Read full article on original website
Related
wclo.com
Beloit man found guilty in connection with May shooting
The 29-year-old Beloit man who’s accused of firing a shot at a car load of people back in May is found guilty following a two day jury trial. According to online court records, Kewane Spence was convicted of all four charges against him – three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Trial dates set for men charged in fatal shooting outside Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — Two men accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Dane County Jail earlier this year will have their day in court next summer. Amond Galtney, 26, and Demone Cummins, 21, are charged in the death of Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., 32 of Fitchburg. Not guilty pleas were entered for both men in May. Online court...
Plea hearing scheduled for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann in 2008
MADISON, Wis. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for later this week in the case of a man accused of killing Brittany Zimmermann in downtown Madison in 2008. Online court records show a plea/sentencing hearing for David Kahl, 56, has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday. He faces a charge of first-degree intentional homicide in Zimmermann’s death. Zimmermann, who...
Madison police arrest three people, one accused of setting car on fire
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested three people Sunday after a confrontation that they said stemmed from one of the people setting a car on fire. Officers were called to the 400 block of Parkwood Lane for a vehicle fire just after 3:30 a.m. A man at the scene accused a 43-year-old woman of setting the fire. Police told...
wclo.com
Janesville Man Arrested for 5th OWI
A Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy arrests a 38-year-old Janesville man for his 5th OWI offense. A release from the sheriff’s office says the man, identified as Sanford L. Nickles, was pulled over in Rock Township a minute before midnight Friday due to a traffic violation. The release says Nickles displayed signs of intoxication. After being administered standard sobriety tests, Nickles was arrested for operating while intoxicated and taken to the Rock County Jail, where he’ll be held for jail court.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg tactical response, rollover wreck linked
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Department is refusing to say if a suspect is in custody after reports of gunfire in Fitchburg Monday morning spurred a tactical response by the city’s police department, as well as the Madison Police Department’s SWAT team. Officers had taken positions near the...
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Armed Robbery To A Citizen Today In Rockford
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. When: Approximately 1:45 pm.
nbc15.com
One killed in Green/Lafayette Co. officer-involved shooting
BROWNTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating an officer-involved, cross-county car chase in Lafayette and Green Counties that left one dead Saturday. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department initially responded to a vehicle pursuit in Grant County that began in Dubuque, Iowa. At 2:34 p.m., a...
Elderly Freeport woman killed in hit-and-run
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An 83-year-old Freeport woman was killed Saturday in a hit and run, and the driver fled the scene, police said. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m. She was taken […]
wclo.com
Janesville Police release results of 2021 survey
In 2021, the Janesville Police Department conducted a Community Survey to assess citizen perceptions and attitudes about policing and police services throughout the city. One of the best indicators of a police department’s success is a science-based community safety service offered incrementally over a long period of time. The police department partnered with the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater for community safety surveys in 2009, 2015 and 2021.
wclo.com
Janesville man accused of abusing an elderly person
A 57-year-old Janesville man is accused of abusing an elderly member of his household. Gregory L. Ferge is charged in Rock County Court with first degree reckless injury, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, physical abuse of an elderly person, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct; all with crime against and elderly person and domestic abuse enhancers.
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Dane County deputy shoots, kills suspect in weapons violations incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations is investigating after a Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a person Sunday. Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the office got a 911 call around 11 a.m. reporting a weapons violation on Jefferson St....
Suspect dead after incident involving a Lafayette Co. Sheriff’s deputy
BROWNTOWN, Wis. — A suspect is dead following an incident involving a Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputy. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says the deputy responded to a cross-county vehicle pursuit that began in Grant County, following an incident that happened in Dubuque, Iowa. Around 2:3o p.m. Saturday, the deputy used a spike strip and the suspect then started driving towards...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Belvidere PD Are Looking For A Suspect That Is Wanted For Criminal Damage
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police are investigating a Shooting incident near Springfield ave
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Man hit in thigh in Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was hit in the thigh when shots rang out early Friday morning. Officers responded to a local hospital around 1:50 a.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 37-year-old mal victim when they arrived. Officers learned that the man and […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Shooting Incident on the East side
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area. The vehicle...
Comments / 0