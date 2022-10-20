Kinetic gives back to Elk County food pantry

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Kinetic by Windstream awarded The Helping Hand Food Pantry a check for $1,000 as food insecurity rises ahead of Thanksgiving.

The food pantry in Elk County serves on average 145 families a month and distributes only once per month. The pantry is located at 409 Centre Street in Johnsonburg near Toth Dental Care.

Kinetic said that they are a company that cares for the communities they serve and look to give back as much as they can. It’s even more important to them now with the tough times to help support the community.

“Gas prices, food prices, everything is going up so there are families that are impacted that weren’t impacted ever before that need services like this, so our wish is that our 1,000 dollars goes far but also that others will consider a contribution to this great organization,” Vice President of the State Government Affairs, Jeanne Shearer, said.

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment, and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information are available at GoKinetic.com .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.