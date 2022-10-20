ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wmfe.org

It’s time to get your (early) vote on, Central Florida

Early voting in the midterm elections begins Monday in most Central Florida counties. Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Brevard and Polk county residents can all participate in early voting in the general election beginning today. Volusia County residents will have to wait until Wednesday to cast their ballots while early voting in...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Florida Man Shocked by Wild Boar Feet From Convenience Store

Another interesting situation happened in Florida this week when a man was shocked by a wild boar just feet from a convenience store. According to Fox35, the man, Jacob Essick, was at a local Wawa when he encounter a wild boar roaming around the area. The store is notably located in a high-traffic area at the intersection of W. Eau Gall and N. John Rodes boulevards, right off Interstate 95 in Melbourne. Essick stated that there were originally two boars, but one of them took off before he could capture it on camera.
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Voting rights organization mobilizes Black voters in Orlando today ahead of midterm elections

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Black Voters Matter is stopping in Orlando today to raise awareness of information that Black voters need to vote. As a part of its “We Won’t Black Down” bus tour, the organization will mobilize Black voters and engage with policymakers, faith-based leaders, influencers and HBCU students leading up to the general election on Nov. 8.
WESH

Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigns, speaks to hundreds in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis was in Orlando Saturday for a campaign event. With just over two weeks until election day, DeSantis made a campaign stop in Orlando Saturday, speaking to hundreds of supporters at Central Christian University. "Are you glad to live in the free state...
WESH

43-year-old woman dies in Volusia County crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman died after a Volusia County crash that happened Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m., two vehicles crashed on U.S. Highway 92 and West Parkway. A Toyota Corolla was driving behind another vehicle on U.S. Highway 92. Troopers said the Corolla...
brevardtimes.com

Two Killed In Crash at Sarno and Croton Road Intersection in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Florida -Just after 6:17 p.m on Sunday, October 23, 2022, Melbourne Police responded to the area of Sarno Road and Croton Road regarding a vehicle versus a motorcycle crash. When police arrived, they discovered that both motorcyclists had life-threatening injuries from the crash. The motorcycle driver was determined to...
floridainsider.com

10-foot alligator caught catching rays on Melbourne Beach￼

Alligator walking on beach – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by: Dave Litterio. An enormous alligator decided to start off his weekend with a day of tanning on one of Florida’s beaches!. Kyle Hussey told Fox 35 News that he was enjoying a day at Melbourne Beach when...
