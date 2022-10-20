Read full article on original website
Oxford Eagle
Oxford boys match best finish in school history at 2022 state championships
The Oxford boys’ swim team matched their highest finish in program history on Friday when they earned runner-up honors at the 2022 Mississippi Swimming State Championships. The Chargers scored 76 points to secure the second-place finish while Madison Central racked up 116 points to run away with the contest.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss soccer earns a draw against No. 9 Arkansas on Senior Day
The Rebel defense stood tall once again as the Ole Miss soccer team (9-5-3, 3-5-1) played to a 0-0 draw with No. 9 Arkansas (10-3-3, 5-2-2) Sunday afternoon. The result broke a five-game losing streak for the Rebels and allowed them to pick up their first points in almost a month.
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss volleyball battles back to top Missouri in five sets
Trailing three sets to one, Ole Miss volleyball never wavered. The Rebels battled back to take the final two sets of the match and sweep the weekend series with Missouri Saturday evening inside the Gillom Center. Playing without their leading attacker, the Rebels (9-10, 5-4 SEC) turned to their middle...
Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss plummets down rankings in latest AP Poll
Ole Miss dropped eight spots from No. 7 to No. 15 in this week’s edition of the AP Poll, released on Sunday. The Rebels (7-1, 3-1 SEC) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday as they fell 45-20 to unranked LSU on the road in Death Valley.
Oxford Eagle
Downtown Square Canopy of Lights returns Nov 8
The holiday season officially begins in Oxford with the Canopy of Lights around the Square. Coach Mike Bianco will ceremonially turn on the lights in front of City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. The Championship World Series trophy will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
