Hopkinsville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash

Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whvoradio.com

Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter

Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
westkentuckystar.com

One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County

One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash

A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash

Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Sunday Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash

A woman was injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say just after 1 pm two westbound SUVs collided in the construction zone injuring a woman inside one of the vehicles. The woman was taken by...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Herndon Single-Vehicle Crash

A wreck on Binns Mill Road in Herndon sent a woman to the hospital Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Tejalben Gandhi was northbound when she lost control in a curve and went off the road hitting a tree causing the vehicle to overturn.
HERNDON, KY
wkdzradio.com

Cadiz Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash

A Cadiz man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Ryan Jones was northbound when he stopped for a traffic light and a vehicle behind him driven by 57-year-old Sherry Curtis, of Hopkinsville, hit his vehicle. Jones was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Deputies Search For Man Wanted After Todd County Police Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man is wanted by law enforcement after a high-speed pursuit in Todd County Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Knight says he attempted to stop a vehicle on US 68 for speeding and the driver Kobe Dillard fled turning onto Gates Road. The pursuit reportedly ended when...
TODD COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl

A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
OAK GROVE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
wevv.com

18-year-old killed in Muhlenberg County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Muhlenberg County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision on P and M Haul Road in Drakesboro, Friday afternoon. The preliminary investigation reveals 19-year-old Austin L. Landrum was driving eastbound when he lost control of his SUV, and drove off...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County

ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
TODD COUNTY, KY

