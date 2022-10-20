Read full article on original website
Beloit man found guilty in connection with May shooting
The 29-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of firing a shot at a car load of people back in May is found guilty following a two day jury trial. According to online court records, Kewane Spence was convicted of all four charges against him – three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Janesville Police release results of 2021 survey
In 2021, the Janesville Police Department conducted a Community Survey to assess citizen perceptions and attitudes about policing and police services throughout the city. One of the best indicators of a police department’s success is a science-based community safety service offered incrementally over a long period of time. The police department partnered with the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater for community safety surveys in 2009, 2015 and 2021.
Janesville Man Arrested for 5th OWI
A Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy arrests a 38-year-old Janesville man for his 5th OWI offense. A release from the sheriff’s office says the man, identified as Sanford L. Nickles, was pulled over in Rock Township a minute before midnight Friday due to a traffic violation. The release says Nickles displayed signs of intoxication. After being administered standard sobriety tests, Nickles was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken to the Rock County Jail, where he’ll be held for jail court.
Man Connected to Green Bay Shooting Taken Into Custody in Beloit
Beloit Police take a person of interest in a fatal Green Bay shooting into custody. The department says in a Facebook post 35-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was apprehended late Friday afternoon in the vicinity of East Grand Avenue and Prospect Avenue near downtown Beloit. Green Bay Police believe Leavy-Carter is connected to a Monday shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley at a home on Green Bay’s east side. Police said Leavy-Carter was at the residence when “a gun was discharged.” Leavy-Carter’s car was found in Beloit two days ago and brought to Green Bay to be searched for evidence. Online court records show Leavy-Carter lived at a number of addresses in Beloit before moving to Green Bay. The arrest was made in collaboration with Green Bay and Beloit Police, the Beloit Violent Crime Interdiction Team, and a Rock County K-9.
Fire in downtown Brodhead
Two buildings in downtown Brodhead are closed until further notice after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the intersection of Highway 11 and 10th Street about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Department of Transportation reports the intersection was closed in both directions overnight and into Monday morning. Several area fire departments report helping in the response. The mayor on Facebook describes the damage as extensive. No one was reported hurt.
City of Janesville gathers feedback on Bird scooter pilot program
The City of Janesville holds a public feedback session to gather input on the pilot Bird electric scooter program that wraps up at the end of the month. Communications Specialist Nick Faust says will will run from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on November 3rd at the Hedberg Public Library. Faust...
Whitewater voters decide fire and EMS referendum on November 8th
Voters in Whitewater take to the polls November 8th to decide whether to keep the full-time paid-on-premise firefighter EMT model that’s been in place since June. Interim City Manager John Weidl says for decades, fire and EMS response relied on a paid-on-call staffing model which no longer provides an adequate level of service.
Construction begins on Blackhawk project building
The final phase of Blackhawk Tech’s Public Safety Transportation Complex project is officially underway. Executive Director of Communications Liz Paulsen says this final building is a public safety education center that will house fire and emergency services and police programs, classrooms, a firing range, and a track and gym facility.
Beloit library aims to help with FAFSA applications
A special session at the Beloit Public Library Monday night hopes to make the burden of applying for student financial aid a little less daunting. Marketing and Communications Coordinator Amy Mitchell says people will be able to learn about how to fill out a FAFSA and after a tutorial, they’ll get one on one assistance filling out their student aid forms.
Janesville City Clerk speaks on polling place challenges
Figuring out your polling place for this upcoming election may be a confusing process after Janesville has gone back to 10 locations after consolidating for the August Primary. City Clerk Lori Stottler says the number of wards has also increased since the spring after the Supreme Court made them redraw...
Beloit Historical Society hosts 2nd annual quilt show
The Beloit Historical Society is hosting its 2nd annual Quilt Show! Come see beautifully crafted, colorful works of art made by local quilters and from the Beloit Historical Society’s collection. This event will take place on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 10am to 4pm and Sunday, November 6, 2022 from 9am to 5pm.
Registration for dream sports job fast approaching
Those dreaming of a job in sports broadcasting have until the end of the month to register for Beloit’s Dream Job Competition. Visit Beloit Director of Sales and Servicing Matt Bosen says demos and registration for the competition is due by 5:00pm on October 31st. Bosen says a long...
