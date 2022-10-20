ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you also happen to love pizza then keep on reading because this article is fo you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in New Mexico that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fact Check: Ad claims Ronchetti would cut funding to police, healthcare, and education

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With the November election fast approaching, Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti are both ramping up the release of new TV ads. In the latest spot from Lujan Grisham, several people claim that Ronchetti will cut funding to educators, police, and health care. So what’s the context […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Kroger, Albertsons merger won’t affect Rio Rancho project

Kroger’s massive deal to acquire Albertsons Cos. Inc. will have no impact on plans in Rio Rancho for an upscale, Market Street Albertsons, officials said. The companies announced a definitive agreement last week to merge in a deal valued at $24.6 billion. “Together, Albertsons Cos. and Kroger currently employ...
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

NM’s national test scores “not acceptable”

A history classroom at Wilson Middle School in 2021. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal) Students’ performance on New Mexico’s 2022 standardized tests earlier this year provided a stark reminder of the lingering effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, and of the status of the education system across the state. But results...
NEW MEXICO STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico “lays an egg” on Nation’s Education Report Card

Here’s the link to the article chart so that you can see it better: https://hechingerreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/2022-NAEP-State-Summary.pdf. 1 NM scores are the worst in the country in each of the 4 categories (even worse than DC). 2 Here are the NM scores: 4th grade math,221, (-10);4th grade reading, 202,(-5); 8th grade...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

What can be recycled in New Mexico?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Recycling Coalition wants to remind people of what can and cannot be recycled. They say that, as a general rule, plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, and aluminum can be recycled. They say that items need to be emptied, cleaned, and dried to ensure that there are not any liquid or food […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
rrobserver.com

Plans swirling for revival of Rio Rancho Golf Course

This is something that is going to be a landmark. It’s going to be special — Steve Chavez. A village center. Brewery. Upscale restaurants. Parks and open space. Those are the ideas floating around in the brain of Steve Chavez, new owner of a defunct golf course in Rio Rancho formerly known as Club Rio Rancho Golf Course and County Club.
RIO RANCHO, NM
rrobserver.com

Drivers are still speeding in Albuquerque, despite cameras

Back in May, when the city of Albuquerque decided to place cameras on roadways prone to speeders, the goal was to slow everybody down. But the latest numbers, four months into the Automated Speed Enforcement program, reveal we’ve got a lot of miles per hour to go. First, some...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
searchlightnm.org

The fire and flood next time

The disaster hits Santa Fe next year on May 12. That morning, a wildfire ignites just below the Pecos Wilderness area, due to a lightning strike. The flames quickly erupt into a conflagration, burning along the Santa Fe River and up into the steep hills. It takes 65 days to...
SANTA FE, NM
K99

This $1.99 Million Durango Home is the Ultimate CO Barndominium

It's no secret, I have a fascination with these styles of homes known as barndominiums. Basically, the home starts out as a steel building barn which is then transformed into a home. This Durango, Colorado home, however, looks like a straight-up old wooden barn and I am in love. Listed...
DURANGO, CO
pinonpost.com

ABQ Journal endorses Ronchetti, snubbing MLG and her ‘sketchy’ record

On Sunday, The Albuquerque Journal, a left-leaning paper, refused to endorse Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for re-election, instead endorsing Republican nominee Mark Ronchetti. The news comes as a major snub to Lujan Grisham, who is the only top Democrat on the ticket not to earn the Journal’s endorsement. Democrats, including Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver, Second Congressional District candidate Gabe Vasquez, Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez of the Third District, and Rep. Melanie Stansbury of the First District, among others, all have the stamp of approval from the paper. The Journal has the largest circulation of any other print paper in the state.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

Governor says there will be no return to COVID-19 mandates this winter

Seven New Mexico counties, including McKinley and San Miguel, have medium community levels of COVID-19 according to the latest CDC data. But when the metric is COVID transmission alone, without considering hospitalizations, that green and yellow map turns an alarming red and orange. Transmissions rates are used by health care...
ARKANSAS STATE

