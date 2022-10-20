ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valerie H
4d ago

Parents , please 🥺 be Vigilant, we were raised to take shots , like ALL baby Shots, toddler shots you are supposed to get when you Enter Elementary School, 🙄😲😳, 2022 1/2 , Now it is really scary...😏🧐😵‍💫🙄

Omaha woman suffers second, third degree burns after vape explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is warning others about the dangers of using vape products after suffering severe burns when one exploded. Jeanette Laughary was driving home from work in late August. As she was turning onto Blondo St., just a few miles from her home, she heard a strange noise in her car.
Monday Oct. 24 COVID-19 update: Positivity declines in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
New recruits welcomed at Omaha Fire Department fast-track training

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department is officially welcoming all 10 of its new fast-track recruits. Monday is their first day in the department’s training academy. They’ve all worked as firefighters before in other departments from all over. Some nearby like Papillion and Bellevue, and others coming from out of state.
Omaha mayor to undergo cataract surgeries

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mayor Jean Stothert is scheduled to have two cataract surgeries, according to an email her office sent out Monday afternoon. Stothert will undergo the first surgery on Tuesday, then work from home through Thursday, the email states. She will follow a similar pattern for a second cataract surgery four weeks later, on Tuesday, Nov. 22, returning to the office on the following Thursday.
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Join Dave Webber today as he talks to UnitedHealthcare about upcoming Medicare Enrollment! Find out more, including new benefits or features to consider for next year, in today’s interview.
Omaha Everyday: New Cassel Retirement Center

A Monday morning fire was extinguished quickly by firefighters, but still caused thousands of dollars in damages. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office confirms to 6 News that they are looking into a report that a serial killer lived in Fremont County. I-80 backed up from semi crash. Updated: 7 hours...
Vape explosion injures Omaha woman

Gusty winds continue this evening with a few storms as a cold front moves through. Crews battle three wildfires in southwest Lancaster County. Crews are taking down wildfires in southern Lancaster County. Firefighters battle Harrison County grass fire. Updated: 21 hours ago. A grass fire in Harrison County, Iowa created...
Families chased from home by Omaha apartment fire

‘This is the real deal’: Two Crete volunteer firefighters injured in wildfires. The Crete Volunteer Fire Department was called to help fight the fire in Hallam, but not everyone walked away unharmed. Updated: 9 hours ago. Mild weather ahead this week with another chance for rain. Hurricane Ian: Red...
Lincoln non-profit helps pack over 23,000 meals

ROCA, Neb. (KOLN) - More than 34 million people across the globe are food insecure. Saturday, the Radebaugh family of Roca gathered their friends and family today to spend their Saturday packing meals that will make their way to all corners of the world. “It just takes a little bit...
Louisville schools: Health officials investigating unknown 'illness'

An unknown "illness" is impacting both students and staff at Louisville Public Schools, enough to make the district cancel classes until next week so they can deep-clean their facilities. "This was a situation in which we had...moved through our school district very quickly," said Andrew Farber, the LPS superintendent. Farber...
Omaha house fire displaces 3, cause under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An overnight fire resulted in roughly $100,000 in damages and left three people displaced. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a one-story house near 79th and Vernon Avenues at 1:25 a.m. Monday for a fire alarm response. When crews arrived they saw...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
Wildfires in Lancaster, Gage, Saline counties under control

CORTLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office announced that the wildfires that worked their way into southern Lancaster County are currently under control and not spreading as of 8 p.m. on Sunday. First responders are still working on hot spots and making sure buildings are put out. They say they will continue to work through the night and are asking those that evacuated from fire zones not to return home yet. All others are asked to avoid the area.
