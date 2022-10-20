Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Collider
8 Best John Carpenter Movies That Aren’t 'Halloween' or 'The Thing'
What makes a great filmmaker? Is it a singularity of vision, characterized by bold camera movements, stylized writing, and the intersection of similar themes across decades of work? Maybe it's mastery of genre -- one genre, two genres, maybe multiple? John Carpenter is certainly a master of horror. But dive a little deeper into his filmography, and you'll realize he even rises about that lofty title.
Collider
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
Collider
10 Best Talk Shows of All Time, According to IMDb
It may not seem like it, but the talk show genre can be delightfully versatile. These are TV shows centered on spontaneous conversation on certain topics, leaving a lot of room for the people behind the series to experiment with the format and make it as fresh and fun as possible.
Collider
Why 'Gattaca's Main Character Is the Underdog You Can't Help Rooting For
Some of the most memorable films focus on a protagonist that is an underdog. We love to root for a main character that has to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish their goal. Movies set within an Orwellian dystopian atmosphere are the perfect place to find such heroes. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) in Andrew Niccol's 1997 science fiction thriller Gattaca is a guy you definitely want to see succeed. In fact, Freeman's story arc is so intriguing that an argument could be made that he's a more compelling and interesting character than Orwell's own Winston Smith in the prescient and standard-bearer for all things dystopia,1984. George Orwell's masterpiece is a seminal commentary on totalitarian oppression and is widely regarded as one of the finest stories ever told. His main character, however, is another story. Freeman is a far more layered and complex individual than the somewhat naive and vulnerable Smith, who at times seems to be little more than a passenger as opposed to an engaging protagonist.
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Collider
What Does Black Adam Killing Mean for DC's Superhero Films?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been talking for years about how brutal his portrayal of Black Adam was going to be. Now that the movie is out, and Black Adam is introduced in a scene where he melts the skin off a goon with his lightning powers, we can clearly see that he wasn’t lying. This heel turn marks an excellent return to form for Johnson from his wrestling days.
Collider
What Happened to One of the First Casualties of the Disney/Fox Merger, ‘Mouse Guard’?
Corporate mergers get announced with a lot of positive fanfare, as billionaires bellow about all the “savings” and “jobs” created by two big companies becoming one, while politicians and political representatives heap praise on developments that benefit their large donors. In reality, these mergers largely erase jobs, limit opportunities for consumers, and cause untold chaos on the global economic stage. The acquisition of 21st Century Fox and its media entities, such as 20th Century Fox and 20th Century Fox Television, by Disney was no different. It’s staggering to consider all the potential projects that were lost of this merger, with one of the earliest productions to die at Disney’s hand being a film adaptation of the comic series Mouse Guard.
Collider
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
Collider
How to Watch 'Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities': Episode Guide and Release Dates
Critically acclaimed producer, writer, and director Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) has become more than well-known in the world of horror cinema. From Cronos (1993) to Nightmare Alley (2021), the Academy Award-winning filmmaker is one of the most recognized auteurs working today, most if not all of his films featuring a staunch emphasis on practical makeup and effects and telling monster stories where the most monstrous acts are carried out by human vices rather than supernatural beings. Another aspect of Del Toro that makes him such a beloved force in the industry is his refreshing humility despite his astronomical success. The filmmaker always seems interested in exploring new approaches to storytelling and constantly bolsters the work of his peers in the industry, and through a new partnership with Netflix, Del Toro is taking those ideas to the next level. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a new horror anthology series featuring eight stories from acclaimed horror filmmakers and a star-studded cast, all taking at least moderate inspiration from Del Toro's work.
Collider
‘Black Adam’ Debuts With $140 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films’ Black Adam debuted at the top spot at the global box office, with $140 million. The superhero film made a better-than-expected $67 million in its domestic opening weekend, and added another $73 million from overseas markets. Black Adam is currently playing in 76 territories internationally, with Japan's release slated for December 2.
Collider
Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson Talk ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Joker 2,’ and the Penguin HBO Max Series
One of my favorite films of 2022 is writer-director Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees of Inisherin. Loaded with fantastic performances from Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, and Kerry Condon, along a brilliant script, McDonagh’s latest work is one of those special films that doesn’t come along too often. I really can’t recommend it enough.
Collider
Where Does Black Adam Come From? Kahndaq Explained
The most anticipated movie of 2022 has finally hit the big screen in cinemas, and fans of the DC Universe are already vouching for its phantasmagorical, albeit dark, goodness. Black Adam, the movie about the antihero of the same name (Dwayne Johnson), revolves around a vindictive man who destroys several ancient civilizations after the death of his god-blessed son. The unleashing of the Seven Deadly Sins is what leads to Black Adam’s (real name Teth-Adam) imprisonment. After the wizard siblings, who set out to stop Black Adam from destroying the world, die, Shazam curses Teth-Adam with the name Black Adam and seals him deep within the belly of the earth. The movie revolves around the modern-day events of the Black Marvel Family, which are somewhat different from those featured in the DC comic books. Originally, Black Adam is supposed to have hailed from Egypt. However, Kahndaq, the place where Black Adam loved and lost everything he held dear, is still very much central to the plot of the film. So where exactly is Kahndaq located in the DC Comic Universe?
Collider
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Collider
Lily James Joins ’The Iron Claw’ Alongside Zac Efron and Harris Dickinson
The cast for The Iron Claw grows more significant as Deadline reports that Lily James, fresh off her performance in Pam & Tommy, has joined the upcoming film, which is co-produced by A24 and Access Industries. There is no official word yet on the role she will play in the movie.
Collider
What Could Happen in 'The Rings of Power' Season 2 Based on Tolkien's Writings
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Rings of Power and Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.While Season 1 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made quite a splash with viewers, it looks like audiences will have to be content with the first season for quite some time before Season 2 comes along. While the long wait for the continuation of the story is an unfortunate barrier, the promise of the upcoming season is something that is certainly worth waiting for. If the stories sketched out by Tolkien are to be any indicator, what Season 2 will bring promises to be dramatic, tragic, and remarkably action-packed.
Collider
'The Banshees of Inisherin's Composer on the Making of the Soundtrack [Exclusive]
Last week, some theaters premiered an exciting new title that people might be talking about for months. Yes, Black Adam is great, but the new Martin McDonagh film is now among us, and the director and screenwriter has once again struck gold with his storytelling. If you’ve seen The Banshees of Inisherin or are excited to check it out, you know that music is an essential part of composing a compelling narrative, and Hollywood Records shared with Collider that the comedy/drama has a lot to say in that department – and you can now hear the soundtrack of the movie yourself to discover how innovative and experimental it is.
Comments / 0