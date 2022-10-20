Read full article on original website
Official: Shooter was attending birth at Dallas hospital
Authorities in Texas said the man charged with fatally shooting two hospital employees at a Dallas hospital was on parole and there to attend the birth of his child. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice told the Associated Press that 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez had received permission to be at Methodist Dallas Medical Center since his "significant other" was giving birth.
Postponed murder trial of Bellmead man to begin Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The capital murder trial of a Bellmead man that was postponed two weeks ago after a juror got sick is set to resume Monday morning in Waco’s 54th State District Court. Testimony is set to begin in the trial of Johnny Alvin Wilson, who is...
Waco Police and FBI searching for suspect in credit union robbery
WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department and members of the Federal Bureau of Investigations San Antonio are searching for a robbery suspect, says the Waco PD. The department reported that at 11:44 a.m. on Oct. 22, officers were dispatched to the Texell Credit Union at 1221 Hewitt Dr. in Waco after a robbery.
Suspect in Deadly Texas Hospital Shooting Was Attending the Birth of a Child
The man suspected of gunning down two nurses at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday was out on parole and was permitted by state officials to be at the facility for the birth of a child, authorities said on Sunday.Thirty-year-old Nestor Hernandez had been out for a year on parole and wearing an ankle monitor when he allegedly opened fire at the hospital, killing two.He’s accused of shooting &killing nurse & social worker at Dallas Methodist Hospital. Court documents: Nestor Hernandez was released from prison in October after serving time for aggravated robbery. He was allowed to be...
2 employees killed in shooting at Dallas hospital
A gunman has been arrested after he shot dead two employees at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday morning.
Parolee charged with capital murder in shooting at Methodist hospital maternity ward
A 30-year-old parolee is facing charges of capital murder after he allegedly shot and killed two staff members at a hospital maternity ward in Dallas.
2 hospital employees shot and killed by suspect out on parole in Dallas, police say
According to ABC13's affiliate, WFAA, Dallas police confirmed that one nurse has died and the other is being treated for injuries.
Suspect identified in Dallas hospital shooting that killed 2
DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police identified a suspect in a shooting inside a hospital Saturday during which two employees were killed and the alleged gunman was wounded. Police said they detained Nestor Hernandez, 30, after a Methodist Health System police officer shot and wounded him at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Hernandez was taken to another local hospital for treatment, the Dallas Morning News reported. Methodist Health System police, Dallas police and Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to the shooting inside the hospital around 11 a.m., the Morning News reported. “A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted the suspect, and fired his weapon at the suspect, injuring him,” hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens said in a statement.
Man who sold gun to terrorist who took hostages at Carrollton synagogue sentenced to 95 months in prison
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man who sold a gun to the terrorist who took hostages at a Carrollton synagogue earlier this year has been sentenced to 95 months in federal prison. Henry Williams pleaded guilty earlier this year to selling a handgun to Malik Akram back in January. Authorities say...
Waco couple raises awareness after being robbed of $20,000
WACO, Texas — James and Anne Anderson have lived in their Waco home for 15 years. They said they never had any problems until just recently. James started to rebuild the back porch this month. On October 6, he made a stop at Lowes to pick up some equipment.
Recently retired Haltom City police officer killed in house fire near Azle
AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A recently retired 25-year veteran of the Haltom City Police Department died on Sunday morning after a fire broke out at his house near Azle.Retired Corporal Tony Miller, 62, of Azle, joined the department in 1997 and retired earlier this year.A spokesperson for the department emphasized that Miller was a pillar of both the department and the community. His career began as a patrol officer. Soon after, he was then assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division as a detective.Miller was later promoted to Corporal and worked in several special units, including Street Crimes and SWAT. He also served as a firearms instructor for the department.After he retired as an officer, Miller returned to the department to work as a property technician.Haltom City police said Miller's "smile, laughter, and wealth of knowledge will not soon be forgotten" and asked residents of the city to pray for his family, friends, loved ones, and fellow officers as they mourn his loss.No other injuries related to the fire have been reported and the investigation into what caused it is ongoing.
Arlington high school student arrested after handgun, marijuana found in backpack, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — An Arlington high school student was arrested on Friday after a handgun and marijuana were found inside his backpack, police said. Police said that on Friday morning, staff at Sam Houston High School notified school resource officers about the items found in an 18-year-old's backpack "during an administrative search."
Arlington police searching for driver who killed woman in hit-and-run
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police say a woman was hit and killed while trying to cross West Division Street early Saturday morning. Just before 3 a.m. Arlington police were called the 1300 block of West Division Street after someone reported seeing an unresponsive body near the roadway. Investigators say based...
Robber targets Texell Credit Union in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police Officers and the FBI are searching for the man who robbed the Texell Credit Union Saturday morning. Investigators say at 11:44 a.m. a light-skinned man walked into the credit union on Hewitt Dr. in Waco with a firearm. He was able to get some money and then took off.
Mexia PD Makes Arrest in Shots Fired Call
MEXIA, Texas (FOX 44) – On Friday October 21, 2022 arround 2:20 p.m., Mexia Police Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of W. Fannin in reference to gunshots being fired. Law enforcement has not received any reports of injuries sustained by anyone involved in this incident. Two suspects,...
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
Woman killed in Arlington hit-and-run accident
A hit-and-run driver is still on the loose in Arlington where a woman was killed over the weekend. Saturday, she was run down on West Division Street near South Fielder. Police believe that she tried to cross the street in the middle of the block
Ten Year Old Brutal Ennis Cold Case Murder Suspect Reported Jailed in Mexico
WFAA DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Mexican Police say they’ve captured a second murder suspected wanted for ten years, in the stabbing death and body burning of a then 15-year old girl. Police say Moriah Gonzalez was stabbed to death by then 18 year old Jennifer Puente, and the body...
Dallas hospital shooting: Employees ran for cover as gunshots rang out in Methodist Hospital's labor and delivery area
DALLAS — Saturday morning's deadly shooting at Dallas' Methodist Hospital has left nurses, doctors and employees at this Oak Cliff faculty shaken up. Their days were spent waiting to hear from their loved ones, to get assurances that their friends and coworkers were safe. Sources we spoke to tell...
Body found inside burning SUV in southeast Dallas
Dallas firefighters made a shocking discovery after they doused an SUV fire over the weekend. Saturday, they found the SUV completely swallowed up in flames in a wooded area in the Joppa neighborhood east of I-45
