Letters: On how to cast your ballot, need for better gun laws

Economic strain historically falls hardest on women; vote accordingly

Listening to the political sound bites on television ads, I am confused to the degree of concern from some candidates for economic "pain at the pump and checkout lines."

History tells us that war and pandemics cause economic chaos and strain we all bear. This will resolve for most, with the return of prosperity and sound government.

History also teaches us that economic hardship is placed mostly on women who are forced to bear, raise, support and, most importantly, love their children every day. This responsibility is daily and lifelong and deserves the support and empathy of sound government.

Please vote for pro-choice candidates.

-Christine Kapp, Iowa City

Why I'm voting Republican this November

I will be voting for Kim Reynolds, Chuck Grassley and Mariannette Miller-Meeks this November. As a scientist working in an academic environment, this declaration would not just turn heads from colleagues and mentors but could jeopardize career opportunities. An academic echo chamber of leftist ideologies has silenced non-conforming thoughts with a growing and what will be a lasting imprint on our society.

First, social conservatives who saw value in the family self-silenced for fear of being misconstrued as bigots. Then, right-of-center voters who valued personal responsibility self-silenced for being misconstrued as ableist. Now, left-of-center liberals who value an inclusive and strong social safety net are self-silencing for being misconstrued as heartless for not declaring their privilege.

A flourishing culture and fully functional society cannot operate this way. In each of those examples, people across the political and ideological spectrum are silencing themselves and conforming to societal rules that do not reflect the society we deserve. This epidemic of self-silencing boils down to a fear of being misconstrued as heartless and inconsiderate of others. It elevates an ignorant far-right extremism that is not reflective of even a fraction of our electorate, and it eliminates engaging in difficult conversations we need to be having.

If you are going to the polls to vote for Democrats this November because all you see to the right of you are neo-Nazis, you should know that you live in a world where millions of voices between you and the neo-Nazis are silenced because they fear you, not the neo-Nazis. Inflation is out of control and disproportionately affects the most vulnerable in our society, so I hope you can imagine why so many would be willing to give the other side of the aisle a chance.

-Andrew Jezewski, Iowa City

IRS is clearly underfunded

I just received a postcard from the Iowa Republican Party attacking Christina Bohannan for supporting increased funding for the IRS. The fact is, the IRS is grossly underfunded. So much so that it took them over a year to process my 2020 tax return.

When I pay my taxes, I want them processed quickly and accurately! As things stand, the IRS doesn't have the funds to do that.

-Douglas W. Jones, Iowa City

Grassley doesn't deserve to represent Iowans

Chuck Grassley should not take the oath of office for the U.S. Senate. At the end of his debate with Mike Franken, he was asked, multiple times, if he would have certified the election on Jan. 6, 2021, had he been presiding instead of the vice president. He would not answer the question. His only response was that he was introducing legislation to make it more difficult to challenge state electors.

So, it seems likely that he is an election denier. Which, at this point, means he must not believe the results of over 60 litigations pursued since 2020 (none were successful) to be determinative. That’s a problem for Grassley since the oath requires that he commit to protecting and defending the Constitution, of which the Judiciary is the third branch.

The senator also has a significant problem with the IRS. If we call his office for help with a tax problem, is he going to warn us the IRS might be coming after us with assault weapons? That is what he warned on Fox News in August while discussing IRS funding included in the American Rescue Bill. Granted, our current federal income tax system, administered by the IRS, has only existed since 1913. That’s only 20 years older than the senator – perhaps he thinks it’s a newfangled idea?

Most of us have private Grandpa Simpson-style rants, but Grassley is now saying them aloud. He has always been curmudgeonly, a salt-of-the-earth, plain-spoken farmer who well represented Iowa’s mostly rural population. But our rural populace is neither ignorant nor unpatriotic. In my opinion, the senator should no longer have the honor of representing the honest, good-natured, well-informed Iowa electorate.

Franken is the best candidate for the esteemed office of senator from the great state of Iowa.

-Sharon McDonald, Iowa City

Five reasons to NOT vote for Chuck Grassley

He voted for the Donald Trump tax breaks for the ultra-rich. The legislation’s provisions that marginally help middle class families expire, while corporate tax breaks are permanent. The national debt is projected to rise $1.9 trillion over 10 years as a result of the legislation. He has consistently opposed legislation, five times, that would give the federal government the ability to negotiate for lower drug prices. While touting his support for law enforcement, he has derided the FBI, and has warned Iowans about IRS agents forcibly entering their homes with assault weapons. He has consistently supported since 2015 Saudi Arabia’s use of deadly force in Yemen’s civil war. Instead, he has always endorsed the U.S.’s essential role in the Saudi Coalition’s military efforts. He has voted at least three times to deny proposed health benefits for veterans.

-Ed Flaherty, Iowa City

Medicaid managed care has been valuable for those with disabilities

As an advocate for the vulnerable across the Midwest and East Coast, and a former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services employee, I have seen firsthand the necessity and impact of Medicaid managed care. Not only does Medicaid provide individuals living with disabilities health insurance, but it also funds vital support they need to be fully integrated members of our community.

According to the CDC, 1 in 5 adults in Iowa have a disability. However, we know every disability and circumstance is different. Caring for individuals who have disabilities isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. Medicaid managed care tailors plans to individual needs, saving taxpayers money and allowing people with disabilities to live as independently as possible.

Managed care organizations have been in Iowa since 1986. Nationally in 1991, there were 2.7 million enrollees in managed care. By 2004, a 900% increase saw 27 million enrollees, and by 2009, 72% were enrolled nationally. Today Wyoming and Alaska are the only states without any Medicaid population enrolled in managed care.

Fifty years ago, people with disabilities had little opportunity or access, as government-managed plans often took longer to pay out. Now, thanks to Medicaid managed care new and old, and Republican leadership of Iowa, a disability does not prohibit access to innovative and comprehensive medical care.

-Nathaniel Gavronsky, Iowa City

Public Measure 1 would endanger Iowans

In Iowa, the health and safety of our children and families have always been our top priorities. But according to the Center for Disease Control, guns are the second-leading cause of death among children and teens in Iowa.

On the back of your Nov. 8, ballot find Public Measure 1, a proposed Iowa Constitutional amendment. Public Measure 1 seems to read just like the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms. However, a careful reading exposes this very important language; “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed … Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”

Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner opposes the amendment. He said. “As written, Public Measure No. 1 does nothing to make us safer. Rather, it endangers Iowans as it prohibits current and future common-sense gun laws by the use of the strict scrutiny language.”

Vote "no" on Public Measure 1, because this amendment increases the risk of a gun being used to kill one of your loved ones. It will make it harder to stop someone who has told us that they intend to kill or commit suicide. It makes it harder for families or law enforcement to protect you against people who have a grudge, are depressed or in the middle of a mental health crisis.

-Ginny Naso, Iowa City

It is time to retire Grassley

Chuck Grassley’s recent endorsement from our former president made me wonder about his involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Former President Donald Trump only rewards strict loyalty. Was Sen. Grassley aware of the machinations between the insurrectionists and the White House. Could he have intervened in some way?

Considering that he was next in line, was he informed in the event that he might have to take over from the vice president? Grassley has had a distinguished career, but it ended prior to his last two terms. His focus on attack ads is an insult to the intelligence of all Iowans. Send Admiral Mike Franken to the Senate. It is time that Grassley put his feet up and relaxed.

-Kyran J. Cook, Iowa City

Grassley has become too closely aligned with Trump

Chuck Grassley is running for his eighth Senate term, having first been elected in 1980. A Des Moines Register poll in June 2021 found 64% of people wanted someone else to run for Senate.

In 2017, regarding the Paris Agreement, which Donald Trump took the U.S. out of, Grassley stated that "unequal terms put the U.S. economy at a significant disadvantage while letting large economies like China’s and India’s off the hook."

Grassley is in favor of repealing the estate tax, which is a tax on inherited assets above $5.5 million for individuals and $11 million for couples. He has argued that the estate tax is potentially ruinous for farmers and small business owners. According to the Des Moines Register, Grassley's argument does not "match the reality found in federal tax data – particularly for Iowa.

He voted against the Democrats' Feinstein Amendment, which would make it illegal to sell guns to individuals on the terror watchlist, and a Republican-sponsored bill that expanded funding for background checks.

Grassley has opposed the Affordable Care Act and has voted to repeal it.

On May 28, 2021, Grassley voted against creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. Later that year, Grassley campaigned with Donald Trump.

Grassley used to be a moderate Republican but has become a right-wing Trump supporter. He ignores all of the lies and violations of law of Trump and his supporters. The Republican Party has become a party that supports attacks on democracy and no longer supports the democratic system. Given Trump’s power, it takes courage for any Republican to stand against him, and Grassley clearly lacks that courage.

The Jan. 6 hearings and the other revelations about Trump and his associates make it clear that the Republican Party has become a threat to our democracy. People who have voted Republican in the past have to make a decision – whether to support a corrupt and anti-democratic party, or democracy and the rule of law.

-Doug Korty, Iowa City

Vote for Democrats for sensible gun laws

Business as usual In America, as another horrific mass shooting occurs in Raleigh, North Carolina, this week. This time the killer was a deranged 15-year-old boy who obviously was carrying a gun illegally. These mass shootings have become the new normal in our country as countless people look the other way and choose to deny the consequences of lax draconian gun laws that enable these killers to wreak carnage across our nation.

President Joe Biden has called once again for a ban on assault weapons and passing other common-sense gun safety laws that at least would make an attempt to stop the killings that have crippled our country for far too long. You can make a real difference by voting in the November election and casting a ballot for socially responsible Democrats who will change the abominable gun laws in our nation with their majority win in both the House and Senate. Without your vote, the killings will not only continue in intensity but escalate unabated.

-Julie Spencer, Coralville

What does it mean to be a Republican?

It means name-calling and having no plan for struggling Iowans.

We know there are many Iowans and U.S. citizens struggling with the economics of today’s fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. There were and still are huge economic costs.

I see the opinion of reckless spending as the reason for our economic crisis for our citizens. I also see that there is no plan to help Iowans other than cut taxes that, when fully implemented, will force a tax increase on low-wage Iowans because presently they do not pay 4% state income tax. So this is how the Republican Party helps all Iowans?

The American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Bill, and others passed on party lines actually benefit all Iowans. They are not perfect answers, but the Republican response is just to say no and offer no solutions. An economic crisis does create unexpected government spending, which affects inflation, but where are the Republicans’ plans to help end the Ukraine war that is directly affecting global oil prices and their plan to end supply chain issues?

The governor of our state has no solution for our public schools. We were once known for the best schools until the Branstad/Reynolds administration undermined public school funding and created culture wars that marginalizes anyone that “doesn’t look like them.” But this governor takes credit for the surplus cash in the Treasury created by federal government spending and is unwilling to bolster public education funding. This is leadership that helps all Iowans?

The problems are not one person or one party's problem. They belong to all of us collectively. Working as a team, we can solve anything.

-Michael Fritz, Coralville

ICCSD School Board voting 'no' to gun amendment

ICCSD School Board Voting NO to Gun Amendment

The Iowa City Community School District School Board encourages voters to vote 'no' to Public Measure 1, “the gun amendment.” In an era when gun violence, including school shootings, has become more prevalent, making gun regulation subject to strict scrutiny will make schools less safe.

Notwithstanding the misleading language of the gun amendment, Iowans’ Second Amendment rights are not on the ballot. Those rights are already guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. If Iowans vote 'yes' to the gun amendment, we become one of four states to make it harder to regulate gun ownership. The other three, Louisiana, Alabama and Missouri, are among five states with the highest rates of gun deaths in the United States.

If the gun amendment passes, the few safeguards we have against gun violence are at risk. Because the safety of ICCSD students is a top priority, we will be voting 'no' to Public Measure 1 and hope you will do the same.

-Board member Maka Pilcher Hayek, writing on behalf of the Iowa City Community School District School Board