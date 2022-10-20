ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey

We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
WHYY

How to get your criminal record expunged for weed convictions in New Jersey

John Turner, owner of Bomaye, a Philadelphia-based company that helps people obtain medical marijuana cards, says his parents inspired him to pursue a career in cannabis. For forty years, his father, a veteran attorney in the Delaware Valley, has represented people facing long-term prison sentences for weed. Turner said young Black people account for many of his father’s clients — which isn’t surprising considering police are four times more likely to arrest Black Americans than white Americans for cannabis-related offenses, despite similar usage rates. His mom is a breast cancer survivor. She used medicinal cannabis to treat her symptoms.
NBC Philadelphia

Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
Roger Marsh

New Jersey witness describes late night creature encounter

Illustration of the 'Jersey Devil' - but the witness believes what was seen is related to a UFO.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A New Jersey witness at Bass River Township reported an encounter with an unknown entity in and around a home at about 2:37 a.m. on July 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NJ.com

Man robbed N.J. pharmacies, threatened to open fire, feds allege

An Irvington man was charged with the armed robberies of three separate Elizabeth pharmacies for oxycodone and other prescription medication while threatening to shoot people in the stores, authorities said Friday. Charles Johnson, 28, faces federal charges of Hobbs Act Robbery along with counts of using, carrying, and brandishing a...
Main Line Media News

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
NJ.com

Ex N.J. high school teacher had inappropriate relations with students, authorities allege

A former Atlantic County high school teacher was arrested Tuesday after he was accused of having inappropriate relations with multiple students, authorities said. In early 2022, Atlantic County Institute of Technology officials notified police that a student had told them about several instances of inappropriate sexual behavior by Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, according to a statement from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The institute is a four-year countywide vocational public high school located in Mays Landing.
Shore News Network

$2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey

LYNDHURST, NJ – One lucky winner who purchased a Pick 6 letter ticket ahead of Thursday’s drawing will soon be a multi-millionaire. The winning $2.7 million ticket was sold at the Corner Store on Valley Brook Avenue in Lyndhurst. For the sale, the business will get a $10,000 bonus. The winning numbers for the Thursday, October 20, drawing were: 04, 08, 13, 19, 30 and 42. The jackpot will reset to $2 million for the next drawing that will be held on Monday, October 24. According to the New Jersey Lottery Commission, in addition to the jackpot winner, the drawing produced seven winners matching five out of the The post $2.7 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In New Jersey appeared first on Shore News Network.
