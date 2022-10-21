ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Hilariously Responded To A Comment Questioning The Whereabouts Of Her Children

By Chelsea Stewart
 5 days ago

Megan Fox hit back at someone trying to mom-shame her on one of her latest Instagram posts.

Arturo Holmes / WireImage

In the post, the Transformers star appeared to be spending some time outdoors alone, leading someone to ask her, "Where your kids at?"

Megan, of course, has three children — Noah, Bodhi, and Journey — with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

Megan sarcastically wrote back, "wait wait wait. I…have kids?!? Oh my god I knew I forgot something!! Quick, someone call the valet at the Beverly Hills hotel. That's the last place I remember seeing them. Maybe someone turned them into lost and found."

Although many of her celebrity peers are open with their home lives, Megan has chosen to keep her children away from the spotlight and protect their privacy.

Axelle / FilmMagic

“I knew when they were very young, I wanted to try to protect them however I could, especially limiting their exposure to the internet,” she told Glamour UK in an interview this year.

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

“So far, we’ve done a really good job and we maintain their innocence in a lot of ways, but I know I can’t protect them forever, though I do have a child that suffers," she continued, referring to her eldest child, Noah, who has faced bullying for wearing dresses. "So I have a lot of worries about that, because I just wish that humanity was not like this."

Gary Gershoff / Getty Images

Megan went on to discuss how "hard" it all can be and even became emotional, with the interviewer noting that they had to "take a break so that she can compose herself."

Axelle / FilmMagic

So the point here is, just because you might not see her children in every single photo, it doesn't mean she's not with them.

BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

