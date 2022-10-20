Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
Card Issuer Apto Payments Adds Patriot Bank as Bank Partner
Card issuer and service provider Apto Payments announced the addition of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc., a Connecticut corporation “as a new bank partner to help customers bring card products to market with ease and confidence.”. Patriot is a bank that is “committed to supporting purpose-driven, digital-first financial products and...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Appoints Andrew Marshall as New CFO
UK-based challenger bank Atom has appointed Andrew Marshall as the company’s chief financial officer. He will be replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported in September of this year. Marshall has reportedly worked at Atom for the past six years, holding several key roles and was...
crowdfundinsider.com
BNPL: Vietnam’s Fundiin Secures $5M via Series A Round
BNPL Fintech firm Fundiin has secured $5 million in capital via a Series A round that was recently co-led by Trihill Capital and ThinkZone Ventures. The funds from the investment round should assist Fundiin with expanding at a quicker pace and enter Indonesian markets in the foreseeable future. With the...
crowdfundinsider.com
Swiss Fintech vestr Secures CHF 10M via Round Led by Elevator Ventures
Swiss Fintech startup vestr has structured an oversubscribed financing round, “combining a traditional equity investment with a non-dilutive component.”. Led by Elevator Ventures, the venture capital arm of Vienna-based Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), the investment round “combines the resources of high-profile family offices in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and Latin America.”
crowdfundinsider.com
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Assist Private Market Investors
CEPRES — which claims to be the leader in private market investment technology and data — announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, which is described as “an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology.”. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to residents still struggling amid high inflation. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money Experts. Food Stamps: What is...
crowdfundinsider.com
Cloud Processing Platform Enfuce Introduces Real-time Card Spending Control Tool
Enfuce, the “pioneering” issuer processing platform, has announced the launch of its dynamic spend management tool Authorization Control, which “empowers companies of any size, in any sector, to set transaction and spending controls for any card in real time.”. Combined with Enfuce’s turnkey Card as a Service...
crowdfundinsider.com
Open Banking Expo, American Express to Introduce Women in Open Banking Initiative
Open Banking Expo, the global community of Open Banking and Open Finance executives responsible for digital transformation across financial services and beyond, has partnered with American Express in order “to launch the world’s first Women in Open Banking.”. The new industry initiative is “aimed at leading the change...
crowdfundinsider.com
Bitcoin Mining Fund to Be Established by JKL Group After Launch of US Business Operations
Leveraging the firm’s expertise in asset management and Bitcoin Mining, JKL Group is set to raise “a $50M mining infrastructure fund from family offices, HNWI, and institutional investors active in the digital assets space.”. JKL Group is reportedly “the first APAC headquartered digital asset management firm to set...
crowdfundinsider.com
Lending Tech for Banks: Biz2X Announces Ascend Edition Lending Service
Biz2X, an offshoot of Biz2Credit – an online small business lender, has announced its new Ascend Edition which aims to provide a better tech stack for banks and other financial services firms that offer online lending. In a release distributed during Money20/20, Biz2X said the new edition includes a...
crowdfundinsider.com
Little Interest. Digital Assets Continue Weekly Outflow
Coinshares weekly report on digital asset investment activity once again depicts a market with little activity as investors look elsewhere to park their money. According to the report, digital asset investment products saw outflows totaling $5 million last week in a continuation of this “apathetic period that began in September.”
crowdfundinsider.com
Neobank Zolve Appoints Kin Chung to Leadership Team
Zolve, a global neobank providing cross-border financial services, recently announced the appointment of Kin Chung to its leadership team in the United States. Chung, Zolve’s new Head of Credit and Risk, comes with “a wealth of experience in the financial domain through several key leadership positions at global organizations.” He has previously “led multiple roles in credit and risk at companies, including MPower, FS Card, Ethos Lending, Fenway Summer, Fannie Mae, and Capital One.”
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Publishes Q3 2022 Crypto, Capital Markets Tech Insights
FT Partners Research recently announced the publication of their Q3 2022 Crypto & Capital Markets Tech Insights report, providing the review of global deal activity for the Crypto & Blockchain and Wealth & Capital Markets Tech sectors “with analysis across private company financings, IPOs, and M&A transactions.” FT Partners is the top boutique investment in the Fintech sector, having participated in most of the prominent investing rounds for the most prominent Fintechs and thus has keen insight into innovative financial services firms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Banyan Raises $43M Series A to Scale SKU Data Network
Banyan, the network for SKU data, recently announced it has raised a $43 million Series A round led by Fin Capital and M13. The funds from the investment round will “accelerate Banyan’s technology and infrastructure growth to benefit merchants, hotels, banks and fintechs.”. The Banyan network “enables retail...
crowdfundinsider.com
What’s Better? A Government Issued CBDC? Or a Privately Issued Stablecoin?
There has been a lot of initial excitement surrounding the possibility of a digital dollar – a government-issued, central bank digital currency (CBDC). The enthusiasm is primarily due to certain expectations that a CBDC will be frictionless, a low-cost currency that will help underbanked segments of the population while boosting the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.
crowdfundinsider.com
LianLian Global Acquires Stake In AI Enhanced Content Generator ContentBot
LianLian Global, a global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this investment, LianLian Global will “offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs...
crowdfundinsider.com
Seedrs + Republic Equals Largest Investment Crowdfunding Platform in the World
Announced towards the end of 2021, Republic purchased UK-based Seedrs combining one of the most active securities crowdfunding platforms in the US with a crowdfunding leader in the European market. The deal officially closed several weeks back following a review by UK authorities. When the acquisition was finalized, Seedrs CEO...
crowdfundinsider.com
Travel Fintech WeTravel Raises $27 million Series B Round
WeTravel has raised $27 million in a Series B funding round led by Left Lane Capital. Existing investors also participate in the round including Base10 Partners, Swift Ventures, and other “high profile” angel investors. The company said that it will use the money to accelerate the development of...
Comments / 0