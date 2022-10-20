Friend of late Russia basketball coach remembers him as ‘pillar’ of the community

RUSSIA — The Russia community is remembering their high school basketball coach who died last week.

David Borchers, boys basketball head coach, died Friday from injuries suffered in a crash this month, Superintendent Steve Rose confirmed Wednesday.

Borchers, 54, was in an accident on state Route 66 on the morning of Oct. 8. The Ohio State Highway Patrol previously confirmed Borchers’ car was hit by a truck that crossed the center line.

He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died six days later, according to his obituary.

Borchers was entering into his fifth year as the Raiders’ head coach.

“Dave will truly be missed as we have not only lost our head coach but a valuable member of the community,” Rose said.

News Center 7 reached out to members of the community asking about who Borchers was. A man who claimed to be very close friend of Borchers called him a “pillar of not just [the] community, but also, the entire area.”

“Dave was a giver of his time – he always took time out of his busy schedule to make everyone feel special, also like they were the most important person in the world when he was talking to you,” the friend, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

The man also noted that after Borcher’s death last Friday, Fort Loramie, Russia rival school, had a moment of silence for him at their home football game.

A viewing for Borchers will be Sunday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hogenkamp Funeral Home.

