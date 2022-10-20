Read full article on original website
Related
UpNorthLive.com
Important dates to get your voice heard for November election
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The statewide election is Tuesday, November 8. Monday, October 24 marks two important deadlines for the upcoming election. To register to vote online the deadline is midnight October 24. To register to vote by mail, it has to be postmarked by October 24. You can register in-person...
UpNorthLive.com
Oxford parents advocating for change
OXFORD, Mich. — Oxford community members are looking to start a new law after the announcement Friday on Ethan Crumbley to plead guilty to his charges. Lori Borurgeau is a part of the group "Change4Oxford," a non-profit group that started after the tragic events of November 30, 2021. "My...
UpNorthLive.com
Attorney General Nessel details new settlement for Michigan veterans, families
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan veterans and their families who may have been exposed to toxic chemicals during their service may qualify for a settlement. Veterans, reservists and National Guard members who served at U.S. Marine Base Camp Lejeune between Aug. 1953 and Dec. 1987 could qualify for disability benefits, healthcare or compensation under the PACT Act, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel and Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency Director Zaneta Adams in a video Monday.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing Fremont family found safe in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A missing family from Fremont, Michigan, has been located in Wisconsin, according to the Fremont Police Department. The Cirigliano family was located in Steven's Point, Wisconsin at 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning, the police department said. All family members were interviewed and determined to be in safe condition.
UpNorthLive.com
RSV cases spike across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV, is something doctors see every year, but cases seem to be on the rise. The Health Department of Northwest Michigan is reporting more RSV cases in Michigan this year than the past couple of years. Doctors across the...
UpNorthLive.com
Rain, warm front Monday before temperatures tumble midweek
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- We close the book on a gorgeous weekend. One more warm day Monday but as we head toward the middle of the week rain arrives again and by Wednesday temperatures will tumble back down into the 40's across Northern Michigan. MONDAY (OCT 24): A warm front...
UpNorthLive.com
Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman
Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
Comments / 0