How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
What Does Black Adam Killing Mean for DC's Superhero Films?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.
What Could Superman's Return Mean for the DCEU?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. It was rumored for ages, and with the release of Black Adam (you can read our review here) it was confirmed: Henry Cavill's Superman is back. In an epic mid-credits scene, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) appears before Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) in a live-video message, projected from a drone. She warns him that should he leave Kahndaq, she will take immediate action to stop him. Black Adam smirks, declaring boldly that "there's no one on this planet who can stop me." It is Waller's turn to smirk as she says she can call in friends who aren't from this planet to stop him. Black Adam makes short work of the drone, blasting it apart, when someone flies in. Through the dust, Black Adam hears, “It’s been a while since anyone’s made the world this nervous." Stepping out from the dust, Superman says, "Black Adam, we should talk."
How Black Adam Learned English So Fast Explained by Producers
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam takes us five thousand years into the past of the DC Extended Universe to explain how Teth-Adam (Dwayne Johnson) stole his power from the Council of Wizards. Teth-Adam was not the Champion chosen by the Wizards and got his powers passed on to him by his son, Hurut (Jalon Christian). Consumed by his rage after the death of his son and incapable of controlling his powers, Teth-Adam almost destroys Kahndaq, which leads the Council of Wizards to imprison him until he is freed in the present. However, just a few moments after leaving his prison, Teth-Adam is already capable of speaking and understanding English. We doubt he spent five thousand years studying languages in his cell, so how did Black Adam learn English so fast? There’s a perfectly good explanation for this.
Where Does Black Adam Come From? Kahndaq Explained
The most anticipated movie of 2022 has finally hit the big screen in cinemas, and fans of the DC Universe are already vouching for its phantasmagorical, albeit dark, goodness. Black Adam, the movie about the antihero of the same name (Dwayne Johnson), revolves around a vindictive man who destroys several ancient civilizations after the death of his god-blessed son. The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins is what leads to Black Adam’s (real name Teth-Adam) imprisonment. After the wizard siblings, who set out to stop Black Adam from destroying the world, die, Shazam curses Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam and seals him deep within the belly of the earth. The movie revolves around the modern-day events of the Black Marvel Family, which are somewhat different from those featured in the DC comic books. Originally, Black Adam is supposed to have hailed from Egypt. However, Kahndaq, the place where Black Adam loved and lost everything he held dear, is still very much central to the plot of the film. So where exactly is Kahndaq located in the DC Comic Universe?
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Who is the Council of Wizards in 'Black Adam'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Black Adam, one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, has finally hit the silver screens in cinemas. This latest addition to the DC universe revolves around the antihero of the same name. The Council of Wizards is said to have...
‘Black Adam’ Debuts With $140 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam debuted at the top spot at the global box office, with $140 million. The superhero film made a better-than-expected $67 million in its domestic opening weekend, and added another $73 million from overseas markets. Black Adam is currently playing in 76 territories internationally, with Japan's release slated for December 2.
What Do We Want From ‘Man of Steel 2’?
Nearly a decade after the current run of DC movies kicked off with Zack Snyder's Man of Steel in 2013, it finally looks like we might possibly get another solo Superman film. This comes after years of uncertainty surrounding if Henry Cavill would even return to play Clark Kent again. Following the major controversy surrounding Justice League, it seemed that might be the last time we ever saw this version of Superman again. This went as far as Superman having faceless cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker, clearly still holding out hope that he would return. After a quick cameo in Black Adam, it looks like this Man of Steel could conceivably grace the silver screen again in the (hopefully) near future. But where do we go from here? What do we exactly want from a Man of Steel 2?
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Lily James Joins ’The Iron Claw’ Alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson
The cast for The Iron Claw grows more significant as Deadline reports that Lily James, fresh off her performance in Pam & Tommy, has joined the upcoming film, which is co-produced by A24 and Access Industries. There is no official word yet on the role she will play in the movie.
Tim Burton Reveals Why He's Likely Done Working With Disney After 'Dumbo'
Filmmaker Tim Burton has recently said that he will most likely never make another Disney movie. Burton, who made films such as The Nightmare Before Christmas, James and the Giant Peach, Alice in Wonderland, and Dumbo, started his career as an animator for Disney. During the Lumiere Festival in France, Burton broke down why he doesn't want to work with the studio anymore after 2019's Dumbo.
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Images Hint at Trouble For the Superheroes
Marvel has just released new images for its upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film is set to kick off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new images come along with the new trailer for the long-awaited film. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to be released to theaters on February 17, 2023.
'House of the Dragon' Season 2: Ryan Condal Shares What Fans Can Expect
Here at last: the finale of the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon has aired and it offered both an exciting and tragic feel for what is to come next for Westeros. Amongst all the anger, fiery speeches, and desire for Green heads on spikes, Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) has remained stout and resolute, determined not to plunge the realm into war. However, her stance will certainly be shifted with the dragon dance over Storm’s End between princes Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) and Lucerys (Elliot Grihault), which resulted in Aemond’s bigger dragon Vhagar ripping into the smaller Arrax and its rider, Lucerys. There is no turning back now, the Targaryen civil war is about to begin.
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
What Happened to Rhaenyra's Baby in the 'House of the Dragon' Finale?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.In the finale of House of the Dragon Season 1, "The Black Queen," Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) is finally made aware that King Viserys (Paddy Considine) is dead. The shock of the loss of her father, combined with the Greens' ruthless betrayal sends her into early labor. Without modern medicine, a baby born so early had very little chance of survival in the best of circumstances - and in these terrible conditions the baby, a girl named Visenya, is stillborn. Devastated at the losses she has suffered before the war has even truly begun Rhaenyra is more determined than ever to win the war against her half-brother Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) and rule the Seven Kingdoms.
