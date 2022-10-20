Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect wanted for theft of several vehicles in Albany
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for committing multiple motor vehicle thefts. Officers say on Saturday, October 21, the suspect in the photo had committed motor vehicle thefts from the Lucky 9 Gas Station located on the 1800 block of East Broad Ave and College Corner on the 200 block of East Oglethorpe Blvd.
Couple charged with murder in shooting death of Albany man
ALBANY — Albany police have made two arrests in the Oct. 14 murder of Jessie Gregory, an Albany Police Department news release said. Latasha Kim Riggins-Santiago, 43, and Alec Lee Wilson, 60, who had been identified as suspects in the shooting that left Gregory dead, were interviewed and later charged by APD with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during certain crimes, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects, and possession of tools during the commission of a crime.
Arrests made in Albany homicide case
Two people have been arrested in connection to the murder of 60-year-old Jessie Gregory. Albany police responded to Eugemar Street and West 2nd Avenue in reference to a shooting just after midnight on October 14. Upon arrival police found Gregory deceased, with multiple gunshot wounds. On October 20, 43-year-old Latasha...
Michigan man arrested in Georgia shooting that injured 4
CORDELE, Ga. (AP) — A Michigan man shot four people at a Georgia restaurant on Saturday night, police told news outlets.Bryant Lamar Collins, 42, opened fire at the 16 East Bar and Grill around 10:30 p.m., according to Cordele Police. Of the four victims taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, one person has been released.The Cordele Police Department said the uncooperative shooter had to be identified by his fingerprints, and that authorities are "still working to find a motive to this senseless act of violence."Crisp County Deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also responded to the shooting.
Ongoing search for two Dawson runaway juveniles
The Dawson Police Department has found Xavian and Anilah have both been located and are now in the custody of their parents. Thanks to everyone who provided information in their safe return. ORIGINAL: 10/24/2022. The Dawson Police Department needs the public's help in locating two runaway juveniles. 13-year-old Xavian Jackson...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
No injuries reported after Albany home damaged by gunfire
Albany police are investigating after a home was damaged by bullets. Police responded to a home in the 2000 block of West Waddell Avenue in reference to a criminal trespass just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police arrived and made contact with a woman who told police that she was in...
Fight led to gunfire, one killed in Thomasville
Thomasville Police Department responded to North Dawson Street in regards to a fight. Officers say upon arrival to the scene, dispatch had advised there had been gunshots, TPD found one deceased inside the home. The investigation has now been turned over to the GBI. Anyone with information is encouraged to...
Albany police need help to identify multiple people wanted for recent home invasion
The Albany Police Department needs help from the public to identify numerous suspects believed to be connected to a recent home invasion and burglary. On October 13, officers responded to The Scene at Sand Hill Apartments, located in the 400 block of E. Whitney Ave, in reference to a home invasion.
No one injured after rural mail vehicle catches on fire in Baker Co.
NEWTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Jeep carrying U.S. mail in Baker County was engulfed in flames on Monday. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle fire happened on the 1000 block of Pretoria/Tarva Road and destroyed the Jeep and “a lot” of mail, according to the Baker County sheriff’s Office.
Thomasville police respond to ‘critical incident’
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The is a large police presence on Dawson Street in Thomasville after a “critical incident” happened, according to the Thomasville Police Department (TPD). TPD has only confirmed that an incident on Thursday afternoon on North Dawson Street led to them being called. Police also...
Lee Co. man arrested for child exploitation
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A Lee County man is facing several child exploitation charges following his arrest on Monday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Palmer James Kelliey, 46, was charged with three counts of exploitation of a child. He was arrested after a search warrant was done,...
Albany police ask for help in locating suspect
ALBANY -- The Albany Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the community’s assistance with locating Travis Sentell Johnson Jr. Johnson, 26, is wanted on the following warrants: terroristic threats and acts and aggravated stalking.
Police continue investigations into Friday shooting incidents
ALBANY — Albany Police Department Chief Michael Persley said Monday his department is gathering evidence in the wake of a pair of shooting incidents in the city Friday. Albany officers responded to a fatal shooting at the intersection of West Second Avenue and Eugemar Drive early Friday and discovered Gregory Jessie, 62, with a bullet wound to his chest, the victim of an apparent drive-by shooting. Later that night APD responded to a report of shots being fired outside Hugh Mills Stadium near the end of the Monroe High-Dougherty High football game.
2 ‘critically injured’ in Pelham car crash
PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been “critically injured” after a two-vehicle car crash in Pelham, according to Pelham Police Chief Nealie McCormick. The crash happened around the 1500 block of John Collins Road at approximately 2:20 p.m. The crash impact sent one of the vehicles into a telephone poll.
Destructive Albany house fire leaves no injuries
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a fire tore threw an Albany home, according to the Albany Fire Department (AFD). The fire was reported just after 8 a.m. on Friday on the 400 block of Vintage Road. The owner of the home was inside when the fire began, but the neighbor saw the blaze beginning and alerted the neighbor.
