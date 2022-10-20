Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Photo Essay of the 2022 Witches Night Out in Brooklyn, MichiganTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football
Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
Look: Michigan Announces Special Plan For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines will be giving fans a special treat for the football team's game against crosstown rival Michigan State next Saturday. "Michigan Stadium will have a light show for 'Mr. Brightside' during the second half of the Michigan State game." The 2003 pop rock hit from The Killers has...
Michigan Adds Pair Of Commitments
Michigan football and basketball both added to their respective families over the last few days.
Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week. Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old. "Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight...
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today
The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
Joel Klatt releases new college football top 10 rankings
Week 8 of the college football season came and went and although it didn’t reach quite the level of Week 7’s madness, it was certainly a solid weekend of games. Clemson survived a slow start against Syracuse to end the unbeaten run of the Orange while Oregon routed UCLA and TCU came back from a big deficit to beat Kansas State and stay unbeaten.
College Football World Reacts To Michigan Stadium Announcement
Michigan Stadium had a pretty cool announcement on Sunday morning. The annual Michigan-Michigan State game is set to take place next Saturday and during that game, there will be a light show for “Mr. Brightside” during the second half. "Mr. Brightside" is a famous song by The Killers...
Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska
Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury
ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
Saturday Thoughts: Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan has arrived
MHSAA announces football playoff pairings
(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
