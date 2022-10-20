Read full article on original website
HOUSTON WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY SUNDAY MORNING
Two people were arrested early Sunday after a traffic stop was made on Jackson Street. Brenham Police report that early Sunday morning at 12:40, Officer Armando Guerra effected a traffic stop in the 1300 block of South Jackson Street on a vehicle for disregarding a stop sign. Due to the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from the vehicle a probable cause search was conducted. Officer Guerra located marijuana inside the vehicle as well as several vials of THC Oil. Driver, Jayla Okuarume, 18 of Houston, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled and Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Passenger, Chloe Francis, 18 of Stafford, was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz. Okuarume and Francis were transported to the Washington County Jail where they were booked in.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED SUNDAY MORNING
A Brenham man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop. Brenham Police report that Sunday morning at 10:00, Officer Connor Caskey conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of Pleasantview Avenue on a vehicle for an equipment violation. During that investigation, a probable cause search was conducted and Officers located marijuana, tobacco, and alcoholic beverages. Andrew Lopez Jaramillo, 18 of Brenham, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana less than 2 Oz, Possession of Alcohol by a Minor, and on an outstanding warrant out of Washington County for Assault Causes Bodily Injury. Jaramillo was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
CSPD: Driver arrested after driving into fence, house
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police say a driver was arrested late Saturday after she drove into a backyard fence and hit home. It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 3900 block of Devrne Drive near Lienz Lane. According to an arrest report, Priscilla Robles, 36, of...
Bryan Man Heading To Prison Again After Admitting To Crimes Related To A Standoff With College Station Police
A 31 year old Bryan man is headed to prison for the third time. The Brazos County district attorney’s office announced a plea agreement with Jonathan Bridges that includes a 45 year sentence. Bridges has been in jail since his arrest in February of last year. He admitted to...
DPS investigating deadly Sunday crash in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Elmo Weedon Road in Brazos County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sunday at approximately 7:13 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound and left the roadway at the Brushy Creek bridge.
College Station Man Dies In A Crash On A Brazos County Road
A College Station man was killed Sunday morning after his pickup drove off a Brazos County road. DPS identified the victim as 38 year old Randall Williams. Troopers report the truck was eastbound on Elmo Weedon Road when it went off the pavement near the precinct three fire station. The...
BODY OF MISSING MAN RECOVERED AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Update @ 1:30 p.m. Monday: Authorities have recovered the body of a man reported missing on Sunday at Lake Somerville. The body of 64-year-old John Ross Laughlin of Brazoria County was found at 9 a.m. today (Monday) during a search of the water by Texas Game Wardens. According to the...
No arrests made after disturbance reported on College Station ISD school bus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -College Station Police are investigating a situation that occurred on a College Station ISD school bus after a substitute bus driver drove students back to Wellborn Middle School due to a disturbance caused on the bus. According to CSPD, the bus driver said there were kids...
Four women arrested after alleged theft from Woodlands shopping center
SHENANDOAH, TX — On Friday, October 21, a Shenandoah officer was flagged down about a theft in progress at a nearby shopping center in The Woodlands. That officer quickly located the suspect vehicle, which conveniently had no license plate displayed. A traffic stop of the vehicle was conducted and the occupants were subsequently detained. The scene was turned over to deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for processing, which ultimately resulted in four females being arrested for felony theft. Once again, another great example of teamwork among agencies!
City of Huntsville investigating cybersecurity incident
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The city of Huntsville is investigating after a security incident impacted their systems. In a statement, the city said they took immediate steps to disconnect certain system functions to prevent further harm to their servers. “Our goals right now are to remove any and all infections...
PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A Philadelphia man was arrested Wednesday night after a disturbance call was made. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 8:20, Officer Armando Guerra responded to the 800 block of Campbell Street in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, it was found that Emmanual Wright, 31 of Philadelphia, PA, Assaulted a Family Member and was further at the location in violation of a previously issued Criminal Trespass Warning. Wright was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation. Wright was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Body of missing person found at Lake Somerville
LAKE SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office says they recovered the body of a missing person from Lake Somerville Monday morning. The search started Sunday afternoon after the sheriff’s office was notified that a a person swam out into the water at Birch Creek Park to retrieve a jet ski after it became unanchored. The person did not return from the water and that’s when 911 was called. The search was suspended at sunset Sunday and resumed at daylight on Monday morning.
2 umpires, 2 juveniles found doing drug deal at baseball game in Waller Co.; Methamphetamine later discovered in ump’s car, deputies say
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – Deputies with the Waller County Sheriff’s Office say two men and two juveniles were arrested following a drug deal at a baseball park on Saturday. According to Waller Co. officials, both parents and off-duty officers working at the ballpark watched as the minors and the umpires allegedly exchanged drugs, believed to be THC vape pens.
Roads back open after train suddenly stops due to mechanical issues in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A train blocked several intersections in College Station along Wellborn Road on Sunday afternoon. At 3 p.m. the College Station Police Department said the roadways were back open at Rock Prarie Road and Cain Road. The cause isn’t immediately clear but several witnesses have told...
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
HOUSTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER SHOTS FIRED
A Houston man was arrested Sunday night after shots were fired. Brenham Police report that Sunday night at 11:40, Officers responded to the 900 block of Armbrister Street in reference to a disturbance with possible shots fired. After investigation, Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Houston, was taken into custody for Deadly Conduct – Discharge of a Firearm, after it was found that he fired at a vehicle that was occupied, placing the occupant in danger. Officers recovered the firearm in question and were advised by Communications that Garrett also had an outstanding warrant for Driving While License Invalid. Garrett was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED AFTER THEFT AT WALMART
Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.
UPDATE: Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains…
Former, current city council members want to be next mayor of Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early voting for the November 8th midterm elections will begin Monday morning, and many state and local offices are on the ballot including three men who want to be the next mayor of the city of Bryan. The candidates are Bobby Gutierrez, Brent Hairston, and Mike...
Hwy. 105 crash victim dies
A two-vehicle crash sent a Montgomery resident to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday, Oct. 11. Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating the accident that occurred at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Texas Highway 105 East near County Road 204. According to DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz, a 2003 Toyota Celica was traveling westbound and was slowing to a stop to turn into a private drive. A 2007 Nissan Pathfinder traveling westbound behind the Toyota struck the rear of the vehicle.
