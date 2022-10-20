ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Proposed 2023 Augusta budget calls for more spending and identifies challenges

By George Eskola
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4224md_0igvPyTD00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The proposed 2023 budget is now in front of Augusta commissioners, but for some, the numbers are not adding up.

“Well, I read about the first ten pages of it, and closed the book on it because it was not going where I wanted it to go,” said Commissioner John Clake.

The proposed 2023 budget is on the go. It’s calling for almost $190 million in General Fund spending, an increase over the 2022 budget of more than $7 million.

“That’s one of the reasons we scheduled that workshop for next week, is really take a deep dive into why that increase is there, and really where are we going to get that funding from,” said Commissioner Brandon Garrett.

But there are several budget priorities, commissioners say, that need to be funded.

‘Shameful’: Commission votes on ambulance subsidy, fire trucks

“Certainly, our parks department is one making sure we have money in the coffers to eliminate blight in our community is another allocation around law enforcement,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson.

Spending on battling blight and litter is a priority for many going into this budget season.

“Cleaning up Augusta, I mean, you look at we’re growing, but at the same respect, you got to take care of your city whatever that means,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

But there are budget challenges, one is the landfill where there’s a projected budget shortfall, so increasing garbage fees could also be on the table.

“Anything is possible, so I’m saying garbage fees may go up,” said Commissioner Clarke.

“We may have to take a look, it’s been ten years since we’ve had a rate increase, so…” said Commissioner Garrett.

State law requires commissioners to approve a balanced budget, November 15 has been set as the date to get it done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

All 4 voting sites will be open for advanced voting on Wednesday in Richmond County

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – According to the Richmond County Board of Elections, all four voting sites will be opened for advanced voting starting Wednesday, October 26th. Officials say Warren Road Community Center along with Henry Brigham Community Center, Robert Howard Community Center, and the Main Office will be open Wednesday, October 26th-Friday, October 28th […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM: Balfour Beatty collects millions in bonus checks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our I-TEAM has uncovered the private company in charge of housing at Fort Gordon has been pocketing millions of your tax-payer dollars in bonus checks. Balfour Beatty has been collecting these payments for years, even as our I-TEAM exposed military families were living in unsafe homes...
FORT GORDON, GA
WJBF

Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of AKA Sorority Inc. hosting virtual Meet The Candidates forum for RCBOE, Tax Commissioner candidates

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Zeta Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) Sorority Incorporated® is hosting a virtual Meet the Candidates political forum. The forum will include candidates for Richmond County Board of Education and Tax Commissioner. Organizers say the virtual forum will take place Thursday, October 27th at 6 P.M. on […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Stay Social's alcohol license reinstated by judge

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - A Columbia County Judge has issued a Writ of Certiorari, temporarily reinstating Stay Social Tap + Table's alcohol license. Back in September, Columbia County began taking steps to revoke Stay Social's alcohol license, claiming the business didn't comply with Ordinance 6-2. That ordinance states that in order to qualify for an alcohol license, a business must meet the definition of an "eating establishment". Stay argues in its petition that the definition of an "eating establishment" is intentionally vague and many other businesses operating with alcohol licenses in the county do not meet that definition.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Details emerge about fights during youth program at Fort Gordon

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details about why the Georgia National Guard shut down a class at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon. “Escalating incidents with class number 44 at the Fort Gordon YCA involved fighting, resulting in one cadet being transported for a medical check and released, and the other two being treated on scene,” a Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said Monday.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Alleged victim speaks out about fights at the Youth Challenge Academy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After fights forced officials at the Youth Challenge Academy at Fort Gordon to cancel class, we’re learning more about what happened from a cadet in the program. On Monday, we got an update from the Georgia National Guard on what they call “escalating incidents” last...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Thomson Police Department receives grant money for body cams for officers

THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) – The Thomson Police Department receives grant money in order to purchase body cameras for police officers in the area. According to the Thomson Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that they would receive $9,825 through the Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Body-worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program. Officials say that […]
THOMSON, GA
wfxg.com

DA issues statement in infant death case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - District Attorney Jared Williams spoke with FOX54 in the case of 6-month-old Samson Scott, who died under suspicious circumstances last week. When Samson Scott's parents, Salena Tyler and Tyrone Scott, were arrested Wednesday in connection to their infant's death, the FOX54 News Now team began poring over documents on the death of another child, Samson's older brother Travis, who died while in the parents' care in 2021.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Safe Homes offers assistance to victims of domestic violence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Domestic abuse--it's a broad category that covers a range of situations. Sometimes small red flags can become serious over time, but it may be more difficult to end a relationship by the time those signs show up. Safe Homes Domestic Violence Center has been helping people...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting a week ago on Washington Road. Reginald Eugene Johnson, 32, of Augusta, was fatally shot late Oct. 17 at 3024 Washington Road, a Dunkin Donuts/Baskin Robbins location just west of Interstate 20. Johnson was pronounced dead at 11:59 p.m.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County crews battle house fire on Fairmount Street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Fairmount Street in Augusta on Monday morning. The call came in at 3:51 a.m. Crews were still on scene at 4:45 a.m. as smoke came from the rooftop. According to dispatchers, there were...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Accident under I-20 bridge on Washington Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m., police presence gathered underneath the I-20 bridge that crosses over Washington Road, to what appeared to be a vehicle accident. News 12 sent reporter Sydney Hood to the scene and arrived around 2:45 pm when the accident was being cleared...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

WJBF

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy