Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Panama City man killed in crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is dead following an early morning accident on Sunday. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 51-year-old Chipley man was driving a purple Chevy Spark heading south on State Road 79 around 5:00 a.m. Troopers said the victim, a 61-year-old Panama City man, was walking south […]
wdhn.com
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0