan forgiveness program appeared first on Daily Montanan.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Montanan

As gas tax revenues decline, states turning to electric vehicle taxes to make up the difference

The increasing popularity of hybrid and electric vehicles is shrinking revenue from gas taxes, prompting more states to consider charging fees based on miles driven to help pay for roads and bridges. This year at least eight states — Hawaii, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington — considered bills that would modify existing programs […] The post As gas tax revenues decline, states turning to electric vehicle taxes to make up the difference appeared first on Daily Montanan.
UTAH STATE
Daily Montanan

Gov. Gianforte praises Housing Task Force’s recommendations, calls for starter homes

Gov. Greg Gianforte called for more access to starter homes, like duplexes, townhomes and condos, as he commended the work of the Housing Task Force he assembled, which recently completed its final recommendations. “By doing so, a teacher or a police officer can better afford to live where they work,” Gianforte said at a Task […] The post Gov. Gianforte praises Housing Task Force’s recommendations, calls for starter homes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy