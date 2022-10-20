Read full article on original website
utilitydive.com
Tucson Electric, PNM seek FERC’s OK to end their San Juan plant ownership pact ahead of decommissioning
Tucson Electric Power Co., a Fortis utility, on Friday asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to accept the Public Service Co. of New Mexico’s request to approve the cancelation of the San Juan Project Participation Agreement, which outlines the responsibilities of the owners of the San Juan Generating Station.
4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
New Mexico has 28 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
School districts are ranked by internet speed in Mbps.
New Mexico Locals To Get $400 Relief Cash
Do you live in New Mexico? Does your household have a low income? You could gain up to $400 from the state's one-off Fall relief payment. This cash would help with bills and other expenses.
3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
rrobserver.com
Kroger, Albertsons merger won’t affect Rio Rancho project
Kroger’s massive deal to acquire Albertsons Cos. Inc. will have no impact on plans in Rio Rancho for an upscale, Market Street Albertsons, officials said. The companies announced a definitive agreement last week to merge in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. “Together, Albertsons Cos. and Kroger currently employ...
rrobserver.com
NM’s national test scores “not acceptable”
A history classroom at Wilson Middle School in 2021. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Students’ performance on New Mexico’s 2022 standardized tests earlier this year provided a stark reminder of the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the status of the education system across the state. But results...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card
Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
What can be recycled in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
rrobserver.com
Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course
This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
rrobserver.com
Drivers are still speeding in Albuquerque, despite cameras
Back in May, when the city of Albuquerque decided to place cameras on roadways prone to speeders, the goal was to slow everybody down. But the latest numbers, four months into the Automated Speed Enforcement program, reveal we’ve got a lot of miles per hour to go. First, some...
searchlightnm.org
The fire and flood next time
The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium
It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
2022 was a big budget year for New Mexico, 2023 could be even bigger
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With record-high income from oil and gas production in the state, many of New Mexico’s government agencies received a funding boost in 2022. Now, it appears most state agencies are asking for even more funding in the upcoming fiscal year. A recent newsletter from the state’s Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) tallies up […]
pinonpost.com
ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record
On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
Federal data suggests New Mexico had one of the highest COVID-19 prison death rate
*Editor’s note: This story was previously published with an omitted word. This version contains the correct phrasing: “The order required that prisoners released be no more than 30 days…” ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, New Mexico released hundreds of prisoners into parole early throughout the first years of […]
kunm.org
Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter
Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
Albuquerque to host first major cannabis trade expo since recreational legalization
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Roughly six months from the start of legal recreational cannabis sales in New Mexico, Albuquerque is set to host a major cannabis trade show for the state’s newer multi-million dollar industry. As some industry pros think New Mexico’s cannabis scene has more room to grow, this weekend’s expo is expected to draw […]
New Mexico Make-a-Wish, local car dealership to hold annual trunk or treat event
Yard decorations, buying candy, making costumes. Halloween is upon us!
