Sanibel & Captiva residents return to ravaged islands after Hurricane Ian

SANIBEL-CAPTIVA, Fla. — Hurricane Ian’s 155 mph winds and storm surge completely transformed the Sanibel-Captiva Castaways Beach Cottages. Thursday was the first full day residents and contractors could take the Sanibel Causeway since Ian. As many returned to their homes, some residents like Dick Fortune took a trip to their favorite barrier island landmarks.

“When you cross the bridge, all your troubles kind of fall off your shoulders,” he said. Fortune checked out Castaways. “There’s that lure of being on the beach. Different colors over here. We have the boat ramp. It’s a different world….different world,” he said.

Just a few cottages and the front office stand as mere skeletons of what they once were. The rest are piles of debris or sandy lots. “Words do not describe it….,”Fortune said. Ian flung appliances and furniture across the street.

Next door, all that’s left of the general store is a spray-painted roof that reads “Roll tide” and “Go Blue”. “How can I help my neighbors? If you’re a neighbor here. If you’re a visitor, then you might have to put your vacation on hold,” he said.