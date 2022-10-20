Read full article on original website
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County
One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
Man crashes into wall after leading officer on chase in Madisonville, police say
A 23-year-old man was arrested in Madisonville, Kentucky, after authorities say he led an officer on a pursuit before crashing into a brick wall. A report from the Madisonville Police Department says it started on Friday around 3 a.m., when an officer was going down East Broadway Street near Caroline Street.
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
Woman Injured In Herndon Single-Vehicle Crash
A wreck on Binns Mill Road in Herndon sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Tejalben Gandhi was northbound when she lost control in a curve and went off the road hitting a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.
Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
Deputies Search For Man Wanted After Todd County Police Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man is wanted by law enforcement after a high-speed pursuit in Todd County Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he attempted to stop a vehicle on US 68 for speeding and the driver Kobe Dillard fled turning onto Gates Road. The pursuit reportedly ended when...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
KSP investigate teen fatality in flipped fiery car collision
he Kentucky State Police Post 2 Madisonville say they were requested by the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office to investigate a possible fatal collision located on P and M Haul Road.
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash
Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County
ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
Pair arrested on drug and burglary charges after incident at Webster County apartments
Two people are facing drug and burglary charges in Webster County, Kentucky, after police say they were were found inside an apartment that wasn't theirs with meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. The Providence Police Department says officers went to some apartments on North Broadway Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night...
