The most anticipated movie of 2022 has finally hit the big screen in cinemas, and fans of the DC Universe are already vouching for its phantasmagorical, albeit dark, goodness. Black Adam, the movie about the antihero of the same name (Dwayne Johnson), revolves around a vindictive man who destroys several ancient civilizations after the death of his god-blessed son. The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins is what leads to Black Adam’s (real name Teth-Adam) imprisonment. After the wizard siblings, who set out to stop Black Adam from destroying the world, die, Shazam curses Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam and seals him deep within the belly of the earth. The movie revolves around the modern-day events of the Black Marvel Family, which are somewhat different from those featured in the DC comic books. Originally, Black Adam is supposed to have hailed from Egypt. However, Kahndaq, the place where Black Adam loved and lost everything he held dear, is still very much central to the plot of the film. So where exactly is Kahndaq located in the DC Comic Universe?

