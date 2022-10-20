FT Partners Research recently announced the publication of their Q3 2022 Crypto & Capital Markets Tech Insights report, providing the review of global deal activity for the Crypto & Blockchain and Wealth & Capital Markets Tech sectors “with analysis across private company financings, IPOs, and M&A transactions.” FT Partners is the top boutique investment in the Fintech sector, having participated in most of the prominent investing rounds for the most prominent Fintechs and thus has keen insight into innovative financial services firms.

