LANSING, Mich. — Michigan veterans and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service may qualify for a settlement. Veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1953 and Dec. 1987 could qualify for disability benefits, healthcare or compensation under the PACT Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams in a video Monday.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO