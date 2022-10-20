Read full article on original website
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
How to get your criminal record expunged for weed convictions in New Jersey
John Turner, owner of Bomaye, a Philadelphia-based company that helps people obtain medical marijuana cards, says his parents inspired him to pursue a career in cannabis. For forty years, his father, a veteran attorney in the Delaware Valley, has represented people facing long-term prison sentences for weed. Turner said young Black people account for many of his father’s clients — which isn’t surprising considering police are four times more likely to arrest Black Americans than white Americans for cannabis-related offenses, despite similar usage rates. His mom is a breast cancer survivor. She used medicinal cannabis to treat her symptoms.
The final NJ resting place of Boardwalk Empire’s ‘Nucky’ Johnson
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life, political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson set in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and...
Ethan Crumbley in court Monday for expected plea of 24 charges including murder, terrorism
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The alleged mass shooter Ethan Crumbley pled guilty to all 24 counts charged against him Monday. The 16-year-old was in court for an 8:45 a.m. hearing in Oakland County. He's been incarcerated since 2021 where he gunned down four teenagers and wounded several others. Crumbley...
Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students
A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
New Jersey witness describes late night creature encounter
Illustration of the 'Jersey Devil' - but the witness believes what was seen is related to a UFO.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at Bass River Township reported an encounter with an unknown entity in and around a home at about 2:37 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Hochul, Adams pledge to fight subway crime with more cops, cameras
NEW YORK - New York Governor Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced new efforts to curb violence and other crimes on the city's subway system, including increased police patrols, cameras, and mental health help for those in need. The new measures were announced during a press...
NJ marijuana expungement backlog: What’s going on?
When New Jersey lawmakers and Gov. Phil Murphy approved the plan to make recreational marijuana legal, part of the agreement included a provision to wipe the slate clean for Garden State residents who had been convicted of possessing small amounts of pot. It turns out the process is a bit...
Soul food restaurant chain looks to expand in New Jersey
There aren’t many soul food restaurant chains in the US, but there is a burgeoning one with two locations in New Jersey and plans to add more. Cornbread Farm to Soul has restaurants in Maplewood and Newark and, according to ROI-NJ.com, they are looking to grow. They also have...
N.J. man accused of being drug trafficking network leader faces life in prison
A New Jersey man accused of being the leader of a South Jersey drug trafficking network could face up to life in prison, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. Garry Carter, 43, of Winslow, was arrested on October 3 along with three others after a year-long investigation by 18 law enforcement agencies, officials said.
Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege
An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
Panel makes changes to proposed concealed carry law after concerns retired officers could be charged
A state Assembly panel has made some changes to a new bill that could restrict the concealed carry of guns in New Jersey.
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Highest paying jobs in New Jersey and how much they make
As little kids, we were all asked the question, "so what do you want to be when you grow up?" You might want to help your kids with that decision because I found the highest-paying jobs in New Jersey and it pays to make the right choice. It really is...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Police Seek Fugitive Wanted In South Jersey Burglaries At Honda Dealership
A 32-year-old fugitive from Camden is wanted in connection with multiple burglaries at an auto dealership in Burlington County, authorities said. Jonathan Otero also is wanted on charges of theft and criminal mischief, according to Evesham police. On March 21, 2021, at 4:05 a.m., Evesham police responded to Burns Honda...
Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege
A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey
LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
