Beloit Police take a person of interest in a fatal Green Bay shooting into custody. The department says in a Facebook post 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was apprehended late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit. Green Bay Police believe Leavy-Carter is connected to a Monday shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police said Leavy-Carter was at the residence when “a gun was discharged.” Leavy-Carter’s car was found in Beloit two days ago and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay. The arrest was made in collaboration with Green Bay and Beloit Police, the Beloit Violent Crime Interdiction Team, and a Rock County K-9.

BELOIT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO