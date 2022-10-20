ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash

A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police investigate shooting that injures one

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 9:30 p..m. Sunday, after a 32-year-old male arrived to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to OPD, the man told...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
OMAHA, NE
klin.com

Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set

Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
LINCOLN, NE
3 News Now

UPDATE: All lanes open after crashes on I-480 at Martha Street

All lanes are now open after two crashes blocked traffic on Monday afternoon. One crash blocked the left shoulder and another blocked the exit ramp. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City

STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
STEELE CITY, NE
Kearney Hub

Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations

Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Iowa State Patrol reports 17-year-old's death in rollover crash

EMERSON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Friday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in Emerson, Iowa. Troopers said the 17-year-old lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll several times before landing upright.
EMERSON, IA
KETV.com

Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop

(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
SHENANDOAH, IA
WOWT

Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting

(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy