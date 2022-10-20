146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.

SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO