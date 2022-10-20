According to the S&P Global/CIPS composite PMI, the UK output slumped to 47.2 in October. The growth in the private sector has slowed down to a 21-month low. The UK's economy has been struggling to find answers to rising inflation and the soaring cost of living crisis for quite some time. The inflation in Britain hit the 40-year high mark yet another time, rising above 10% for the first time since 1982 on the back of annual consumer price inflation.

21 HOURS AGO