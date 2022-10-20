ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NBC4 Columbus

Homecoming history at Ohio State: Two women crowned royalty

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohio State University celebrated The ‘Shoe’s 100th birthday, the Buckeye community witnessed another milestone: Two women were crowned homecoming royalty. Both Shayna Kling, a fourth-year psychology student, and Kelsey Lowman, a fifth-year in political science and women’s gender and sexuality studies, accepted the student-nominated designation in awe while donning scarlet […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The No. 1 Team In College Football

Ohio State is ranked second in both polls, but former Buckeye head coach Urban Meyer thinks OSU is the best team in the nation. During FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame show in Columbus today, host Rob Stone asked the crowd who feels Ohio State is the top team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Former College Basketball Player, Longtime Coach Dead At 70

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a former player and longtime coach this week. Jim Bolla, who his college basketball at Pitt, passed away this week, the school said in a statement. He was 70 years old. "Four-time letterwinner and starting center on Pitt's 1974 Elite Eight...
The Spun

Look: FOX Made Embarrassing Ohio State Error Today

The Saturday noon contest is FOX's marquee game during college football season, but that doesn't mean the network can't make mistakes during the broadcast. At halftime of today's game between Ohio State and Iowa, the FOX halftime show graphic accidentally said the No. 2 Buckeyes were 6-9 on the season instead of 6-0.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Adrian Martinez Explains What Went Wrong At Nebraska

Adrian Martinez has seen newfound success since transferring to Kansas State from Nebraska. And in a recent sit-down aired on this Saturday's "College GameDay," the former Huskers QB spoke on his time in Lincoln and how K-State has been a fresh start for him. A lot of things [went wrong]....
LINCOLN, NE
MLive.com

Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown knocked out of game with brain injury

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Amon-Ra St. Brown opened the day as the Detroit Lions’ only healthy starting receiver left. Now he’s out too, leaving the Cowboys game after suffering a brain injury in the first quarter. St. Brown might have been forced from the game per a new NFL...
DETROIT, MI
WNDU

MHSAA announces football playoff pairings

(WNDU) - The regular season came to a close this past weekend for high school football teams in Michigan, but several teams in our area will play at least one more game after advancing to the playoffs!. The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) announced this year’s playoff pairings Sunday...
MICHIGAN STATE

