FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
1-on-1 with new Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball
New Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball took office Monday, Oct. 24. She shared her plans and thoughts on addressing crime and other concerns with FOX6 News.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire investigation; 6 dead each had gunshot wound
HARTLAND, Wis. - Hartland police said Monday, Oct. 24 that all six people – including four children – found dead after an apartment fire last week had been shot. One of the six, a man, appears to have shot himself. Police Chief Torin Misko said investigators found a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas; last day on job, gift to fallen deputies memorial
Earnell Lucas ends his tenure as Milwaukee County Sheriff on Sunday. In his last act as sheriff, Lucas is presenting a significant financial gift to the fallen deputies memorial, also known as the "Call to Duty Memorial."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Earnell Lucas signs off as Milwaukee County sheriff
"One final time." Now-former Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas signs off Sunday after resigning as sheriff.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Las Margaritas shooting: Kenosha police seek Kendal Readus
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are asking for the public's help to locate 29-year-old Kendal Readus – wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened outside Las Margaritas Bar & Grill in Kenosha in September. In all, four people were shot in that Sept. 18 incident outside the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Darrell Brooks trial: What is defendant's 'theory of defense'?
WAUKESHA, Wis. - We could learn Monday, Oct. 24 whether Darrell Brooks will testify on his own behalf in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack trial. Brooks, representing himself, called 12 witnesses to the stand, most of them Friday, Oct. 21. FOX6 News spoke with an expert about what defense Brooks may be alluding to.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee County sheriff on staffing shortages
Any work done by the sheriff's office requires people. The office is currently down around 100 corrections officers and 30 deputies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland police update on apartment building fire that left 6 dead
Hartland police revealed on Monday evening, Oct. 24 that each of the six persons, two adults and four children, who were found dead inside a Hartland apartment building following a fire on Friday, Oct. 22 suffered a single gunshot wound. Officials say Connor McKisick's gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Center shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, shooter sought
MILWAUKEE - A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 22nd and Center on Monday afternoon, Oct. 24. Officials say the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday. Police are seeking the shooting in this incident. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot by police sentenced to probation
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, shot by police during an incident in March, has been sentenced to probation. Allen Dekeyser, 29, pleaded guilty on Oct. 20 to disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon) and operating a firearm with a controlled substance in his system – both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 2 ½ years' probation the same day.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartland fire: Victims mourned, investigation continues
In Hartland, six people were found dead after an apartment building fire Friday. One day later, neighbors and loved ones gathered in the neighborhood.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 6 wounded, 100 casings at scene, police say
MILWAUKEE - A shooting on Milwaukee's northwest side left six people – including a teen boy – wounded early Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Milwaukee police said roughly 100 shell casings were found at the scene near Fond du Lac and Hoyt. The six who were shot range in age from 17 to 36 and were taken to a hospital; they are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic homicide, victim's father 'can't believe she's gone'
A Milwaukee woman's father says the man accused of killing her was in a relationship with her. Prosecutors say the gun went off during a struggle, but Olivia Wright's father disputes that, saying he believes she was laying in bed when she was shot to death.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; 4 wounded near 34th and Wright, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department are investigating an incident in which four people were shot near 34th and Wright early Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Officials say the shooting took place before 1 a.m. Police were in the area investigating a reckless vehicle complaint when they heard the shots being fired and went to help the victims.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot, wounded in apparent argument: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Saturday morning, Oct. 22. Police said the 51-year-old was shot near 95th and Brown Deer around 11:25 a.m. It appears to be the result of an argument. The victim was shot in the leg and treated at a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust shooting; Milwaukee man sentenced for 2021 homicide
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting on the city's north side. A jury found 55-year-old Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide on Oct. 12. He was also sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision. According to a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha Unified cybersecurity incident; staff, families notified
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha Unified School District officials confirmed for FOX6 News that the district took certain portions of its network offline after it experienced a cybersecurity incident last month. Staff and families were notified of this incident on Sept. 25. District officials say they are working closely with an...
