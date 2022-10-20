Read full article on original website
Orange Leader
No foul play expected in death of man found after mobile home fire; authorities identify victim
Authorities have released the name of a man who was found dead in a mobile home following an early morning fire Saturday. Larry Glenn Stimac, 70, was identified as the occupant of the home. Orange County Sheriff’s Captain Joey Jacobs released the man’s name on Monday and said the death...
12newsnow.com
Murder warrant issued, bond set after 'badly burned' body of Beaumont minister was found after house fire
Investigators are looking for Channin Keon Ardoin, 39, of Beaumont. Justice of the Peace Ben Collins pre-set a bond for Ardoin at $1 million.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont man changes plea to guilty on day 2 of his trial for trafficking 16-year-old girl in June 2020
The plea deal gave him 25 years in prison for trafficking and 10 years in prison for a related firearms violation. The sentences will run concurrently.
KPLC TV
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
12newsnow.com
What evidence high school football players found after suspects vandalized Texas school district stadium
Weeks after the installation, two suspects vandalized the stadium and multi-million dollar turf at Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD. The crime was caught on camera.
Orange Leader
Spindletop’s $550K grant helps fund Orange County’s proactive approach to mental health
There are roughly 2,300 forensic beds across the state for prisoners awaiting psychiatric services. This means if a person is arrested and found incompetent to stand trial, he or she is sent to one of these hospitals for treatment so they may become competent to stand trial. But in Texas...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Taylor Redmon captures Vidor Homecoming Queen honor
Vidor senior Taylor Redmon was crowned the 2022 Homecoming Queen Friday night during Homecoming festivities at Pirate Stadium. The Pirates downed the Livingston Lions 30-21 in district play.
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Louisiana
If you're a fan of mouthwatering cheeseburgers or chicken sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain will be opening another new location in Louisiana. Read on to learn more.
Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville set to motor into Lumberton against red-hot Raiders
LITTLE CYPRESS – In their last two District 10-4A Division battles, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears have gotten off to fast starts. They need the same Friday night when they visit Lumberton to take on the potent Raiders. The Bears (5-3, 2-1) are coming off an impressive 55-9...
Orange Leader
Vidor Pirates look to hold serve on Huffman trip and battle with Falcons
VIDOR – It’s all about holding serve for the Vidor Pirates these days, as they make a push for the playoffs and a high seed. The Pirates (4-4, 2-1) are fresh off a 30-21 victory over the Livingston Lions at Homecoming and are honed in on their road trip to Huffman this week to take on the Falcons (3-5, 1-2).
Orange Leader
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Cardinals a win away from another perfect district season
BRIDGE CITY – The District 22-4A champion Bridge City Lady Cardinals swept the Jasper Lady Bulldogs 25-12, 25-12, 25-11. The Lady Cardinals improved to a perfect 11-0 in 22-4A play with one match left in the regular season. Taryn Doiron had 10 kills and 10 assists for the Lady...
