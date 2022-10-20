Two people were arrested Saturday night after the local Walmart store reported a theft. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officers conducted an investigation on a vehicle in the 1900 block of South Day Street in connection with a Theft report from the Walmart Supercenter. After investigation, Daniel Aremu, 18 of Richmond, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and Ibrahim Toure, 18 of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was also taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. All stolen items were recovered and returned to Walmart. Aremu and Toure were transported to the Washington County Jail where it was found that Aremu also had Marijuana concealed on his person and was further charged with Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO