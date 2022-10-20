Read full article on original website
klin.com
Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Lincoln Crash
A crash involving a motorcycle injured two people late Saturday night at 27th and Highway 2. Sergeant Justin Armstrong tells KLIN News a 2004 Lexus and a Harley Davidson were both westbound around 11:20 p.m. when they collided in the intersection. Armstrong says after the collision the motorcycle slid off...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police investigate shooting that injures one
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities in Omaha are investigating a shooting that injured one person Sunday night. The Omaha Police Department said they responded to the Nebraska Medical Center around 9:30 p..m. Sunday, after a 32-year-old male arrived to the hospital with two gunshot wounds. According to OPD, the man told...
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
klin.com
Investigators Believe Lincoln Apartment Fire Was Deliberately Set
Lincoln fire crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from a 12 unit apartment building near 15th and F Street around 1:00 Sunday afternoon. “The fire and smoke was actually found in the central hallway of the 12-plex,” LFR Captain Nancy Crist says. She says one resident jumped...
3 News Now
UPDATE: All lanes open after crashes on I-480 at Martha Street
All lanes are now open after two crashes blocked traffic on Monday afternoon. One crash blocked the left shoulder and another blocked the exit ramp. Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage. Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Man Life Flighted After Motorcycle Accident Near Steele City
STEELE CITY - A weekend motorcycle accident near Steele City, Nebraska, sent a Lincoln man to the hospital via helicopter. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's office, the accident occurred on Saturday just before 3pm. The driver of the 2015 Harley Davidson, 58 year old Kenneth Hagemann of Lincoln, was...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi upended after crash on I-80 westbound; reduce speed
3 News Now photographer Bo Peterson captured the wreck from the eastbound side of the interstate. It appears that a semi-truck is tipped onto its front end.
Kearney Hub
Two firefighters injured, three homes destroyed as grass fires south of Lincoln prompt evacuations
Widespread, wind-driven grass fires that injured two firefighters swept through southern Lancaster County on Sunday, destroying homes, closing roads and prompting evacuation orders as a thin haze of smoke settled on Lincoln. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency ordered the evacuations as two separate blazes in the southern part of...
KETV.com
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — One person died after a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon in Omaha, according to authorities. The Omaha Police Department said 24-year-old motorcyclist Thomas Flesher died at the hospital from his injuries. Around 3:20 p.m., a car collided with Flesher's motorcycle traveling southbound near 132nd and...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responds to south Lincoln fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire near the 1500 block of F Street on Sunday at 12:50 p.m. According to LFR, when they arrived, black smoke was billowing from a second-story window. One person jumped from a window on the second-floor and was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
UPDATE: SW Lancaster County fire 'under control' but avoid area
Due to a fire threat in Lancaster County, evacuations are in order for Southwest Lancaster County. More details to come.
KETV.com
Iowa State Patrol reports 17-year-old's death in rollover crash
EMERSON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 17-year-old girl was killed in a car crash on Friday. It happened just after 4 p.m. in Emerson, Iowa. Troopers said the 17-year-old lost control of the car, causing it to go off the road and roll several times before landing upright.
KETV.com
Man seriously injured in Omaha shooting late Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A man was shot near 65th Street and Fowler Avenue late Wednesday night. Omaha police said they found the victim, identified as 40-year-old Robert Criss, at a home around 11:30 p.m. They said he was shot in the upper body and rushed to the hospital for...
kmaland.com
Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
(Shenandoah) -- A northwest Missouri man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop in Shenandoah. The Shenandoah Police Department says officers conducted a traffic stop around 11 p.m. Friday at the corner of Anna Crose and Pershing Drive. Following an investigation, officers arrested the driver -- 44-year-old Frank Kephart of Westboro -- for OWI -- second offense -- and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
6 First Alert traffic update: Morning car fire impacts I-80 exit at Nebraska Crossing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A car fire on an exit ramp of Interstate 80 impacted eastbound traffic early this morning. The fire happened right around 6 a.m. at the exit to Nebraska Crossing. Heavy smoke billowed over the area for about 20 minutes. The ramp remained closed to traffic for...
iheart.com
5th teen suspect arrested in connection to south Omaha carjacking, shooting
(Omaha, NE) -- A 5th teen is arrested in connection to an armed carjacking and shooting in south Omaha. Omaha Police say on October 12th, a group of teens carjacked a woman at gunpoint at Spring Lake Park. Investigators say as the suspects were fleeing the area in the woman's car, they shot multiple times at a passing vehicle. The driver, 32 year old Jorge Garcia, was hit by gunfire. He was taken to Nebraska Medicine for treatment.
